Wall Street Banks to Dominate Sleepy Primary Bond Markets

Josyana Joshua
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are on the lookout for a wave of fresh bond issuance to wash over otherwise parched US primary markets as the nation’s largest lenders replenish their coffers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The floodgates are expected to open in the coming week for new investment-grade bond sales by major US banks after earnings, with Barclays Plc betting on a total deluge this quarter of up to $45 billion.

Morgan Stanley was the first of the top-six largest US banks to tap markets with $6.5 billion of debt Friday.

Money managers are still watching for any new deals from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co., which all reported earnings Friday. Bank of America Corp. will announce results on Monday, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will follow Tuesday.

“Volatility is not going to keep banks from going to market,” said Joe Boyle, a product manager at Hartford Funds, which has about $127.4 billion under management. “The expectation is they will be out again next week -- and likely the only participants out next week.”

Of course, most companies have been steering clear of primary credit markets as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates to fight the hottest inflation in 40 years. Higher borrowing costs and market volatility have resulted in even fewer bond deals than expected by typically conservative syndicate desks on Wall Street.

Read more: High-Grade Bond Sales Keep Falling Short of Monthly Estimates

Excluding bank issuance, preliminary estimates suggest another subdued week ahead with around $10 billion in fresh debt. The average weekly volume for the investment-grade market this year is $25 billion.

Risk Keeps Climbing

Any major impact from an influx of new bank bonds will be hard to see from primary markets further down the credit spectrum. The US junk bond pipeline is bare after AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. sold a $400 million junk bond Friday, offering a whopping 15% yield to lure buyers to the deal that will refinance debt at one of its units.

Yields on US junk bonds climbed toward 10% last week after a reading of September consumer prices came in above expectations. Yields on high-risk bonds rated CCC jumped to a 30-month high of 15.79%.

The risk-off tone was dampened further after investors yanked $712.6 million out of high-yield bond funds in the week ended Oct. 12, according to Refinitiv Lipper. Investment-grade funds saw their eighth straight week of withdrawals.

Leveraged loan markets are also thinning, with commitments for deals for Vericast Corp. and Citco Funding LLC due in the coming week. Large leveraged-buyouts deals, such as Tenneco, Nielsen Holdings and Twitter, are also on the radar.

A slew of distressed-debt issuers have interest payments coming due, including National CineMedia, Transocean, Carvana and Envision Healthcare.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Warehouse Group (NZSE:WHS) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a...

  • Can NZ Automotive Investments Limited's (NZSE:NZA) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Rhona DelFrari at the 2022 1Sustainability Conference

    Canadian Oil: The Preferred Global Barrel

  • Analysis-ECB 'QT' may be next challenge for tumultuous markets

    The European Central Bank is considering entering the maelstrom of volatile world markets to start winding down its massive bond holdings - just as governments scale up spending to respond to an energy crisis likely to induce a recession. The ECB, which bought 5 trillion euros ($4.87 trillion) of bonds over the past decade to lift inflation deemed too low, now finds itself battling to bring it down as it runs at a record high of 10%. On top of aggressive interest rate hikes including an unprecedented 75 basis-point move last month, policy hawks want to begin quantitative tightening (QT): the scaling back of the ECB's bond holdings.

  • Game Recap: Knicks 105, Wizards 89

    The Knicks defeated the Wizards, 105-89. Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 27 points, four rebounds, and five assists for the Knicks, while RJ Barrett added 19 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. Bradley Beal tallied 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists for the Wizards. The Knicks improve to 3-1 in the NBA Preseason, while the Wizards fall to 1-3.

  • UBS Joins Wall Street Chorus Warning of More US Credit Defaults

    (Bloomberg) -- The odds are rising that corporate borrowers will struggle to repay their debts as the Federal Reserve opts for jumbo interest-rate hikes to combat inflation, according to UBS Group AG.Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets WrapPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedCore

  • Growth push went 'too far, too fast', says UK finance minister Hunt

    Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the government had gone "too far, too fast" in its drive for growth after Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to fire his predecessor and make U-turns on tax-cutting plans amid market turmoil. Truss appointed Hunt on Friday to replace Kwasi Kwarteng, and said she was scrapping parts of their controversial economic package announced only three weeks earlier, which included billions of pounds of unfunded tax cuts. Hunt is trying to reassure the financial markets after Kwarteng's "mini-budget" on Sept. 23 led to a slump in the value of the pound and government bonds, forcing the Bank of England (BoE) to step in to restore calm.

