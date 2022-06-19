Wall Street Alarms Bell as 60/40 Set for Worse Quarter Than 2008

Anchalee Worrachate and Liz Capo McCormick
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street pros are famously still at loggerheads over the fate of the trillion-dollar 60/40 complex -- only this time the balanced investment strategy is posting losses on a scale that’s shocking even its biggest critics.

Most Read from Bloomberg

With stocks and Treasuries tumbling anew thanks to the Federal Reserve’s increasingly hawkish policy direction, the time-honored method of allocating 60% to equities and 40% to fixed income has plunged about 14% so far this quarter. That’s a worse quarterly showing than in depths of the global financial crisis and during the once-in-a-century pandemic rout, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

It’s the latest sign that the hedging power of bonds continues to vanish in the inflation era, sparking wealth destruction across American pension funds.

God help those paid to figure out if the asset class will break out of its existential funk or founder. It’s an increasingly high-stakes bet on whether the world succumbs to yet-more inflation, a recession or even stagflation.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., for its part, thinks Treasuries remain dead as a hedge as central bankers tighten policy big time. By contrast, the likes of JPMorgan Asset Management reckon yields at multi-year highs will help bonds deliver the goods in the next crash.

“During 2008-2009, the utter collapse of stocks was a brutal hit to performance,” wrote Bespoke Investment Group analysts in a note. “But despite an enormous surge in credit spreads, bonds didn’t drop very far or for very long.”

Over the past decade, the likes of pension funds invested on the conviction that bonds would reliably keep producing steady income to offset equity losses in any market downturn. It largely worked, with the 60/40 strategy only ending down in two of the past 15 years -- all while posting modest volatility to boot. Even in the throes of the financial crisis, when stocks sapped performance, rallying Treasuries softened portfolio losses.

But this year, inflation has become a risk too big to hedge, hitting both bonds and equities together. The cross-asset selloff intensified in the past week thanks to the biggest Fed interest-rate increase since 1994 with another jumbo hike in the offing. All that is hurting American pension funds to a degree that few saw possible even just weeks ago.

The good news is that a Bloomberg survey of economists suggests consumer price growth will slow to around 6.5% by the fourth quarter and to 3.5% by the middle of next year. Meanwhile JPMorgan Asset reckons government debt now looks enticing after staging one of the biggest plunges in history.

The thinking goes that with odds of a recession rising, yields have room to fall going forward. While that’s far from great news for risk assets like stocks, sovereign debt can help buffer portfolios in the next downturn.

“If people are worried about growth, then bonds, at current yield levels, are now becoming a much better diversifier,” said John Bilton, head of global multi-asset strategy at JPMorgan Asset Management. “When you stop worrying too much about inflation and go back to worrying a bit more about where growth lands, bonds are important for a portfolio.”

The alternative view is that, with Fed officials on a mission to tighten financial conditions, a case continues to build that 10-year yields will rise to 4% and beyond -- suggesting Treasury holders risk nursing more pain from here.

“There is still potential for a bearish shock for Treasury yields,” said Christian Mueller-Glissmann, head of portfolio strategy and asset allocation at Goldman Sachs. “You need to come up with new ways to protect your portfolio and stop relying only on bonds.”

Among safe alternatives touted by Goldman are trades that go long the dollar and so-called option overlay strategies.

A third scenario raises an even more insidious threat for balanced portfolios: An economic downturn with stubborn inflation as the Fed proves powerless to moderate price pressures caused by the supply-side crisis.

“The supposedly all-weather 60/40 portfolio is not ready for stagflation,” said Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How to invest during a bear market, according to investment advisors

    “Avoid acting out of emotion and not logic. A knot in your stomach is not a good sell signal!” Emerson Ham III, a senior partner at the wealth management firm Sound View Wealth Advisors, told Fortune.

  • Saudi Arabian Stocks Tumble as Oil, Rates Roil Mideast Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Rejects China’s Claims Over Taiwan Strait as Concerns GrowFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerSaudi Arabian shares closed at the lowest level in about six months, leading declines in Middle East markets, following the global sell-off last week and oil’s

  • FedEx and Lennar Earnings, June Economic Data, and More to Watch This Week

    The stock market is closed on Monday for Juneteenth. Plus, earnings and shareholders meetings from Lennar, FedEx, BlackBerry, Activision Blizzard, and Mastercard.

  • Should You Buy Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco Stock?

    Retail stocks have taken a beating, but inflation, supply chain woes, and other cost concerns don't tell the full story.

