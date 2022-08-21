Wall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion Rally: MLIV Pulse

Tatiana Darie and Jess Menton
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A sober warning for Wall Street and beyond: The Federal Reserve is still on a collision course with financial markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Stocks and bonds are set to tumble once more even though inflation has likely peaked, according to the latest MLIV Pulse survey, as rate hikes reawaken the great 2022 selloff. Ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium later this week, 68% of respondents see the most destabilizing era of price pressures in decades eroding corporate margins and sending equities lower.

A majority of the more than 900 contributors, who include strategists and day traders, reckon inflation has topped out. Still, a whopping 84% say it may take two years or longer for the Jerome Powell-led central bank to bring it down to the official long-term target of 2%. In the meantime, American consumers will cut spending, and unemployment will climb over 4%.

All these bearish sentiments underscore the deep skepticism held by investors in the face of an unexpected $7 trillion equity rebound of late. While stocks fell last week, S&P 500 has still trimmed its 2022 loss to 11% versus the 23% decline through its mid-June nadir.

“This is a bear-market trap,” Victoria Greene, founding partner at G Squared Private Wealth, said in an interview. “Inflation is the big, bad boogie man. Even if there really is a sustained decrease in inflation, it could take a while before prices actually come down significantly.”

The survey results spell trouble for dip buyers, who have re-emerged after the horrendous first half — driven by bets on a less-hawkish monetary tightening cycle while a slew of quant funds have shifted to a bullish positioning. In turn, shares around the world have clawed back some of the worst losses while the 10-year Treasury yield has fallen back to around 3% from the peak near 3.5% earlier this year.

MLIV respondents, for their part, reckon bond prices are set to dip again over the next month, with Fed Chair Powell having an opportunity to renew hawkish market expectations at the gathering this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed funds futures currently show traders are betting the central bank will stop hiking after raising the benchmark to 3.7% and will start cutting as early as May 2023. Yet even the doves are pushing back, with Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari recommending a 4.4% rate by the end of next year.

It’s hard to overstate why all this matters. A fast pace of monetary tightening, and the resulting economic fallout, is the biggest risk for money managers all over the world, with interest rates a key driver of corporate valuations. The bad news, per survey participants, is that inflation will deliver a meaningful blow to margins, pushing stocks lower.

While inflation’s effect on profit margins is very much an open question, the majority of MLIV readers appear closer to the bearish spectrum of a heated Wall Street debate on where stocks are headed. As elevated prices persist, consumers are likely to buy less during the next six months, a majority of respondents say.

That’s in line with warnings from the world’s largest retailer, Walmart Inc., that soaring inflation is forcing shoppers to pay more for essentials at the expense of other discretionary items. A cutback in consumer spending would impose a clear drag on profits posted by S&P 500 companies, which are also grappling with higher wages, rising inventories and continued supply-chain problems in China.

While the S&P 500’s margins peaked a year ago, the trough may not come until the fourth quarter, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Consensus estimates for net-income margins have fallen about a half percentage point for both the third and fourth quarters since the start of this earnings season, with communication services, health care and consumer sectors among the weakest groups, BI data show.

Pulse contributors also reckon unemployment is likely to rise above 4% but not higher than 6% -- a worrisome level that's higher than what policy makers are anticipating but lower than in previous severe economic downturns. That offers some comfort that any recession would be short lived, providing a dip-buying opportunity for risk assets.

“It’s rare for the Fed to aggressively tighten policy without causing market volatility,” said John Cunnison, chief investment officer at Baker Boyer Bank. “Stocks aren’t wildly cheap right now, but they're not as expensive as they were six months ago, especially growth companies.”

For more market analysis, go to MLIV. Subscribe to MLIV surveys here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Stocks Poised For Lower Open on Monday

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday morning from the Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

  • Asia shares slip anew, dollar keeps rising

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policy makers at Jackson Hole later in the week and risks are he will not meet investor hopes for a dovish pivot on policy. "We expect a reminder that more tightening is needed and there is still a lot of progress to be done on inflation, but no explicit commitment to a specific rate hike action for September," said Jan Nevruzi, an analyst at NatWest Markets. Futures are fully priced for another hike in September with the only question being whether it will be 50 or 75 basis points, while rates are seen up at 3.5%-3.75% by year end.

