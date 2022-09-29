BOE Ignites Global Rally in Everything From Stocks to Bonds

1
Lu Wang and Emily Graffeo
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Another shock central bank move, another lockstep market reaction across Wall Street and beyond.

Most Read from Bloomberg

This time it was the Bank of England’s dramatic intervention in government bonds that took global traders by storm, underscoring how every asset remains at the mercy of monetary officials in crisis-fighting mode.

After British policy makers pledged a fresh round of debt buying to forestall a systemic crash, the S&P 500 duly surged 2% Wednesday to halt a six-day slide. The gains flowed through into Asian stock trading on Thursday, with benchmark indexes jumping higher in Hong Kong, Japan and Australia.

Burning bears who had sought cover from the Federal Reserve-induced rout over the past week, a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. basket of the most-shorted stocks jumped 4.6%. Short traders in Treasuries were also caught out, as the 10-year yield plunged more than 20 basis points. Oil, gold and copper all spiked more than 2%, torching anyone betting that dollar strength would keep a lid on commodity gains.

The 10-year yield held most of its losses on Thursday in Asia, oil fluctuated and a gauge of commodities edged higher. The pound resumed its declines.

Together, the combined advance of the biggest ETFs tracking US stocks, Treasuries, investment-grade bonds, high-yield credit and raw materials reached 12% Wednesday, the strongest concerted rally since April 2020.

The makings of the rebound were all there -- extreme pessimism, oversold markets, and rock-bottom fund positioning. Yet the larger point remains uncomfortable to stock pickers and the like: Everyone’s a macro trader now.

“The market got the vote of confidence it needed from the BOE,” said Andrew Lekas, head of FICC trading at Old Mission Capital. “No quantitative models could have seen this coming, so a repositioning after that sort of event naturally took the S&P higher.”

Rising correlations have become the bane of bulls and bears, with big cross-asset plunges zapping would-be market timers and furious rebounds wiping out anyone betting on more pain. With volatility measures elevated and the market dominated by headlines, life is getting hard for anyone relying on bottom-up fundamentals to invest in the US stock market.

One day, it’s Federal Reserve officials threatening to sacrifice economic growth to wrest control over inflation, fueling billions of dollars in losses across equities and bonds. Another day, they’re announcing historic policy measures that ramp up in-tandem moves among S&P 500 shares and across assets.

“The main driver at the moment is inflation and central banks’ tightening monetary policy to combat inflation,” said Huw Roberts, head of analytics at Quant Insight, a London-based analytics research firm that studies the relationship between assets and macro factors.

The synchronized rally Wednesday is a stark contrast from just days ago, when a slew of central-bank tightenings around the world rattled financial markets.

The whiplash was particularly dramatic for investors in British assets. After the BOE’s rescue plan, the pound jumped more than 3% from Wednesday’s low, potentially inflicting headaches for short sellers like BlueBay Asset Management LLP who recently rode the currency’s crash to a record. Meanwhile, yields on 30-year gilt sank the most ever, burning bears two days after staging the biggest jump in history.

The unprecedented two-day volatility has the potential to spill over to other markets at a time when everything is moving in lockstep, with their unified swings turning almost exclusively on views as to whether policy tightenings will cause a global recession. Last month, a Barclays Plc measure of cross-asset correlation jumped to one of the highest levels of the past 17 years.

“UK, and by reflection US and other global yields, are likely to experience some temporary relief from upward pressure, but in the longer term they will continue to be driven by aggressive central bank rate hikes,” said Roberto Perli, head of global policy research at Piper Sandler & Co.

While the BOE’s latest move sparked a debate on the future path of its rate hikes and whether the Fed would do the same during times of financial stress, the willingness to rush to the market’s rescue is a nightmare for bears who just returned to the market after being driven almost into extinction by central bank easings in the last decade.

Money managers have slashed equity exposure to record lows amid recession fears, while their cash holdings hit all-time highs, according to Bank of America Corp.’s latest survey.

Among hedge funds, net leverage, a measure of the risk appetite that takes in account the group’s long versus short positions, sat at 38% last week, just shy of a decade-plus low of 35% reached in June, data from Morgan Stanley’s prime broker show.

The defensive positioning set the stage for a bounce like Wednesday’s. Yet for all of 2022, dip buying has proved a futile strategy, with every bounce being subsequently thwarted across bonds and stocks. In fact, a Bloomberg model tracking a portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% fixed-income securities is down 20%, heading for the worst year since the 2008 financial crisis.

“News flow has some incredible twists and turns,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “Announcements and policy changes from the BoE and Truss government are fluid and seemingly made on the fly.”

(Updates with trading in Asia in third and fifth paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $17.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day.

  • Wall Street bounces off lows as UK steps in to calm bonds

    (Reuters) -Global equities staged a partial comeback on Wednesday -- with Wall Street stocks surging around 2% -- as the Bank of England said it would step in to the bond market in an attempt to dampen investors' fears of contagion across the financial system. The BoE said it would temporarily buy long-dated bonds - linked most closely to workers' pensions and home loans - in light of a surge in UK bond yields and related borrowing costs. European government bonds also got a lift from the surge in gilts.

  • Ray Dalio says the U.K. is behaving like an emerging market

    The central bank stepped in after a rare intervention from the IMF.

