Wall Street bank CEOs face fee criticism in second round with Congress

FILE PHOTO: Jamie Dimon, chairman & CEO of JP Morgan Chase & Co., arrives to testify before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pete Schroeder
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The heads of major U.S. retail banks faced renewed criticism Thursday from Democratic lawmakers who said financial institutions should not have charged Americans billions of dollars in overdraft and other fees during the pandemic.

Testifying before Congress for the second time this week, the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co highlighted their banks' efforts to waive fees and offer more affordable accounts after Senator Elizabeth Warren attacked them over the costs.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who bore the brunt of Warren's ire during Wednesday's Senate hearing, said his bank waived $400 million in overdraft fees for customers who asked for help since the pandemic began. Warren had slammed JPMorgan for gathering $1.46 billion in such fees.

Warren responded to the bank Thursday, tweeting, "Only @jpmorgan would brag that they only charged about $1.5 billion in overdraft fees during a global pandemic and economic crisis."

On Thursday, House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, another Democratic critic of Wall Street, also raised concerns that banks had "raked in" fees "at a time when individuals and families across the country are struggling."

Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf was pressed by Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney for charging "predatory" overdraft fees on debit card transactions.

Scharf, who is trying to turn Wells Fargo around after its six-year sales practices scandal, said the bank was looking to be "more consumer-friendly." He said it had recently launched an overdraft-free account that is "probably" now its most popular.

The chief executives of Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley also testified on Wednesday and Thursday.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Minnesotans can get a free state parks pass if they get a coronavirus vaccine

    The first 100,000 Minnesotans who get vaccinated against the coronavirus between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June will be eligible for free state parks passes, free fishing licenses or other rewards, Gov. Tim Walz (D) announced Thursday.Why it matters: The incentives are part of the state's effort to increase vaccinations. 61% of Minnesotans 12 years and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the pace of doses administered daily has slowed since its peak in April, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Along with the parks pass and fishing license, the state is also offering a ticket to the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth, ride vouchers at Nickelodeon Universe at the Mall of America, free admission to the Minnesota Zoo and several other statewide attractions, and a $25 Visa Card.What they're saying: "We do want to encourage people to get out there," Walz said at a press conference Thursday."We wanted to tailor this to Minnesota attractions, staying and doing things in Minnesota," the governor added.The big picture: The state has used similar incentive programs for other health initiatives, such as lead screening in children and the completion of tuberculosis therapy in adults, according to the Star Tribune.The state is aiming to have 70% of its population ages 16 and up vaccinated by the Fourth of July, which is similar to a national goal set by President Biden. Walz said the incentives will be financed through federal coronavirus relief funding.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Exclusive-U.S. opens criminal probe into alleged lapses at Eli Lilly plant - sources

    The U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into Eli Lilly and Co focused on alleged manufacturing irregularities and records tampering at a factory in Branchburg, New Jersey, that produces the pharmaceutical giant's COVID-19 therapy and other drugs, three people familiar with the matter said. The probe represents a significant escalation of the government scrutiny on Lilly. The pharmaceutical company, one of the world's largest, has been under examination for more than a year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over alleged manufacturing and records violations at the Branchburg factory.

