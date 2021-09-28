Wall Street Banks Questioned by Fed On Evergrande Exposure

Chanyaporn Chanjaroen, Jesse Hamilton and Hannah Levitt
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials have questioned several big U.S. banks about their exposure to China Evergrande Group, joining other global regulators in examining the potential fallout from the property developer’s debt crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Troubles at Evergrande, with more than $300 billion of liabilities, spurred the Fed to seek information to head off any risks to financial stability, according to people familiar with the matter. Hong Kong’s central bank also asked lenders there to report risks tied to Evergrande, China’s largest issuer of high-yield, dollar-denominated bonds.

Read more: Hong Kong Asks Banks to Report Exposure to China Evergrande

U.S. banking supervisors routinely question lenders about their ties to struggling companies. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that “there’s not a direct United States exposure,” adding that big Chinese banks also are “not tremendously exposed.”

The contagion danger had been similarly dismissed by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who said direct exposure in Europe is “limited.”

Powell said his main worry is “that it would affect global financial conditions through confidence channels and that kind of thing.”

A Fed spokesman declined to comment on the agency’s requests.

U.S. banks also supplied information to other regulators, including the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Securities and Exchange Commission, one of the people said. An OCC spokeswoman declined to comment, and the SEC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Updates with additional U.S. agencies in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Slid as Bond Yields Surged. The Market Finally Had Its Taper Tantrum.

    Global investors were worried over economic growth and inflation, sending bond yields higher and stocks falling.

  • Creditors Said to Claim Evergrande on Hook for Bond Due Sunday

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a bond issued by a company called Jumbo Fortune Enterprises are forming a committee to press their claims in the event of a default because they maintain China Evergrande Group is a guarantor of the debt, according to people familiar with the plans.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip

  • Hong Kong banks have limited exposure to stressed Chinese developers - regulator

    The risks to Hong Kong banks from heavily indebted Chinese property developers are manageable, a top executive at the city's banking regulator said on Tuesday. The debt crisis engulfing China Evergrande Group has begun to dent homebuyer sentiment in China and force developers to cut prices. With liabilities of $305 billion, Evergrande has sparked concerns its problems could spread through China's financial system and reverberate around the world - a worry that has eased as damage has so far been concentrated in the property sector.

  • Cisco-Backed Acrew Capital Has $680 Million in New Venture Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Acrew Capital is getting into late-stage investing with a new $300 million diversity-focused investment fund.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe firm, whose team has invested in Coinbase Global Inc. and Discord Inc., has also raised

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top Female Executive in Asia to Retire

    Wei Sun Christianson, who has worked at the Wall Street bank for nearly two decades, is stepping down as China CEO and Asia-Pacific co-CEO.

  • China’s Battle Makes Little Dent On Bitcoin

    In spite of last week’s selloff over renewed crackdown by the world’s second most powerful economy, Bitcoin and most crypto assets have recovered considerably; however, the market may remain range-bound for a few days.

  • China Stocks Hammered By Regulations That Keep On Coming

    China stocks have been hit hard as Chinese authorities continue to issue new antitrust and antimonopoly laws with no end in sight.

  • SEC should allow investors to 'choose their own' bitcoin exposure: Grayscale head of ETFs

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has signaled it may be open to approving bitcoin futures ETFs, but the regulator's stance on bitcoin spot ETFs is not as clear.

  • Leveraged Loan Giants See Credit Cycle as Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Ultra low interest rates globally have sparked a new credit cycle for the leveraged loan market with little expected to bog it down any time soon. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThat’s the sentiment of some of the biggest names in t

  • China plans to unveil drones, moon rocket at air show

    A military drone whose manufacturer says it can cruise for 20 hours at 15,000 meters (50,000 feet) was among Chinese warplanes, missiles and other weapons technology shown in public for the first time Tuesday at the opening of the country’s biggest air show. The Chinese space program planned to unveil a rocket for crewed space flight capable of carrying a 25-ton payload to lunar orbit at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, an official newspaper said. Powered by two turbofan engines, the CH-6 drone can carry early warning radar, air-to-ground missiles and other weapons, according to its manufacturer, the China Academy of Aerospace Science, a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

  • Struggle to raise U.S. debt ceiling is playing out in two different ways in the U.S. bond market

    The broader Treasury market is nonplussed by what it regards as Washington theatrics, while the bills market is finding certain short-end issuances very difficult to trade.

  • How to Buy Ripple (XRP) Cryptocurrency

    One of the cryptocurrencies to sweep the digital money scene and garner investor interest is Ripple. Learn how to buy XRP on several different exchanges.

  • Why the tiny-house market is getting bigger

    The tight housing market and building material shortage are boosting tiny-house sales.

  • BlackRock says it is dipping its toes back in to China after rout

    The world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc, has said it is dipping its toes back in to Chinese equity markets following their heavy falls this year, and on bets that Beijing will soon start providing stimulus again. Some of China's biggest stocks are on course for their worst quarter on record following regulatory clampdowns that have hammered super-sized tech firms and education providers, and turmoil now engulfing property giant Evergrande. "We are dipping a toe in Chinese equities by moving our tactical view from neutral at midyear to a modest overweight," BlackRock's "Investment Institute" strategists said in a weekly note first published on Monday.

  • Treasury yields hit the highest levels in months as 10-year rate pushes back above 1.5%

    A selloff in government debt, sparked by growing inflation fears, continues to push up yields, with the 10-year Treasury rising above 1.5% after briefly breaching the psychologically important level in the previous session.

  • Micron Stock Falls on Disappointing Outlook. Chip Shortages Remain a Factor.

    The memory maker delivered strong results for its fiscal fourth quarter, but its forecast for the current quarter was below Wall Street's expectations.

  • Yellen says U.S. may exhaust cash by Oct 18 barring debt ceiling rise

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Tuesday the government could run out of cash by Oct. 18 unless Congress acts to lift the federal debt limit in advance of the Treasury Department exhausting efforts to preserve resources. "At that point, we expect Treasury would be left with very limited resources that would be depleted quickly," Yellen told lawmakers during a Senate Banking Committee hearing, echoing comments she made in a letter to lawmakers.

  • ‘Can’t Lose’ Mentality Puts S&P 500 in Bigger Trouble, BofA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index has managed to stay above its recent bottom amid a renewed selloff, but Bank of America Corp. is urging investors to keep their guard up. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe plunge in the benchmark on Sept. 20 and t

  • ‘Needed the job done ASAP.’ Tampa woman accused of ordering killer for ex-lover’s spouse

    A Tampa woman wanted the person married to her former lover dead, so she ordered a request for a hitman on the dark web, federal investigators said. When it wasn’t fulfilled, she sent $12,000 in Bitcoin and later asked to “reassign the job to someone who has a history of getting jobs done.”

  • Virgin Voyages CEO on the company's debut ship, Scarlet Lady

    Tom McAlpin, Virgin Voyages CEO and President, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's debut ship set to starting crusing on October 6 and how the company is handling COVID-19 while on board.&nbsp;