  • UK central bank intervenes in market to halt economic crisis

    The Bank of England took emergency action Wednesday to stabilize U.K. financial markets and head off a crisis in the broader economy after the government spooked investors with a program of unfunded tax cuts, sending the pound tumbling and the cost of government debt soaring. The central bank warned that crumbling confidence in the economy posed a “material risk to U.K. financial stability,” while the International Monetary Fund took the rare step to urge a member of the Group of Seven advanced economies to abandon its plan to cut taxes and increase borrowing to cover the cost. The Bank of England said it would buy long-term government bonds over the next two weeks to combat a recent slide in British financial assets.

  • India Eyes $550 Million Incentives to Draw Apple, Tablet Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- India plans to boost the financial incentives for manufacturers that make tablets and laptops in the country, wooing companies such as Apple Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. as part of its bid to challenge China as a production base.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds S

  • Michigan vs Iowa Prediction, Game Preview

    Michigan vs Iowa game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 5 game on Saturday, October 1

  • Pound hit again as IMF slams UK tax plans

    STORY: The pound took another hit on Wednesday (September 28). That after a wave of international criticism over UK plans to slash taxes and ramp up borrowing. The International Monetary Fund warned that “large and untargeted fiscal packages” would be likely to heighten inequality. It said inflation pressures meant they were unwise, and warned that fiscal policy shouldn’t work against monetary policy. Analysts called the rare intervention by the global lender “scathing”, and a “rebuke”. Ratings agency Moody’s piled in later. It said the unfunded tax cuts were “credit negative” for the country. The comments sent sterling tumbling again. In early London trade the pound was down around half a percent versus the dollar, not far above the record low of almost 1.03 hit on Monday (September 26). Some analysts have predicted it could soon go below parity for the first time. The selloff is also slamming UK government bonds. On Wednesday the yield on long-term debt pushed above 5% to hit multi-year highs. Such moves will raise the cost of borrowing the sums set out in the latest spending plans.

  • Summers Sees Heightened Risk of Market Breakdowns, Lauds BOE

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that heightened volatility has raised the danger of “breakdowns” in market functioning -- although that’s not yet been seen beyond the UK, and the priority for global monetary policymakers remains containing inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mo

  • Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$660k worth of shares earlier this year as American Tower Corporation's (NYSE:AMT)) stock dips by 11%.

    By selling US$660k worth of American Tower Corporation ( NYSE:AMT ) stock at an average sell price of US$236 over the...

  • Cathie Wood's New Venture Fund Offers Access to Hard-to-Trade Assets for Just $500

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has launched a new fund that will give almost any investor easy access to harder-to-trade assets -- though with a limit to how quickly they can cash out.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98

  • How low could stocks go? Much further, say Wall Street analysts

    In the midst of a bear market and with the Federal Reserve expected to hike interest rates even further, leading Wall Street analysts are eyeing one question with increasing concern: Just how much further could stocks fall? The precise answer is impossible to predict, but experts told The Hill they expect investors to see more pain…

  • The Fed May Not Be Able to Pivot Even If It so Desires

    With the global economy teetering and markets in turmoil – the recent crash of the British pound and bond market being the latest examples – central banks are facing an acute dilemma they haven’t dealt with for a long time: choosing between price stability – tightening monetary policy to keep inflation from spiraling out of control – and financial stability – keeping financial markets from seizing up. The U.S. Federal Reserve has pledged to keep hiking interest rates until inflation returns closer to the bank’s target of 2%. American markets are undeniably in stress right now.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Might Have Bought More Occidental Stock After the Dip

    The Oracle of Omaha's conglomerate has preferred to pay under $60 a share for the energy company.

  • Ford Super Duty trucks generate 'more revenue than some Fortune 500 companies,' CEO says

    Ford unveiled its redesigned F-Series Super Duty product lineup this week as the auto giant looks to expand its commercial vehicle business.

  • Investor Druckenmiller sees U.S. falling into recession next year

    Speaking at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha Conference in New York, Druckenmiller, founder of the Duquesne family office that manages his wealth, said he “would be stunned” if the U.S. does not have a recession in 2023 as a result of Fed tightening. “Our central case is a hard landing by the end of ‘23,” Druckenmiller said.

  • Ukraine Latest: Crucial US Rocket Systems Have Yet to Be Built

    (Bloomberg) -- The 18 High Mobility Artillery Systems that are part of the new $1.1 billion US assistance package to Ukraine have not yet been built and it will take a few years before they are delivered, a Defense Department official said Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bon

  • Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Watch: Tampa Bay Recedes as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida

    Hurricane Ian’s winds pulled water away from Tampa Bay shores Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned that the water would return and urged people not to walk where it had receded. Photo: Luis Santana/Zuma Press

  • Could This Loophole Reduce Your Heirs' Taxes?

    Stepped-up basis is a tax provision that allows heirs to reduce their capital gains taxes. When someone inherits property and investments, the IRS resets the market value of these assets to their value on the date of the original owner's … Continue reading → The post All About the Stepped-Up Basis Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Jumps 549 Points As Treasury Yields Tumble, But Now What? Eli Lilly Leads 7 Bullish Stocks

    The major indexes rebounded as Treasury yields tumbled from 4% as the Bank of England resumed bond buying. Eli Lilly led stocks showing bullish action. Here's what to do now.