  • Inside the Wild GOP Civil War Playing Out Under the Radar

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyWhen Stephen Lloyd showed up at the Multnomah County, Oregon, Republican Party’s most recent meeting on May 17, he was not treated like a man who, until earlier this month, had been the group’s chairman.“I was met by a group of Proud Boys who had their arms crossed in front of their chest, kind of all puffed up in front of the doorways,” Lloyd told The Daily Beast.Lloyd was allowed into the meeting, where he began passing out documents detailing his concerns with the party’s recent lurch to the far right. Others in his wing of the Portland, Oregon-based GOP local were not so fortunate.Nevada County GOP Cancels Meeting Amid Fear of Proud Boy Insurgency“I get a text message on my phone from one of our party members saying, ‘Stephen, they’re not letting me in the building,’” Lloyd said. “So I go downstairs. I say, ‘Hey, why aren’t you letting a Republican Party member in the building?’ They said that she’s not a Republican Party member. And I said, ‘Yes, she is. She’s registered as a Republican.’ And then they said, ‘Well, she’s not a precinct chairperson. So she’s not allowed in the building.’” (The party’s acting secretary and chair did not return requests for comment.)From Oregon to Arizona, local Republican parties are undergoing a reckoning. Some of their members want to look ahead after the chaos of the Trump era. Others are doubling down on election-fraud conspiracy theories and extreme associations, including with paramilitary groups like the Proud Boys.Those feuds are increasingly playing out in local party elections, including for precinct-level roles. There, far-right voices are urging followers to run for office, forcing longer-standing party members to battle an insurgency that accuses them of being fake Republicans.Lloyd, who observed a similar intra-party conflict unravel in Nevada this week, said the shift worried him.“We shouldn’t be trying to measure who’s Republican enough in order to join some secret club,” he told The Daily Beast.Some newly minted officers in Republican parties across the country might beg to differ. After Donald Trump’s re-election loss, his fans blasted Republican office-holders as traitors for accepting President Joe Biden’s victory. They vowed to replace party foes by running for vacant precinct-level roles.They didn’t wait long to get started: Just two days after Biden’s inauguration, users on the extremist-friendly social media site Gab set up a group to discuss a takeover strategy.“Conservatives COULD be RUNNING the Republican Party all the way ‘up’ to the RNC if they would flood into the Republican Party county committees and volunteer to fill the vacant precinct committeeman slots,” the group description read, “because, on average, in every county and state, over half of the slots are VACANT.”Precinct committee members are generally party officers who act as a liaison between their local GOP and an area it represents. The Gab group was not the first to note that the often-vacant seats are prime territory for people hoping to overhaul their parties. In 2018, a prominent associate of the white nationalist group Identity Evropa quietly won an uncontested precinct seat in Washington. After his victory, he went on an Identity Evropa podcast to encourage others to follow his lead.“You have a seat at the table,” he said on the podcast. “And that’s the most important thing, getting that seat at the table, and you can get that seat at the table by, yes, showing up, yes, by bringing people in, and again this doesn’t necessarily only have to be IE members.”His local GOP ejected him the following year. But far-right voices have begun promoting a version of the strategy—which is not necessarily coordinated by any central actor or extremist group—in the Biden era. In a Feb. 6 episode of his podcast, former Trump chief strategist Stephen Bannon hosted Dan Schultz, an Arizona-based attorney who, since the Tea Party movement, has encouraged conservatives to run for low-level Republican office. In the interview, Shultz described a new wave of Trumpist committee members as fundamentally opposed to mainstream Republicans.