  • Gold at Three-Week Low as Fed Officials Reiterate Hawkishness

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold traded at the lowest level in more than three weeks as Federal Reserve officials reiterated their commitment to tighter monetary settings to curb inflation.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySaudi Arabia’s Booming and This Time It Isn’t Only About OilBullion ca

  • Is Google A Buy As 'Performance Max' Advertising Tools Kick In?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • On heels of Biden visit, China's Xi expected to visit Saudi Arabia soon

    China's Xi Jinping is expected to visit Saudi Arabia soon. Beijing and Riyadh have become close trading partners over the last few years.

  • The Smart Way Investors Can Retire at 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed to slow to 50 bps hike in September; recession worries grow: Reuters poll

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll, who said the risks were skewed towards a higher peak. Still around a four-decade high, inflation eased last month, driving Fed funds futures to narrowly switch their pricing to a 50 basis point hike in September after 75 basis point moves in June and July. Most economists in an Aug. 16-19 Reuters poll predicted a half percentage point hike next month, the same as in the last poll, which would take the key interest rate to 2.75%-3.00%.

  • Credit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks

    (Bloomberg) -- As someone who’s driven in the Beijing to Paris rally in a vintage Porsche, Ulrich Koerner knows all about staying the course. But the new boss of Credit Suisse Group AG seems to have had enough of the Swiss giant’s investment bank.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer Rall

  • China to ease again, Jackson Hole looms into view

    Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will deliver his keynote address at the Kansas City Fed's two-day annual economic symposium at the Wyoming retreat on Friday. U.S. rates market pricing has the Fed raising rates to a peak around 3.65% early next year, little changed over the past fortnight.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Hovers Over $21K in Weekend Trading; India Crypto Industry's Challenging Year

    High German inflation and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty raised market anxieties. Investors will be eyeing comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a central bank symposium in Wyoming.

  • This Cancer Therapy Company Is Small but Its 'Options' Look Big

    Small-cap oncology company AVEO Pharmaceuticals is setting up nicely as a solid covered-call trade. The options against this equity are liquid and premiums are lucrative, enabling a good return even if the stock trades sideways over the coming months. What is AVEO?

  • CIT expert on recent Crimea explosions and crowdfunded satellite, an interview

    In an interview with NV Radio, a military expert from the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) Kyrylo Mykhailov talks about the recent string of explosions across Russian military bases in Crimea and Belgorod.

  • UnitedHealth, Amazon Are Among Bidders for Signify

    (Bloomberg) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc., Amazon.com Inc., CVS Health Corp. and Option Care Health Inc. are vying to acquire Signify Health Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySaudi Arabia’s Booming and This Time It Isn’t Only A

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Horizon Therapeutics PLC recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Michael Burry Sold All of His Holdings and Bought This Controversial Stock

    Michael Burry has made a name for himself within the investing world and beyond over the years, as his bet on the subprime housing market crash was the basis for the movie The Big Short. Because of the prescience of this investment and the additional attention it garnered thanks to the movie, many investors like to track Burry's portfolio moves. According to the latest 13F filing, Burry's Scion Asset Management sold out of all of its previous holdings, including the likes of Booking Holdings, Bristol Myers Squibb, and even his infamous Apple puts, and now holds just one newly initiated position in a single controversial stock: Geo Group (NYSE: GEO).

  • Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

    Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right. This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker's sourcing, production and pricing strategy. Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker's factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

  • Can Ethereum Fight Back Against the US’ Sweeping Censorship Attempt?

    In a world where Ethereum users don’t want to be censored, the idea of a user activated soft fork offers one way to push back.

  • As Japanese manufacturing fades, a factory town fights to stay alive

    The small factories in the western Japanese city of Higashiosaka for decades fuelled the thundering rise of the country's biggest brands - but a weak yen and rising costs have accelerated a slow decline, and are reshaping the industrial heartland. Home to about 6,000 firms, 87% of which have fewer than 20 employees, the city is emblematic of how such forces are pushing Japan's small manufacturers toward a tipping point. The workshops in Higashiosaka create metal components for everything from train seats to ballpoint pens, and have long relied on powerhouses such as Sharp, Panasonic, and Sanyo for orders.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More of This Streaming Stock. Should You?

    Warren Buffett's firm Berkshire Hathaway originally bought 68.9 million shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) in the first quarter of 2022. In the immortal words of Paramount's founder, Sumner Redstone, "content is king." Paramount's branded networks include Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and BET.

  • More Stocks Are Taking Part in Bounceback Rally

    A wide swath of stocks has participated in the market’s recent rebound, typically an encouraging sign of a rally’s durability. Yet few investors are willing to call a market bottom, especially after such a punishing year.