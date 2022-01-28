Wall Street’s Big Bet on Chinese Markets Is Going All Wrong

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sofia Horta e Costa
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

(Bloomberg) -- The bar for China’s financial markets to do better this year was so low, virtually everyone on Wall Street was saying the country’s stocks and bonds could only go up.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That bet isn’t going so well. Mainland equities just entered their first bear market since Donald Trump’s trade war. Shares in Hong Kong had their worst week in five months, with short sellers feasting like never before. Credit-market contagion is spreading to some of the strongest property developers for the first time. Assets that were previously resilient like China’s currency and government bonds are no longer immune, with the yuan turning the most volatile since August.

While it’s still only January, mounting losses are testing the ability of policy makers in Beijing to support markets after the chief securities regulator vowed to “firmly” prevent volatility. It’s also confounding those on Wall Street who predicted easier policy out of Beijing would be the catalyst needed to revive Chinese beaten-down assets. Authorities have cut interest rates and pledged to do more to support the economy.

Signs of Beijing’s unease over the equity market slump are showing up visible measures of support -- from front-page articles in state media appealing for calm to some of China’s largest mutual funds publicly committing to buying their own equity-focused products. The country’s central bank has stepped up its liquidity injections in recent days to see lenders through the seasonal Lunar New Year cash crunch. More targeted intervention is possible as the Communist Party prioritizes stability before the Winter Olympics and in the final months of President Xi Jinping’s second term.

“Consensus is expecting that there will be support for the Chinese economy and markets -- and for us that makes sense,” Paul Gambles, co-founder and managing partner of MBMG Group, told Bloomberg TV on Friday. “But making sense of Chinese markets? That’s a bit of a tough task. It’s a hard call for anyone.”

It can be dangerous to stay long China into a holiday. In 2020 the country’s markets were shut as the Covid-19 pandemic spread from Wuhan -- and the reopen was so brutal that more than 1,000 stocks had to be halted. It was similar in 2019 when a series of tweets from then-President Donald Trump signaled an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war. Mainland markets will be shut all of next week.

There are plenty of reasons for caution. China’s efforts to maintain its zero-Covid policy are coming under increasing strain. City-wide lockdowns may undermine consumer spending during the key holiday season. The slowdown in the property market, which makes up about a quarter of gross domestic output, is far from over. A rapid withdrawal of stimulus by some countries could also hurt China’s exports -- a key driver of growth in the past two years.

Investors also remain vulnerable to the Communist Party’s opaque and unpredictable policy making. Hopes that Beijing was nearing the end of a crackdown on the technology sector were dashed when China vowed to curb the influence of such companies in a sweeping communique on corruption. Optimism that Beijing was dialing back on its property crackdown has been replaced with skepticism. There’s still nervousness over the future of tutoring companies. A new nationwide campaign on money laundering has raised more uncertainty over where the government will strike next.

Traders are paring risk. The CSI 300 Index of mainland stocks fell 1.2% on Friday, closing at the lowest level in 16 months, while the MSCI China Index is at the lowest since May 2020. Stock-market leverage has dropped for eight straight days.

China high-yield dollar bonds fell as much as 5 cents on the dollar Friday, according to credit traders. Overseas selling of onshore shares continued after Thursday’s $2.3 billion outflows, one of the largest since trading links were expanded in 2016. That weighed on the yuan, which slumped the most since July. Short selling comprised about a fifth of Hong Kong’s total stock turnover on Thursday, the biggest proportion on record.

The commitment from at least 12 mutual funds to funnel cash into the stock market is likely to have been coordinated. A series of front-page articles in state media have touted the attractiveness of Chinese stocks, with the Securities Times calling the act of the funds “setting a good example.” Newspapers had already appealed for calm earlier in the week.

Most of Wall Street is counting on a 2022 rally in China. Societe Generale SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., BlackRock Inc., UBS Group AG and HSBC Holdings Plc have all turned overweight on Chinese equities. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic in December recommended going all in on China this year, predicting the MSCI China Index would surge almost 40%. Morgan Stanley’s Jonathan Garner is the notable holdout, saying there may be more pain in store for Chinese shares.