“We can take over the party if we invade it,” Shultz, who did not return a request for comment, said on the podcast.The interview garnered interest in far-right corners of the internet, including on 4chan, Gab, and Telegram channels dedicated to the QAnon conspiracy theory, as Media Matters reported at the time.Rather than dying off, those calls may be getting more fervent as local far-right factions notch victories—and the Trump presidency fades further into the rearview.Last week, a far-right podcaster encouraged his more than 70,000 Telegram followers to follow Shultz’s advice. “If we want to drain the swamp, push the Rhino’s out of the party, set the agenda on America First and SAVE OUR REPUBLIC, we will take part, do our Civic duty and follow this plan,” the podcaster wrote.Followers responded with claims that they were planning to run, or had already taken up party roles in Arizona and Florida. “We had 40 new chair people in April and we will have over 50 in June,” wrote one person, who claimed to be a new committee member in the Sunshine State. The local Republican Party to which the person appeared to belong did not immediately return a request for comment.Although Shultz characterized new precinct committee officers as an invading force in local Republican parties, some of the new entryists have less than adversarial relationships with the GOP. The podcaster who encouraged his Telegram fans to run for office is slated to speak at a QAnon-heavy conference this week alongside Texas GOP Chair Allen West. West, in turn, recently spoke at the same event as the head of the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers.In Horry County, South Carolina, meanwhile, one of the earliest QAnon influencers won a leadership role in her local GOP last month. (The QAnon promoter, Tracy “Beanz” Diaz, could not be reached for comment.) The election saw party members accuse each other of being “RINOs” or “Republicans in name only,” a label long predating the Trump era.Some local parties have drawn lines against the insurgent crowd: Clark County, Nevada’s Republican Party canceled a meeting this week over alleged threats by a set of Proud Boy-tied figures who have signaled interest in running for party leadership, as The Daily Beast reported. (Those far-right figures, in turn, are suing the party for allegedly boxing them out of proceedings.)But in Multnomah County, the local Republican Party appears to be in limbo as two factions battle for titles. The trouble began, in part, after Lloyd proposed opening up party meetings to a more ideologically diverse crowd, including those who were not registered Republicans.Opponents within the party balked, claiming the move would enable leftists to attack their events.“In my opinion, it’s a false framing of the situation because in my time as chairman, we have never once received a threat from antifa,” Lloyd said. “We have never once received a threat from any other organization.”Nevertheless, the party voted to oust Lloyd as chair in a May 6 meeting, at which an anti-Lloyd wing of the party asked a Proud Boys security group to patrol the nearby residential neighborhood. (A neighbor previously told The Daily Beast that the security group heckled him and other locals outside their homes while the meeting took place.)On May 16, according to a message reviewed by The Daily Beast, Lloyd emailed party members to complain about the group’s recent contract with the Proud Boys. When he showed up to the party’s meeting the following day, at least one Proud Boy was present. That Proud Boy told Willamette Week that he was at the meeting as a member, not as security.But while Proud Boys attended the meeting (according to Lloyd, they worked the door), two women from Lloyd’s wing of the party were not allowed entry. One of the women was en route to file paperwork to run for party chair. (Three attendees of the meeting told the Week that the party’s secretary, who had previously signed the security contract with a Proud Boy, barred the women’s entry.)Irate, Lloyd and most of the meeting-goers left the event and reconvened in a parking lot, where they realized they had enough members to hold a vote. Lloyd, who had been recalled as party chair just weeks earlier, was elected as the new meeting’s acting chair.“We had an acting secretary and we had an acting chairman,” he said. “We had everything required within our bylaws to hold a meeting. And so we did. We held a meeting out in the parking lot until the rain started.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Woman who falsely accused Black bird watcher sues ex-employer

