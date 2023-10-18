Wall man sentenced in drug-fueled 2021 crash that killed 82-year-old Brick man

A Wall Township man has been sentenced to four and a half years in state prison for the death of 82-year-old Paul Yuro of Brick in a June 2021 car crash.

Nolan T. Dickson, 28, must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act, Monmouth County First Assistant Prosecutor Julia Alonso and Wall Township Police Chief Sean O’Halloran said Tuesday.

Under the terms of a plea deal, Dickson pleaded guilty in May to second-degree vehicular homicide, a charge that ordinarily carries a prison term of five to 10 years, but was to be sentenced as a third-degree offender after authorities consulted with Yuro's family.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on June 27, 2021, Wall police were called to the scene of a collision on Route 35 just north of the Lakewood Road intersection. Three vehicles were involved in the crash: a 2017 BMW 430i driven by Dickson, a 2019 Honda CRV SUV whose driver was not named and a 2013 Toyota Camry driven by Yuro.

Dickson was heading south on Route 35 when he struck the rear of the Honda CRV and then crossed the double yellow line into northbound traffic, striking the Camry head-on, authorities said at the time of the crash.

Yuro was extricated from the Camry and taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Investigators determined that when the crash occurred, Dickson was on his way home from a casino in Atlantic City where he had consumed oxycodone, alprazolam, codeine, and marijuana, Alonso and O’Halloran said.

According to court documents, blood tests showed Dickson was driving under the influence of "an intoxicating level of multiple narcotics and marijuana."

