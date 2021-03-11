Wall Street Best Analysts Sing the Praises of These 2 Stocks

TipRanks
·5 min read

It was a solid day for US equity markets, with all three major indices gaining throughout US trading hours. Optimism once again seems to be the prevailing sentiment on Wall Street. Nevertheless, these have been confusing times, with the markets repeatedly pulling in different directions.

So what should investors do? One strategy is to follow the experts. The very best of Wall Street’s professional stock analysts have built their reputations on consistent records of accurate stock calls and strong returns. They are not shy about publishing their opinions, and their stock reports bring valuable insights to the table.

With this in mind, we’ve turned to the highest-ranked analysts in the TipRanks database, the Wall Street pros who stand out from their peers based on measurable success, to find out which stocks they like for the coming months. Specifically, we’re looking at calls from the top 2 analysts, whose success rates exceed 77% and whose calls have brought returns of 38% or better.

SiTime Corporation (SITM)

We’ll start with SiTime Corporation, a company that inhabits a highly specific – but utterly necessary – niche in the high tech field. SiTime develops and builds MEMS timing tech for electronic systems. The company’s products include clock generators, oscillators, and resonators, devices essential in maintaining stable signals in network systems.

SiTime’s niche – and its products – have been in higher demand in recent years due to the expansion of 5G networking technology. Finishing up 2020, SITM showed strong results. In 4Q20, revenue gained 43% year-over-year, to reach $40.3 million, while the full-year top line hit $116.2 million, a 38% yoy gain. Earnings came in at 10 cents per share, and while the figure came in below the estimates, the profit came as a welcome turnaround from the net losses of the three previous quarters.

Turning to the analyst community, SITM has caught the notice of Needham analyst Quinn Bolton, who holds the #1 spot in TipRanks’ analyst rankings.

“We continue to believe SiTime is a unique, high growth company with a deep competitive moat as the only supplier of internally designed, silicon-based solutions for all three segments of the $8bn+ timing market…. As the industry's leading supplier of MEMS-based timing solutions and the only company with a complete portfolio of all-silicon timing devices, we believe SiTime will be the primary beneficiary of increasing adoption of MEMS-based timing solutions,” Bolton wrote.

In line with his comments, Bolton rates the stock a Buy and his $150 price target suggests a 38% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Bolton’s track record, click here)

As far as numbers can show, it appears that Wall Street agrees with Bolton. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on a unanimous 5 Buy-side reviews, and the $151.20 average price target, implying a 39% one-year upside, is congruent with Bolton’s. (See SITM stock analysis on TipRanks)

PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ)

We all love our pets, so that’s where we’ll head for the next stock. PetIQ is an online distributor, as well as a manufacturer, of health and wellness products for cats and dogs. The company’s products include both consumables and non-consumables, and well-known brands include Sergeant’s and Sentry. PetIQ also offers veterinary services through a network of clinics and wellness centers around the country.

PetIQ has been struggling with earnings, reporting consistent losses. In Q3 of last year, that loss reached as low as $2.53 per share – but in the recent Q4 report, despite missing the estimates, the loss had moderated to 41 cents per share. Revenues, at $164 million, were consistent with the third quarter print and up 6.4% year-over-year. For the full year 2020, net sales increased by 10% over the previous year, to $780.1 million. Finally, in regard to COVID-19, PetIQ has reopened all of its clinics and wellness centers for operations.

Covering this stock for Oppenheimer is Brian Nagel. Nagel holds the #2 ranking out of 7,363 analysts in the TipRanks database.

“We come away from our initial review of fourth-period results increasingly encouraged with underlying trends at the company and its ability to, over time, capitalize well upon a recent COVID-19-fueled surge in pet adoptions…. As we have long indicated, in our view, the market continues to underappreciate significantly the near- and longer-term earning power of PETQ and the power of recent enhancements to its unique business model, which over time will help to support sustained sales and profit trajectories,” Nagel opined.

Nagel puts a $50 price target on PETQ, along with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. His target suggests a 35% upside for the stock in the next 12 months. (To watch Nagel’s track record, click here)