  • US migrant policy 'bucket of cold water' to some Venezuelans

    Venezuelan Gilbert Fernández still plans to cross the dangerous Darien jungle into Panama and head toward the United States over land, despite a U.S. announcement that it will grant conditional humanitarian permits only to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants arriving by air. “The news hit us like a bucket of cold water,” Fernández said Thursday, a day after the announcement, which also stated that Venezuelans arriving by land at the Mexico-U.S. border would be returned to Mexico. Fernández spoke to The Associated Press on a beach in Necocli, a Colombian town where about 9,000 people, mostly Venezuelans, waited to board a boat to take them to the entrance of the Darien Gap connecting the South American country to Panama.

  • Airline Stocks Have Struggled. Here Are a Few That Could Take Off.

    People are flying again, despite hefty ticket prices. That should fuel airlines like Delta and United. Others face continuing problems, from reduced flights to China to regulatory issues to a serious shortage of pilots.

  • The debt vigilantes are back, and even U.S. assets will struggle. Here’s what to buy instead, says one veteran fund manager.

    Markets are struggling to extend the previous session’s impressive rebound. There may be a number of reasons why a worse-than-expected inflation report was eventually shrugged off with such vigor on Thursday. Oversold conditions in stocks: at the low early on Thursday the S&P 500 was down nearly 27% for the year, and buyers pounced near the nice round figure of 3,500.

  • Is a Disappointment in Store for Winnebago's (WGO) Q4 Earnings?

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Winnebago's (WGO) Q4 earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $2.99 and $1.20 billion, respectively.

  • ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Review: Bold, Dark and Funny Reimagining Dances to Its Own Tune

    BFI London 2022 Review: Brave children (and brave adults) will embrace this gorgeous and sinister stop-motion version that's far more del Toro than Disney

  • JPMorgan profit beats estimates on gains from higher interest rates

    (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a smaller-than-feared drop in third-quarter profit on Friday, as a rise in interest income cushioned a blow from higher loan loss provisions and a slump in dealmaking due to a worsening economic outlook. Shares of the largest U.S. bank rose nearly 4% after the results, which are being closely watched to assess the real impact on corporate America of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes to tamp down inflation. Typically, rising rates are good for banks as they can charge more interest from borrowers, but a potential economic slowdown due to a higher cost of borrowing is also seen as a risk to future earnings.

  • Meta announces legs, Hulu raises prices, and Microsoft embraces DALL-E 2

    LEGS: The company formerly known as Facebook held its Meta Connect conference this week, where it announced everything from a $1,500 VR headset to a work-focused partnership with Microsoft. Microsoft x DALL-E: AI tools that can generate new images from text prompts are starting to go mainstream, with Microsoft announcing this week that it will integrate DALL-E 2 into at least two of its apps. Instagram owner Meta quickly announced plans to take "all appropriate enforcement actions" against the app, which has now been pulled from both Google Play and the iOS App Store.

  • Citigroup reports $110 million leveraged-loan loss as other banks avoid sector exposure

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Citigroup took a $110 million writedown on leveraged loans in the third quarter, the company said on Friday as its Wall Street competitors downplayed their exposure to the sector. "We took about $110 million in total between markdowns and losses on loans in the leverage space," Citigroup's chief financial officer Mark Mason told reporters after the company released its third quarter earnings. U.S. banks wrote down $1 billion on leveraged and bridge loans in the second quarter as rising interest rates made it tougher for them to offload high-risk debt onto investors and other lenders.

  • Kherson plan is for 'deportation', not 'evacuation - Ukrainian official

    KYIV (Reuters) -Calls by a Russian-installed official for residents to flee the Russian-occupied Kherson region of southern Ukraine and go to Russia amount to "deportation", a Ukrainian regional official said on Friday. Vladimir Saldo, who was appointed head of the region by Moscow after Russian forces seized it early in the war in Ukraine, publicly asked for government help on Thursday in moving civilians out. Saldo made his appeal following advances by Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine.

  • Whoopi Goldberg Wants Keke Palmer, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj in Sister Act 3 : 'I Want Everybody'

    "I want the girl with the chest, what's her name?" Whoopi Goldberg said of Nicki Minaj, who she wants to appear in Sister Act 3, along with Lizzo and Keke Palmer

  • Martha Stewart Finally Created a Recipe For the Viral Negroni Sbagliato Drink & We're Making This Light Drink a Staple

    If you’ve been on TikTok the past week, chances are you’ve seen the viral (and rather iconic) clip between House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke talking about their drink of choice. If you have no idea what we’re talking about, Cooke asked D’Arcy “What’s your drink of choice?” to which D’Arcy […]

  • Sunday shows preview: Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump; inflation accelerates in September

    The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to subpoena former President Trump and September’s inflation report will likely dominate the Sunday talk shows this week. The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol unanimously voted to subpoena Trump during what may have been its final public hearing on Thursday. “He is the one person at…

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks erase gains, tumble to end volatile week on Wall Street

    U.S. stocks erased gains Friday, the latest U-turn for equities following a volatile week of swings in both directions.