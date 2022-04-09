Wall Street Banks Weigh Bond Sales in Race to Beat Rising Rates

Olivia Raimonde
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Earnings season is gearing up again, and that usually means debt issuance from the nation’s largest banks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

April tends to be the second-highest month for debt sales from the biggest banks, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts Kabir Caprihan and Nikita Dyatlov wrote in a client note this week. Typically the U.S. banks, which come out of earnings blackouts starting this Wednesday when JPMorgan reports, sell about 15% of annual issuance in April.

While sales are expected to be brisk, it may be more so than usual, according to the strategists. Rates are probably only going to march higher from here, and borrowers are looking to issue while the cost of funding remains relatively low.

Credit investors will also likely tune into key inflation data scheduled to be released on Tuesday. Money managers will parse the consumer price index in an effort to better navigate the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening campaign to fight the highest inflation in 40 years.

The data is “likely to reinforce the perception that inflation is endemic, the Fed will need to continue to tighten the screws and that will lead to an eventual recession,” said Ken Monaghan, co-head of high-yield at Amundi. “If the Fed was an airline pilot, given its history it would be sent back to the aircraft simulators for its inability to execute a soft landing.”

Investment-grade bond funds notched another weekly outflow of $1.7 billion for the week ended April 6, according to Refinitiv Lipper data. The withdrawals mark the second straight week of exits after money managers pulled $2.55 billion of cash in the prior period. There have been nine weeks of outflows so far this year for the asset class. Junk bonds, meanwhile, posted a second weekly inflow as retail investors waded back into the market.

Sales Pipeline

U.S. high-grade bond sales are expected to be lighter next week, with consensus estimates at $10 billion to $15 billion. That follows a week that saw more than $25 billion price.

A $985 million junk-bond offering to help fund the buyout of Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, a building products distribution company, is the lone deal in the high-yield bond pipeline. Early pricing discussions on the secured portion is mid-high 6%, while the riskier unsecured section is being discussed at mid-high 9%.

The U.S. leveraged loan market, meanwhile, is rounding out one of its best weeks in some time, which should bode well for borrowers that need to raise cash to fund buyouts. The floating-rate debt remains in high demand amid a hawkish Federal Reserve. The asset class notched one of its biggest inflows on record.

Commitments are due on at least five leveraged loan deals next week.

U.S. bond markets close early on Thursday and will remain closed Friday in observance of the Good Friday holiday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ECB Grapples With War Gloom in Shadow of Knight: Eco Week Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank isn’t likely to rush to new decisions this week as record inflation in the euro zone and a war raging just over its frontier leave officials navigating a fog of uncertainty. Most Read from BloombergNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedElizabeth Holmes Prosecutors Push Back on Her Bid for New TrialDHL Je

  • New top Yemeni govt official promises to work towards peace

    The new head of Yemen’s internationally recognized government said on Friday that the council he was chosen to lead will work to end the country’s grinding, eight-year civil war. In his first televised address, Rashad al-Alimi thanked his government’s backers —Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — which have been helping Yemeni government forces fight the Iran-backed Houthi rebels for years. The truce is supposed to last two months but many similar efforts in Yemen's conflict have floundered in the past.

  • How This Contrarian Investor's Stocks Topped All Fund Rivals

    Scott Barbee, manager of top-dog Aegis Value Fund (AVALX), deserves two labels. One is "contrarian investor." The other is "outperformer."

  • Eagles Observations: An underrated area where drastic improvement is needed

    In a new edition of Roob's Eagles Observations, some thoughts on a needed upgrade, a bold prediction for a second-year player, and much more. By Reuben Frank

  • Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old woman missing from Catawba County

    A Silver Alert was issued early Saturday morning for a missing 74-year-old woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

  • Tesla May Start Mining Lithium as Musk Cites Battery Metal Cost

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly two years after Tesla Inc. outlined a plan to start mining for lithium, its chief Elon Musk signaled the electric car giant might finally take the plunge due to the skyrocketing cost of the battery metal.Most Read from BloombergNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedElizabeth Holmes Prosecutors Push Back on Her Bid for New

  • Halifax Plantation pool home backs up to a preserve

    This well-maintained Halifax Plantation pool home sits on a private lot on a cul-de-sac.