What does the rest of the Street think? It turns out that they wholeheartedly agree with Nagel. With 4 Buy ratings and no Holds or Sells, the message is clear: PETQ is a Strong Buy. (See PETQ stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Stocks Set to Gain on U.S. Aid-Driven Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to advance Friday, after stronger risk appetite swept their U.S. peers to an all-time high on the passage of Washington’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package.Australian shares rose, as did futures in the U.S., Japan and Hong Kong. American tech shares led broad-based gains that pushed the S&P 500 to a historic close on Thursday, and the Nasdaq 100 Index rebounded more than 2% from losses that had pulled it 11% below its February record. Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. popped 41% in its equity-market debut.Key bond sales went smoothly, easing concerns about another possible spike in yields. The 10-year Treasury benchmark pared an increase after an auction of 30-year notes. Verizon Communications Inc. saw surging demand for its $25 billion debt sale. The dollar edged higher.“The administration has slipped a little bit of extra fuel to the equity markets with their bill. It’s going to be rocket fuel,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “We’re headed to new highs because of all that stimulus money that’s being put out there and it’s more broad-based than the first couple of stimulus programs.”Risk assets have found fresh momentum with vaccinations rolling out around the world and the U.S. poised for economic growth not seen since the 1980s. Concern that an overheating economy could deliver excessive inflation eased after the latest tame consumer prices reading, turning attention to Friday’s producer prices and inflation expectations figures.The European Central Bank contributed to the sentiment boost with a pledge to step up the pace of bond purchases to keep rising yields from derailing the region’s economic recovery. German 10-year bond yields declined and the Stoxx 600 Index gained.The risk-on mood also benefited oil, which traded around $66 a barrel, and Bitcoin climbed within reach of a fresh all-time high.These are the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were up 0.2% as of 8:45 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index gained 1%.Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%, after the index rebounded more than 2%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6%Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.2%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.6% earlierCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.5%.The euro was steady around $1.1984.The British pound held around $1.3990.The Japanese yen was up 0.1% at 108.57 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was up 2bps at 1.54%.The 30-year yield rose six basis points to 2.29%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.33%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.1% to $65.91 a barrel.Gold was little changed around $1,721 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why a Growth Stock Fund Is Betting on Align Technology, DocuSign, and Apple

    Portfolio managers of big mutual funds don’t often rely heavily on technical analysis as part of their investment process, but for the managers of the $8.1 billion Lord Abbett Growth Leaders fund, it’s part of what makes them unique.

  • Chevron Is in Good Shape Even if Oil Crashes

    The big oil company weathered the pandemic better than its rivals because it came into 2020 focused on controlling its debt and cutting costs.

  • These 5 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    If you're looking for income in retirement or would just like cash regularly arriving in your retirement investment accounts, it's hard to go wrong with dividends. A particularly easy and effective way to invest in dividend-paying stocks is to do so via exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on dividends. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) is an often-recommended dividend-focused ETF.

  • Time to rebalance amid rotation: Hogan

    National Securities Chief Market Strategist Art Hogan tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that cyclical stocks have risen so much in the past two months that he has taken profit and reinvested that into disruptive tech stocks.

  • LUV Stock: Is It A Buy? What Earnings, Value Metrics, Stock Chart Show Today

    On Feb. 24, LUV stock gapped down and fell 4.3%. It also tripped below the 50-day moving average in heavy volume. That triggered a key sell rule.

  • What the next 50 days of President Biden's presidency will look like: Michael Isikoff

    Yahoo News Chief Correspondent Michael Isikoff joins Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Adam Shapiro to discuss the first 50 days of the Biden presidency and what the administration hopes to accomplish going forward.

  • GM says U.S. should extend consumer, investment tax credits to boost electric vehicles

    General Motors President Mark Reuss said Thursday the U.S. government should extend new investment tax credits for electric vehicle manufacturing and supply chains and expand consumer incentives to electric vehicle purchases, including for used vehicles. In a LinkedIn post, Reuss also called on U.S. policymakers to invest "in infrastructure that includes fast-charging stations, particularly in urban areas and along highway corridors." In January, GM said it was setting a dramatic goal to sell all its new cars, SUVs and light pickup trucks with zero tailpipe emissions by 2035, a dramatic shift by the largest U.S. automaker away from gasoline and diesel engines.