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The white woman who falsely told police that a Black bird-watcher threatened her in New York City's Central Park sued her former employer Franklin Templeton, saying it fired her without doing a fair investigation and falsely portrayed her as racist. Amy Cooper said in a Tuesday night complaint that Franklin Templeton's actions following the May 25, 2020, encounter substantially harmed her career, and caused such severe emotional distress that she became suicidal. Cooper, 41, who had been an insurance portfolio manager, is seeking unspecified damages for race and gender discrimination, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

  • Putin likely gave Belarus the go-ahead to divert the Ryanair plane, officials and experts say

    Belarus's authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko is heavily reliant on Putin's support from an economic, military, and political standpoint.

  • Former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving hopes to not hear racist remarks from Boston fans

    As the the NBA playoffs move to Boston, former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets is worried about hearing racist remarks from fans.

  • Belarus Plane Crisis Tightens Lukashenko's Awkward Embrace of Putin

    MOSCOW — He may be the Kremlin’s closest ally, but his loyalty remains in doubt. When Alexander Lukashenko, the eccentric and brutal leader of Belarus, forced down a European passenger jet Sunday to arrest a dissident, he ushered in a new and even more brittle phase in one of the post-Soviet region’s most convoluted and consequential relationships: the one between Lukashenko and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The two are increasingly leaning on each other in the face of conflict with the West, but they have sharply diverging interests. Lukashenko, who has ruled for 26 years, relies on his iron grip on his country to assure his survival. Putin wants to expand Russian influence in Belarus, undermining Lukashenko’s authority in the process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Now, with a summit meeting with President Joe Biden looming in June, Putin faces a choice over how much political capital to expend to continue supporting Lukashenko, whose commandeering of the Ryanair plane has complicated the Kremlin’s efforts to smooth relations with the West. Russian officials and pro-Kremlin news outlets have taken Lukashenko’s side in the furor, but Lukashenko’s leading Belarusian opponents believe that the Kremlin’s support is only skin-deep. “In the Russian Foreign Ministry, in the Kremlin, I think that people can’t stand Lukashenko,” Franak Viacorka, a senior adviser to exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, said in a telephone interview. “But at the same time, since there’s not anyone more pro-Russian, they prefer to keep Lukashenko for now.” Some Western politicians, such as Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., have called for sanctions on Russia over the Ryanair incident. Lukashenko, the senator said Monday, “doesn’t use the bathroom without asking for Moscow’s permission.” But the reality is more complicated, Lukashenko’s Belarusian opponents and critics say. In a flurry of diplomacy this week, Belarus’ opposition has been urging Western governments to stay focused on Minsk — not Moscow — in their response, insisting that Lukashenko should not be seen as Putin’s puppet. “Lukashenko doesn’t listen to anyone,” Viacorka said, rejecting the idea that the ruler must have sought the Kremlin’s permission before forcing down the Ryanair plane. “He’s an absolutely unpredictable, rather impulsive person.” Belarus is a country of just 9.5 million people the size of Michigan, but for Putin, it is both a critical ally and an enormous headache. In Putin’s worldview of a Russia threatened by an expanding and aggressive NATO, Belarus is the last remaining friendly buffer state between his country and the West. Lukashenko, recognizing his special role, for years took advantage of it by playing Russia and the West off against each other — demanding cheap oil and gas from Russia even as he started building closer ties with the European Union and the United States. Then came the uprising against Lukashenko last summer, when demonstrations that began over the ruler’s blatantly fraudulent claim of reelection swelled into the hundreds of thousands in anger over police violence against protesters. The Kremlin initially vacillated, then threw its support behind