  • 10 Finance Stocks to Buy Today According to George Soros’ Soros Fund Management

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten finance stocks to buy according to George Soros’ Soros Fund Management. If you want to jump ahead to the top fives stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Finance Stocks to Buy Today According to George Soros’ Soros Fund Management. George […]

  • 2 Whitmer kidnap plot suspects found not guilty; mistrial declared for other 2

    The jury in the Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot case found two suspects not guilty. A mistrial was declared for the two other suspects.

  • Transport stocks keep falling as analyst says a freight recession is ‘likely inevitable’

    Wall Street's recent disdain for the transportation sector continued on Friday, as analysts expressed concerns over "rapidly" deteriorating market conditions and a growing risk of a freight recession.

  • China shipbuilding for Taiwan firm likely aiding Chinese navy build-up - U.S. think tank

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Contracts between China's top state-owned shipbuilding firm and Taiwan's leading shipping company are likely lowering the costs of upgrading China's navy, posing security concerns for the island claimed by Beijing, a U.S. think tank said on Thursday. China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) is a key producer of vessels for China's rapidly expanding People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), and is thought to be building its third aircraft carrier. Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp has purchased 44 vessels from China since 2018, all but two of which were ordered from shipyards that produce Chinese warships, including CSSC, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said in a report https://features.csis.org/china-shadow-warships.

  • Russia says EU closes borders for some cargo vehicles registered in Russia, Belarus

    The EU on Friday formally adopted new sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products, while also preventing many Russian vessels and trucks from accessing the bloc. Vehicles used as international transport that have Russian and Belarusian number plates will not be able to move goods on EU territory, the Russian customs service said. "According to available information, the restrictions do not yet apply to road freight transport delivering pharmaceutical, medical, food and agricultural products, including wheat, as well as the delivery of energy, non-ferrous metals and fertilisers," the customs service said.

  • Donors pledge $9.9 billion for Ukrainian refugees

    STORY: The fundraising event in Warsaw, Poland, yielded 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) to support internally displaced people inside Ukraine, and 7.3 billion euros ($7.9 billion) for refugees who have fled the country to neighbouring states.Governments, companies and individuals together pledged 4.1 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in donations, which will be distributed largely via the Ukrainian authorities or the United Nations.The remaining 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) were loans and grants from European Union (EU) financial institutions - including a 4 billion euro ($4.4 billion) program to help provide housing, education and healthcare for refugees arriving in EU countries.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen co-hosted the event with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

  • Elon Musk Has a Disturbing Question About Twitter

    Elon Musk, CEO of high-end electric vehicle maker Tesla , recently revealed that he acquired just over 9% of Twitter . It is indeed on Twitter that the billionaire communicates on the news of his various companies, whether Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company or Neuralink. Twitter is an essential communication tool for Musk since it allows him to communicate directly with the general public without the filter of the media.

  • Pakistan’s Parliament Gives Prime Minister the Boot

    Parker SongPakistan’s parliament voted to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan in a dramatic late-night session—eliminating one of the most prominent leaders in the nationalist wave that has swept the globe in the past decade.The India-based Hindustan Times reported that 174 of the 342-member National Assembly voted in favor of the no-confidence measure, ending Khan’s three-and-a-half-year-old government. Early reports in other Indian media indicate that the body will replace him as soon as Monday.H

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 90% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    We’ve wrapped up the first week of April, and it feels like the April Fools’ pranks are still with us. Market headwinds have multiplied and receded, all at once. Covering the macro situation from banking giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic writes: “Equities risk-reward is not as poor as it is currently fashionable to believe... While the exogenous geopolitical crisis continues to present a binary set of outcomes, the activity momentum ahead of this shock was resilient, even

  • This Cheap Dividend Stock Is on the Top of My List of Stocks to Buy

    An inexpensive valuation and excellent earnings prospects have attracted me to this well-known retailer.

  • ‘Recession shock’: Bank of America is the latest major institution to deliver a grim warning for the future

    Banks, billionaires, and investors are warning that the writing is on the wall for a recession to strike.

  • Artificial Intelligence Is Here; 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    It’s the nature of investing to look for the ‘next new thing,’ the company or technology or product that will bring the next sea-change to its industry – and with it, windfall profits. A look at history will show that these developments are often unpredictable, but they can be recognized early. The advent of digital tech in the late 90s provides a good example of the possible gains and risks. The survivors of the dot.com bubble have prospered mightily. Now, artificial intelligence – AI, or machi

  • The Japanese company behind a $777,000 flying motorbike is planning to go public, reports say

    ALI technologies' president said the XTURISMO, which can reach a top speed of 80km/h, would prove popular in the Middle East.