  • How To Prepare For The First Bear Market Of Your Trading Career

    For the first time in more than a decade, investors experienced a bear market in March 2020. If you blinked, you might have missed it. Within about a month, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) transitioned back into a bull market, making the 2020 sell-off the shortest bear market in U.S. history. Historically, S&P 500 bear markets have lasted about 13 months on average and have come around about once every 6.2 years. Investors who bought into the market since 2009 have only experienced the 2020 mini bear market. Investors who bought in for the first time last year have only ever experienced a bull market. Here are eight tips for investors looking to make sure they are prepared to navigate their first full-length bear market, whenever it arrives. 1. Have Plenty Of Cash For The Near-Term It may be tempting to pour all of your savings into stocks to buy the next bear market dip, but there’s a very good chance the next bear market will last longer than 30 days. The previous bear market back in 2008 and 2009, for example, lasted nearly a year-and-a-half. In the meantime, you must set aside enough cash to cover bills, food, rent and emergency expenses. 2. Don’t Trade On Emotions Seeing your account in the red day after day for a year-and-a-half can take a tremendous mental and emotional toll. You will likely feel the entire spectrum of negative emotions, from anger to sadness to embarrassment to shame. There’s nothing wrong with feeling these emotions. What you want to avoid is making trades based on these emotions. Investing should be a cold, calculated process based on logic and reason, not an emotional Band-Aid to make you feel better after a bad day in the market. 3. Think Long-Term Whether they lasted 33 days or 31 months, there is one thing all past bear markets have in common: they all came to an end eventually. The S&P 500 eventually made new all-time highs following each bear market as well. Timing the exact bottom can be nearly impossible, even for the most experienced traders. But investors who bought the S&P 500 at any point in each bear market eventually ended up turning a profit. Patience is much more important than timing. Related Link: 4 Secular Growth Stock Ideas: Chewy, Amazon, Alphabet, Equinix 4. Keep Some Perspective In the middle of a bear market, it will seem like the sky is falling. It will seem like whatever is happening — whether it be COVID-19, the mortgage market collapse or the bursting of the dot-com bubble — is the biggest threat the economy has ever faced. In reality, the U.S. economy has shrugged off wars, recessions, depressions, hyperinflation, stagflation, countless booms and busts and now a pandemic. Bear markets aren’t a sign of the economic apocalypse. They are a healthy part of the natural market cycle. 5. Diversification Is Your Friend In most bear markets, the vast majority of stocks, sectors and investment themes all take a big hit. Some companies will inevitably be forced into bankruptcy, and their stocks will go to zero. Some sectors or businesses may be permanently hindered and will severely lag the overall market during the recovery. To protect your portfolio on the way down and the way back up, stay diversified by buying index funds or other diversified investments. 6. Set An Appropriate Risk Level Now Once the bear market has begun, it’s too late to avoid the negative impact. If you’re close to retirement age or planning to buy a house, throw a wedding or have any other major financial expense coming, the time to dial back your risk is now, before the market crashes. Raise your cash balance by putting that money into a high-yield savings account or a certificate of deposit at an FDIC-insured bank. Your returns will be minimal given the low interest rate environment, but your cash position will help mitigate your near-term market risk. 7. Have A Watchlist Buying the dip is a strategy that has worked during every single bear market in history. But you don’t need to be scrambling to determine what to buy and at which price in real time. Before the bear market begins, make a list of stocks that you’d like to own if the price were right. That watchlist gives you a starting point of places to look when a market sell-off picks up steam. Taking a targeted approach to buying the dip can help save time and minimize bad investments. 8. Reduce Your Margin If you have $50,000 cash in your account and you borrow another $50,000 on margin to invest as well, a typical 30% bear market pullback would theoretically cost you 60% of your original $50,000. In addition, margin calls could force you to sell stocks or funds at the worst possible time when prices are at their lowest. The responsible use of margin is a perfectly valid investment strategy, but overleveraged accounts can be particularly vulnerable during bear markets. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Day In Market History: S&P 500's Lowest Closing Price Of The Great RecessionThis Day In Market History: John Galbraith Congressional Testimony Angers Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow, S&P Set New Record Highs, ULTA Beats but Sells Off

    This also marks the one-year point when the World Heath Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 coronavirus spread a global pandemic.

  • Poshmark Shows Q4 Revenue, Earnings Growth, but Wall Street’s Worried

    In Poshmark's first earnings after IPO, its revenue beat estimates and yielded its first profitable year. So why are investors disappointed?

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – March 11th, 2021

    It was a bearish start to the day for the majors. A move through the day’s pivot levels and early highs would bring resistance levels into play.

  • Oil ticks up on global economic outlook, plummeting U.S. fuel inventories

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday on an upbeat forecast for global economic recovery and as U.S. gasoline inventories plummeted, but prices were limited due to a surge in crude oil inventories in the aftermath of last month's Texas winter storm. U.S. gasoline stocks dropped by 11.9 million barrels last week and distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 5.5 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said, sharper than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.5 million-barrel drop each.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks With 57% to 78% Upside, According to Wall Street

    In particular, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has declined by a double-digit percentage since hitting an all-time closing high of 14,095 on Feb. 12. Following the pummeling high-growth stocks have taken, even Wall Street agrees that bargains abound. The following four Nasdaq stocks all have 12-month consensus price targets from Wall Street investment banks that imply upside ranging from a low of 57% to as much as 78%.

  • Prince William's latest comments on Harry and Meghan's interview show he's more loyal to the monarchy than his own brother

    Prince William hasn't spoken with Prince Harry since his CBS interview. The lack of communication isn't surprising given the tension between them.

  • Trump's own Pentagon chief says rioters wouldn't have stormed the Capitol if it hadn't been for the president's speech

    "Would anybody have marched on the Capitol, and tried to overrun the Capitol, without the president's speech?" he asked.

  • Garland vows return to 'normal' Justice Dept. on 1st day

    Taking the reins at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland sought Thursday to assure career staffers that he would prioritize restoring the department’s reputation for political independence and ensuring equal justice after a tumultuous four years under former President Donald Trump. “The only way we can succeed and retain the trust of the American people is to adhere to the norms that have become part of the DNA of every Justice Department employee,” Garland said in his first address to the department’s more than 115,000 employees. “All of us are united by our commitment to the rule of law, and to seek an equal justice under law,” he said.

  • Turkish President Erdogan keeps getting ignored by Biden, and looks desperate to get his attention

    Erdoğan has replaced top officials unsavory to the US and offered negotiations on the F-35 program in moves apparently to appease Biden.

  • Candace Owens slammed Meghan Markle's Oprah interview, suggesting she isn't Black enough to be a victim of racism

    The conservative firebrand called Markle a "typical leftist narcissist" during a Fox News appearance on Wednesday night.