A Wall Street banker bought a coal mine sight unseen that could contain $37 billion worth of rare earth minerals

Over a decade ago, a Wall Street banker bought a coal mine to sell coal.

But it was recently discovered that there's more in that coal mine than meets the eye.

Turns out, the mine contains rare earth elements that could be worth tens of billions of dollars.

In 2011, Randall Atkins, a former Wall Street banker, bought a mine outside of Sheridan, Wyoming, sight unseen, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Originally, the plan was to sell coal to power plants, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

However, in collaboration with the DOE's National Energy Technology Laboratory and geologists at Weir International, Inc., Atkins' company, Ramaco Resources discovered there was more than just coal to be mined from Atkins' land.

In May, Ramaco announced that Atkins' Brook Mine contains one of the largest unconventional deposits of rare earth elements in the US. Because of that, the mine is worth an estimated $37 billion — significantly more than the roughly $2 million he bought it for, per the WSJ.

Ramaco said it could start operations this year, making it one of two REE mines currently operating in the country.

What are REEs?

Neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium are just a few of the REEs found in Atkins' Brook Mine, according to a company press release.

Sitting in the middle of the periodic table, these metals possess properties like fluorescence, magnetism, and conductivity. Just 17 of the total 118 elements in the periodic table are considered REEs.

Cerium oxide, bastnasite, neodymium oxide, and lanthanum carbonate are rare earth element compounds. David Becker/Reuters

"Rare earths are used in a wide array of applications , including specialty glass products, steelmaking, batteries," Patty Webber with the Wyoming State Geological Survey told Wyoming Public Radio . They're also used in lasers and other Defense Department weapons.

From 2018 to 2021, about 74% of REEs in the US were imported from China, Reuters reported. And those imports aren't cheap.

In 2021, the US imported $160 million worth of rare-earth compounds and metals, per the US Geological Survey.

That's why, the US government is pushing to mine for REEs at home instead of relying on imports . Early this year, the White House announced it plans to invest $32 million in domestic rare earth and other mineral projects.

What do critics say?

Often, REEs are found mixed with other elements, including some radioactive ones. Separating and purifying them is intensive and creates waste that can be harmful to the environment.

For example, rare earth deposits can occur in cobalt and other minerals , "and these substances have to be cracked, crushed, and ground before you can ever even begin the processing," Atkins told The Sheridan Press earlier this year.

The Brook Mine is considered an unconventional deposit because the REEs are in and around the coal, closer to the surface. That's supposed to make extracting them less expensive and won't require the use of caustic acids, Atkins said.

However, the Powder River Basin Resource Council is concerned. It has been fighting Ramaco for years, back when the company still planned to mine coal . Residents worried how its presence might affect air and water quality, according to Wyoming Public Radio.

With plans for the mine shifting to REEs, the PRBRC seems to still have concerns, according to The Casper Star-Tribune.

"This is a company that's been looking for a way to make value out of something they bought many years ago, and they just haven't found the right way to make profit yet," Shannon Anderson, the PRBRC's attorney, told the paper. "And so here we go — here's another attempt."