On the credit front, firms including Allianz Global Investors, Axa Investment Managers and Oaktree Capital Group have said in recent months that they’re looking to increase their holdings of Chinese real estate debt. Jason Brown, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. special situations group head, raised an initial $245 million last month for his Arkkan Capital to invest in Chinese distressed property loans and bonds.

There’s still plenty of time for bulls to be right. More stimulus is expected from China’s central bank after it pledged to open its monetary policy tool box. Any sign Beijing is loosening funding restrictions for property developers would go a long way toward lifting sentiment. A weakening yuan wouldn’t be bad news if exports come under pressure.

“China is very different from a policy perspective than anywhere else,” MBMG Group’s Gambles said. “They’ll act very quickly and act very aggressively.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks coughed up another sizable advance, the dollar jumped and gold plunged as investors continued to reprice assets to account for the Federal Reserve’s pivot to restrictive policy.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are as B

  • Paris Wants to Become the Mayfair of Europe for Hedge Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Back in 2016, trying to get an ambitious young financier to choose France over Britain was an often hopeless task. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are as Bad for Climate as 500,000 Cars“When I was going to London to tell peo

  • The U.S. Heads Further Down the Path to Managed Trade

    Talks with the U.K. over steel and aluminum tariffs are likely to end in a familiar place, writes Gary Clyde Hufbauer.

  • Chinese Stocks See Mutual Funds Step In as Bear Market Sets In

    (Bloomberg) -- Help may be on the way for Chinese equities after a global selloff pushed the nation’s key benchmark into a bear market for the first time since 2018. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Year

  • Winklevoss Twins Beat Ex-Gemini COO’s ‘Whistle-Blower’ Case

    (Bloomberg) -- The Winklevoss twins defeated a claim by the former chief operating officer of their Gemini crypto exchange, who accused them of illegally firing him for blowing the whistle on improper transactions.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas

  • Chinese Fund Managers Explain How They Invest in China

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- In 2021, Chinese stocks that trade on overseas exchanges underperformed onshore shares by a wide margin. Global investors were spooked by President Xi Jinping’s move to tighten regulations on industries such as internet companies, online tutoring providers, and property developers. In China, however, a lot of fund managers see things differently. They say the selloff was an overreaction, although some concede that Beijing acted clumsily. We talked to 10 money managers, mos

  • 'He stole from me' - Stormy Daniels testifies at her ex-lawyers trial

    The actress who says she had sex with Donald Trump is a witness in a court case against her ex-lawyer.

  • These Beaten-Down Emerging Market Tech Stocks Look Like Bargains

    A sharp selloff in emerging market internet and e-commerce names offers a chance to scoop up stocks such as Tencent, Baidu, and Headhunter Group.

  • Fidelity Joins Invesco and Schwab in Adding China Warnings to Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Fidelity Investments joined a growing list of money managers warning of potential losses tied to some of China’s largest companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are as B

  • Red-Hot Rally in Palm Oil Reveals Dirty Jobs That No One Wants

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil palm planters in Malaysia are confronting a hard truth -- behind the red-hot rally in prices are thousands of jobs that nobody wants. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayWhile h

  • Europe's tech stocks set for biggest monthly drop in more than 13 years

    European technology stocks fell on Friday and was on track for its biggest monthly drop since the 2008 global financial crisis as investors sold growth stocks in January amid concerns about an aggressive Federal Reserve tightening and mounting tensions in Ukraine. A darling of the pandemic, Europe's technology sector, which had risen to their highest level in 21 years in November, slid 15% in January and were on course for its worst month since October 2008. European tech moved in January in tandem with the Nasdaq index in the United States, which also registered the worst month in more than 13 years.

  • China’s $1.2 Trillion Stock Selloff Triggers Media, Fund Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks extended its nearly $1.2 trillion rout this month even as mutual funds, state media and companies all intensified efforts to support the market.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are as Bad for Climate as 500,000

  • Warren Buffett Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg as Tech Fortunes Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is once again richer than Mark Zuckerberg, a reminder of the enduring power of his value-investing approach.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are as Bad for Climate as 500,000 CarsIt’s also the result of this we

  • RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers

    Investors may soon be able to preserve their retirement war chest for longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for required minimum … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Apple smashes Wall Street expectations with historic Q1 revenue

    Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.