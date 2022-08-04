Wall man charged with vehicular homicide in death of Brick man, 82, last summer

WALL−A 27-year-old township man was charged Monday with vehicular homicide in connection with a head-on collision on Route 35 that killed a Brick man more than a year ago.

Nolan T. Dickson was also charged with causing the death of Paul Yuro, 82, while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on June 27, 2021, a Saturday, Wall police responded to the collision on Route 35 just north of the Lakewood Road intersection. Thee vehicles were involved in the crash: a 2019 BMW 430i driven by Dickson, a 2019 Honda CRV SUV whose driver was not named and a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Yuro.

Wall and county investigators found that Dickson was heading south on Route 35 when he struck the rear of the Honda CRV and then crossed over the double yellow line into northbound traffic, striking the Camry that Yuro was driving.

Authorities said Dickson was driving recklessly under the influence of narcotics when the collision occurred.

Dickson was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Medics rushed Yuro the medical center for severe injuries that led to his death less than two weeks later, authorities said.

The case took a year to get to this point because it involved a direct presentment to a grand jury, Lt. Chad Clark of the township Detective Bureau said. That means a grand jury, not the police, first determines whether there is probable cause before charges are filed.

Dickson's attorney, Mitchell Ansell, who has an office in Ocean Township, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