Lukashenko, even offering to send security forces. Russian officials appeared to be similarly caught off guard by events Sunday, when Lukashenko scrambled a fighter jet and directed a Ryanair passenger plane flying between two EU capitals to land in Minsk because of a purported bomb threat. Belarusian security forces then arrested a dissident journalist on board, Roman Protasevich — who had been on a Belarusian list of “terrorists” because he co-founded a social media outlet that galvanized and organized last year’s protests. On Monday, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitri Peskov, told journalists in his regular daily briefing that he could not comment on the Ryanair incident. “It is up to the international authorities to assess the case,” he said. It took another 24 hours for the Kremlin to formulate its final message; Belarus’ actions were “in line with international regulations,” Peskov said Tuesday. By Wednesday, Lukashenko was appealing for Russia’s sympathy. Repeating his frequent descriptions of the domestic uprising against him as a Western plot, Lukashenko claimed that the real aim was to lay the groundwork for a revolution inside Russia. The result, he warned in a speech to Parliament, could be “a new world war.” “We are a training ground for them, a venue for experiments before their push to the east,” Lukashenko said. “Having tested their methods over here, they will head over there.” European airlines canceled flights to Minsk this week, as directed by EU leaders who voiced outrage over what they called Lukashenko’s “hijacking.” But speaking in a marble-paneled hall of the Minsk House of Government, Lukashenko was defiant, claiming that a bomb threat against the plane had arrived from Switzerland. “Don’t you cast blame on me!” Lukashenko thundered, jabbing his finger into the air. “I acted legally defending my people, and it will also be thus in the future.” In Moscow, Lukashenko is widely seen as a frustrating and fickle partner. Despite his reliance on the Kremlin, for instance, he still has not recognized as valid the annexation of Crimea in 2014, which many Russians see as Putin’s crowning foreign policy achievement. “It’s a pretty serious mistake to think that Moscow can snap its fingers to solve its problems in Minsk,” said Pavel Slunkin, a former Belarusian diplomat who resigned last year in protest against Lukashenko’s policies. “Lukashenko will try to avoid further dependence on Moscow in every possible way.” Andrei Kortunov, director general of the Russian International Affairs Council, a Moscow research institute co-founded by the Russian Foreign Ministry, likened Lukashenko to Syrian ruler Bashar Assad, another difficult Kremlin ally. After Russia propped up Lukashenko in his hour of need last summer, long-sought benefits were expected to accrue to the Kremlin. Lukashenko could have signed an agreement for a Russian military base in Belarus or allowed Russian investment into major Belarusian enterprises on favorable terms. But despite three face-to-face meetings between Lukashenko and Putin since last September — a fourth is expected in the coming days — none of that materialized. “You’d think: The regime was saved, and he should have paid,” Kortunov said of Lukashenko. “But we’re not seeing that.” Continuing to prop up Lukashenko could be costly for Putin, Kortunov warned. As Putin prepares for a summit meeting with Biden scheduled to take place in Geneva on June 16, Russian officials have telegraphed that they want to lower tensions with the United States. One factor is domestic politics: Amid protests and discontent over economic stagnation, the Kremlin faces a public disapproving of foreign adventurism. “The social contract of, ‘We won’t give you sausage, but we’ll make Russia a great power’ — this no longer works,” Kortunov said, describing Putin’s approach. “He understands that he needs to change the agenda. He won’t win any more with foreign policy.” Lukashenko’s opponents are now pushing for the United States and Europe to enact more sanctions against Belarus that would further isolate him and perhaps provoke a split in the elite. Tikhanovskaya, the opposition leader, spent nearly 40 minutes on the phone earlier this week with Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, her aide, Viacorka, said. “When the Belarusian issue is discussed in the context of the Russian one, it becomes impossible to solve,” Viacorka said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • U.N. launches investigation into whether Israel, Hamas committed crimes