  • Anna Nikolayevsky Is Selling Off Roblox and These 9 Stocks

    In this article we’ll take a look at why Anna Nikolayevsky Is Selling Off Roblox and These 9 Stocks. Click to skip ahead and see why Anna Nikolayevsky Is Selling Off Roblox and These 4 Stocks. Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) are just a few of the major tech […]

  • Warren Buffett's portfolio is full of buyback opportunities which he calls 'the best use of cash'. Here are 3 companies with the biggest hidden dividend potential

    The Oracle of Omaha regularly buys back Berkshire Hathaway shares too.

  • Dow Jones Futures Loom, Bitcoin Rebounds To $20,000; Beware The Bear Market

    Futures loom as Bitcoin broke lower over the weekend. Here's what to do as the bear market intensifies. Tesla rival BYD is setting up.

  • Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms

    Chuck and Terry Nowiski lived in their country-style farmhouse with a wrap-around porch for 36 years before it flooded. “It would be pennies compared to what the market is,” said Terry Nowiski of the couple's house outside the town of Linden, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) north of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Hot real estate markets have made some homeowners wary of participating in voluntary flood buyout programs, impacting efforts to move people away from flooding from rising seas, intensifying hurricanes and more frequent storms.

  • This Brokerage Account Feature Has Totally Changed How I Invest

    For many years, one of the key considerations was how much the share price of a stock was. If I had $2,500 to put into the market, for example, I would not even consider purchasing stocks that had a higher share price because I wouldn't have been able to afford them. Not too long ago, the brokerage firm I invest my money with began offering fractional shares.

  • Berrettini retains Queen's title to join elite club

    Italy's Matteo Berrettini served notice of his intention to mount another strong challenge at Wimbledon after joining an elite group of players by retaining his ATP Queen's Club title on Sunday.

  • The 60/40 Stock and Bond Strategy’s Time Has Come Again

    For years, as bond yields steadily declined, the 60/40 was a recipe for success. But as inflation mounted, its performance faltered. Now with stocks falling, and yields rising, a reversal of fortune may be at hand.

  • John McEnroe doc captures the professional glory, personal torment that defined the polarizing legend

    John McEnroe sought help from "37 psychologists and psychiatrists" to address his mental health struggles, the tennis legend said in an upcoming documentary.

  • The history of interest rates since 2,400BC is entertaining – and terrifying

    In 1905, the US Forest Service was created, to protect America’s magnificent forest reserves. Unfortunately, woodland ecologies are complex systems, where top-down management risks a cascade of unintended consequences. When the Forest Service decided to protect trees by stopping them from being burnt down, the results were disastrous. Modest, intermittent forest fires, it turns out, are part of the natural process that maintains the landscape. They prevent larger fires from burning out of contro

  • Down Between 12% and 91%: 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy This Summer

    Warren Buffett is one of the all-time greats when it comes to finding winning investments in challenging markets. Through recessions, periods of high inflation, wars, pandemics, and other tough market conditions, the Oracle of Omaha has guided his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway -- and its impressive stock portfolio -- to market-crushing performances, and inspired generations of analysts and investors along the way. With a nod to Buffett's incredible track record, three Motley Fool contributors have singled out a few stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that they think look like great buys in this wild market.

  • Canadian National Workers Strike After Failed Negotiations: IBEW

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian National Railway Co. workers have gone on strike after failing to reach an agreement on Saturday over benefits and wages, according to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers lead negotiator. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Rejects China’s Claims Over Taiwan Strait as Concerns GrowFed’s Infla

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish on

    Legendary investor Warren Buffet has been active over the past few months, surprising Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) followers with his significant stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), initiating new positions in names like Citigroup (NYSE: C) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARA.A), and significantly increasing positions like Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWON.A) (NASDAQ: FWON.K) and Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND). At first glance, Floor & Decor, trading at 23 times earnings, may not look like your textbook Buffett stock, but it's the one I am most bullish on today.

  • Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 337 Shares in This Dividend Stock

    With a giant portfolio of properties to support its generous dividend, this reliable REIT pays you each month.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Remarkable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively tumbled by 17%, 22%, and 33%. There's no question that the velocity and unpredictability of downward moves during a bear market can weigh on investors' psyche. This makes corrections and bear markets the opportune time to put your money to work.

  • Here Is a Silver Lining for The Looming Stock Market Crash

    After a deeply oversold condition in S&P 500, here is a silver lining for the looming stock market crash. Failure of this silver lining could result in …

  • 4 Sensational Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years (or Less)

    Since hitting their respective all-time highs, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-driven Nasdaq Composite have tumbled as much as 18%, 23%, and 33%. Although bear markets can tug on investors' emotions and test their resolve, they're historically the ideal time to put your money to work. Over time, every notable crash, correction, and bear market has eventually been wiped away by a bull market.