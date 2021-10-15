Wall St opens higher on Goldman earnings, retail sales data

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after Goldman Sachs rounded out a strong earnings season for big banks, while a surprise rise in retail sales strengthened views about economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.07 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 35,023.63. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.43 points, or 0.21%, at 4,447.69, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 67.81 points, or 0.46%, to 14,891.24 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