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Thursday to launch an international investigation into alleged crimes committed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza. The independent investigation will have a broad mandate to look into all alleged violations, not just in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, but also in Israel during hostilities that were halted by a ceasefire on May 21. Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, earlier told the council that deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza might constitute war crimes and that Hamas had violated international humanitarian law by firing rockets into Israel.

  • Ex-wife of San Jose mass-shooting suspect says he fantasised about killing colleagues, as another victim dies

    ‘He could dwell on things’, says wife of suspected gunman

  • Indy 500 winner Sato wants third race victory and a party

    Takuma Sato held out his fists and flashed his oversized 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 championship rings that spend more time in safekeeping than as a daily accessory. The rings can be a bit much for a driver who still lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house of his long-time business manager in suburban Indianapolis. Uncomfortable, perhaps, at the oversized rocks, Sato jokes he can still squeeze a third championship ring on one more finger.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Prosecutors say the brakes on an Italian cable car were 'tampered with' before it crashed and left 14 people dead

    Three people were detained in the matter. Prosecutors say the emergency brakes had been "tampered with" to avoid service interruptions.

  • Influencers Say They Were Urged to Criticize Pfizer Vaccine

    PARIS — The mysterious London public relations agency sent its pitch simultaneously to social media influencers in France and Germany: Claim that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is deadly and that regulators and the mainstream media are covering it up, the message read, and earn thousands of euros in easy money in exchange. The claim is false. The purported agency, Fazze, has a website and describes itself as an “influencer marketing platform” connecting bloggers and advertisers. But when some of the influencers tried to find out who was running Fazze, the ephemeral trail appeared to lead to Russia. “Unbelievable. The address of the London agency that contacted me is bogus,” Léo Grasset, a popular French health and science YouTuber with more than 1 million followers, wrote on Twitter Monday. “All the employees have weird LinkedIn profiles … which have been missing since this morning. Everyone has worked in Russia before.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Mirko Drotschmann, a German health commentator with 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, said in a tweet that the PR agency had asked if he wanted to be part of an “information campaign” about Pfizer deaths in exchange for money. After doing some research, he concluded, “Agency headquarters: London. Residence of the CEO: Moscow.” Their responses prompted two other social media influencers to come forward and say they too were approached last week with the offer of a “partnership” to criticize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. One was offered 2,000 euros. It is uncertain how many influencers received the solicitations or if any acted on them. And it is not at all clear that there ever was a Fazze agency. Within hours of the questions on social media, the employee profiles on the agency’s LinkedIn account had disappeared, and someone scrubbed its Facebook page blank. Its Instagram account was made private. Its website offers no way to contact the company. The French health minister, Olivier Véran, denounced the operation Tuesday, calling it “pathetic and dangerous.” He did not elaborate on whether the government was investigating the matter. While France is trying to speed efforts to achieve so-called herd immunity from COVID-19 before summer with faster vaccine rollouts, it remains one of Europe’s largest vaccine-skeptic countries, with nearly one-third of its people saying they do not want a jab. Since spring, many residents have refused to take the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports that it may cause blood clots, prompting the government to switch largely to Pfizer, which more people have been willing to accept. About 15% of the population has been fully vaccinated. President Emmanuel Macron last week reopened restaurants, stores and other parts of the economy that had been more or less shuttered since November. He is betting that widespread immunization will be key to keeping the economy up and running while luring tourists back after a devastating pandemic-induced recession. Any further outbreaks could lead to a reclosing of parts of the economy, his government has warned. The messages from the so-called Fazze agency, in broken English, urged the social media influencers to create posts and videos on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to “explain” that “the death rate among the vaccinated with Pfizer is almost 3x higher than the vaccinated by AstraZeneca.” In Grasset’s case, a message from a person who identified himself as Anton boasted that the agency had a “quite considerable” budget for an “information campaign” about “COVID-19 and the vaccines offered to the European population, notably AstraZeneca and Pfizer.” Grasset, who posted screenshots of the messages he received, said Anton had been willing to pay for 45- to 60-second videos on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube warning that the Pfizer vaccine was deadly. Anton also asked him to “act like you have the passion and interest in this topic,” while avoiding the terms “advertising” and “sponsored” in posts. “The material should be presented as your own independent view,” the pitch said. “Encourage viewers to draw their own conclusions, take care of themselves and their loved ones,” the instructions continued. The influencers described being urged to question why governments were buying the Pfizer vaccine and to portray the European Union, which signed a deal last month for 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as a monopoly that was causing harm to public health. They were also asked to tell their followers that “the mainstream media ignores this theme.” Before the coronavirus broke out, Russian trolls were already using vaccine debates to sow discord, according to a 2018 study published in the American Journal of Public Health. Twitter accounts that Russian agents used to meddle in the 2016 presidential election also sent both pro- and anti-vaccine messages and insulted parents. In April, a European Union report said Russian and Chinese media were systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in disinformation campaigns aimed at the West. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Mali country profile

    Concise information about Mali and its people, including figures for area, population, main languages, religions, exports, and more.

  • K-9’s hot car death while deputy slept inside home was ‘avoidable,’ Georgia police say

    The dog’s handler has since been demoted.

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • US pipelines ordered to increase cyber defenses after hack

    The Transportation Security Administration directive released Thursday also requires that pipeline owners and operators report any cyber incidents to the federal government and have a cybersecurity coordinator available at all times to work with authorities in the event of an attack like the one that shut down Colonial Pipeline. Pipeline companies, which until now operated under voluntary guidelines, could face financial penalties that start at $7,000 per day if they fail to comply with a security directive that reflects an administration focus on cybersecurity that predates the May attack on Colonial, senior Department of Homeland Security officials said. “The evolution of ransomware attacks in the last 12-18 months has gotten to a point that it poses a national security risk and that we are concerned about the impact on national critical functions,” one of the officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss details of the regulation ahead of the formal release.

  • U.S., Egypt working closely to reinforce Gaza ceasefire, Blinken says

    CAIRO/GAZA (Reuters) -Egypt and the United States said they would work together to reinforce a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Cairo and Amman on Wednesday on a regional tour. Egypt has longstanding relations with both sides in the conflict and played a key role in brokering the ceasefire after 11 days of violence, in coordination with the United States. "We've had in Egypt a real and effective partner in dealing with the violence, bringing it to a close, relatively quickly," Blinken said in Cairo after meeting with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

  • Trevor Williams pitches Cubs past Pirates 4-1

    Trevor Williams pitched six innings and singled twice against his former team, helping the streaking Chicago Cubs top the stumbling Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Wednesday night. Chicago won for the fifth time in six games and stayed a half-game back of NL Central-leading St. Louis. David Bote hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, and Kris Bryant had three hits and two RBIs.