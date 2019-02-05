Wall Street’s about to Bid Farewell to One of its Biggest Bitcoin Bulls

Serial investor and bitcoin advocate Bill Gross has announced his immediate retirement from active bond investment to manage his own funds. Gross who was dubbed the “bond king” for his role in active bond-trading almost 50 years ago, achieved fame and notoriety in equal measure for his investment advice to pick bitcoin over central banks.

Bill Gross Defended Bitcoin in 2016

bitcoin dystopia nuclear war jp morgan More

Describing central banks as a “casino” in a 2016 investment letter for the Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained Fund, Gross painted a picture of a post-apocalyptic future where existing financial paradigms are overwhelmed and replaced by cryptocurrency. Source: Shutterstock

Describing central banks as a “casino” in a 2016 investment letter for the Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained Fund, Gross painted a picture of a post-apocalyptic future where existing financial paradigms are overwhelmed and replaced by cryptocurrency.

Unsurprisingly, the position won him few friends in mainstream financial circles, and he has ended a sparkling career as one of America’s most successful fixed-income investors over the past 50 years, with the perhaps undeserved reputation of a maverick.

Read the full story on CCN.com.