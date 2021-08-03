Wall St set to rise on earnings, M&A cheer amid Delta worries

FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
Sagarika Jaisinghani
·2 min read

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

(Reuters) - Wall Street was set to rise on Tuesday, as an upbeat corporate earnings season and a pickup in global deals activity lifted demand for risky equities, although gains were capped by concerns around a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Shares of Dupont rose 2.2% in premarket trading after the industrial materials maker raised its full-year forecast for a second time.

Stronger-than-expected profit reports have ratcheted up already high forecasts of second-quarter results for Corporate America, with earnings now estimated to have climbed about 90% versus forecasts of 65.4% at the start of July, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Still, the three main U.S. stock indexes have slipped from record highs as investors booked profits amid lofty stock valuations and as concerns over slowing economic growth and rising cases of the Delta variant hit sentiment.

"Investors are not willing to sell at current levels, but are also not willing to commit to fresh capital due to rising COVID-19 cases and a possible change in taxes, which could lead the market to trade quite range-bound," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

A deepening regulatory crackdown in China has also sent jitters across the global technology sector. China's Tencent Holdings Ltd slumped as much as 10% in Asia after a Chinese state media outlet branded online games as "spiritual opium".

Shares of U.S.-listed gaming companies including Activision Blizzard Inc and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc inched lower by 08:23 a.m. ET.

Dow e-minis were up 95 points, or 0.27%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 20.75 points, or 0.14%.

Bond yields steadied after weaker-than-expected manufacturing data in the previous session sent them to their lowest since July 20. Shares of major U.S. banks, which generally track bond yields, also inched higher in early deals. [US/]

Focus on Tuesday will be on factory orders for June, while later in the week, traders will turn to data on the U.S. services sector and the monthly jobs report for July.

In M&A-driven moves, Translate Bio surged 29.4% after France's Sanofi agreed to buy the U.S. biotech company in a $3.2 billion deal.

Industrial firm Cummins Inc gained 1.3% as it said it would explore options for its unit which makes filters, coolant and chemical products.

Under Armour Inc jumped 6.1% after raising its annual revenue forecast.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co, on the other hand, slipped 1.9% as it reported a 2% drop in quarterly profit.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    China's Wuhan city will test all of its 12 million residents for the coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday, after the place where the virus emerged in late 2019 confirmed its first domestic cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant. Wuhan, which gave the world its first glimpses of lockdowns and mass testing, had reported no local coronavirus cases since mid-May last year but on Monday, authorities confirmed three cases of the Delta variant. "To ensure that everyone in the city is safe, city-wide nucleic acid testing will be quickly launched for all people to fully screen out positive results and asymptomatic infections," Li Qiang, an official in the city, the capital of central Hubei province, told a news briefing.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are supposed to...grow. It's right there in the name. The problem is that growth can come in fits and starts. And sometimes, it comes with downturns in share prices. Those downturns can provide opportunities for investors who have a long-term perspective.

  • Downtrodden Peso May Extend Drop on Philippine Rating Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- July was a brutal month for the Philippine peso and there appears to be little respite on the horizon.After capping its steepest monthly decline in over three years, the currency could extend losses due to a worsening virus outbreak and the risk of a sovereign rating downgrade. It may drop toward 51 per dollar, a level last reached in April 2020, according to ING Groep NV, Security Bank Corp. and Malaysian Banking Bhd.The peso’s resilience is being tested as the authorities strugg

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • Don't Work During Retirement -- Collect Money From These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Instead

    If you are able to save some money over your working years and invest that into safe, blue-chip stocks that generate cash, that can make for a much more enjoyable retirement. Three dividend stocks that can be pillars for your portfolio for the long term and generate significant cash are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Fortis (NYSE: FTS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Healthcare giant Walgreens raised its dividend in July, marking the 46th year in a row that it has bumped up its payouts to shareholders.

  • 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    While few, if any, investors actually do that, the purpose of the exercise is to create a mindset that differentiates you from the day trader, who's constantly flitting in and out of positions. As the investing saying goes, your portfolio returns are not based on market timing, but rather by time in the market. It's why buy-and-hold investors are far more successful than those who are always buying and selling shares.

  • These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    For that, you're smart to lean on an unconventional type of friend -- a high-quality dividend ETF. First up is an ETF that holds Dividend Aristocrats: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT: NOBL). A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2030

    If you have $10,000 in capital that is not needed for paying bills or setting up an emergency fund, then the following digitization-driven stocks could help you increase this investment to $50,000 by 2030. Shares of online mobile gaming platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) have declined by 30.2% in the last month. Skillz operates a software platform that hosts several games of skill (and not of chance) from multiple game developers.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Dividend stocks can play an important role in almost any investment portfolio, but not all dividend stocks are equal. In today's market, some stocks pay much higher dividend yields than others. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest energy stocks, with diversified operations ranging from exploration and production to the refining and sale of petroleum.

  • PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3 billion

    The company, which bought the orange juice maker in 1998 for roughly $3.3 billion and U.S.-based Naked Juice nearly a decade later for $150 million, will keep a 39% stake in the new joint venture and have exclusive U.S. distribution rights for the brands. The sale will give PepsiCo the funds to develop and grow its portfolio of health-focused snacks and zero-calorie beverages, Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta said, as the company focuses on more profitable brands.

  • Advanced Micro (AMD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

    Advanced Micro (AMD) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Furthermore, the case against the stock looks even stronger when investors realize that Snap still isn't profitable. The first reason Snap's premium valuation is easily justified is the social network specialist's staggering growth trajectory. The social network is also seeing impressive user growth that handily exceeds Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR).

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    How do you define a stock market opportunity? Is it a windfall, a piece of luck, or the result of careful planning, a strategy to make the most of any opening? The savvy investor seeks out the latter, looking for stocks that offer inducements to entry, be it a high upside or a depressed share price or a recent positive analyst review – or better yet, a combination of all three. So there’s a profile. We’ve used the TipRanks database to look up three stocks that fit it – stocks with Strong Buy con

  • How GE Boosted Its Share Price by 700%

    General Electric's 1-for-8 reverse stock split is effective. Its shares open for trading Monday north of $100.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings. The United States economy has roared back into life over the past few months after a torrid 2020 […]

  • Semiconductor stocks are rallying — and they still look like bargains

    Stellar earnings are propelling chip makers' shares, which trade cheaply compared with the broader stock market.

  • Is Kinder Morgan Returning to Growth?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) just reported excellent Q2 2021 earnings and raised its guidance. The pipeline giant is on its way to generating its highest distributable cash flow (DCF) and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in five years, as oil and natural gas prices remain at solid levels. The company just made two key acquisitions that will grow its natural gas business and give it exposure to the emerging renewable natural gas (RNG) industry.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.