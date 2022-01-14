As Wall Street’s Boom Cools, Bank Leaders Start Talking Up Loans

Max Reyes
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Top U.S. bank executives are taking turns tamping down expectations for Wall Street profits this year, while giving shareholders some reason to stick around: Lending is set to grow.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Trading has cooled after a surge set off by the pandemic, and costs to reward rainmakers are climbing, leaders of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. told analysts and investors on Friday. But the economy is strong, and rising interest rates will help burnish returns on loans, they and their counterparts atop Wells Fargo & Co. said.

“We have huge firepower to grow, to expand, to make loans, to extend duration,” JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in a conference call. He remained optimistic on U.S. economic growth, he said.

U.S. banks are under increasing pressure to show how they will grow going forward after investors made clear they were displeased with fourth-quarter results. Both Citigroup and JPMorgan fell, with JPMorgan tumbling as much as 6.4%, its steepest decline since June 2020. By midday, only Wells Fargo had clawed back initial losses to trade up about 2.6%.

The pain points were many. They included steeper-than-expected declines in trading revenue, a business Citigroup Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason predicted would continue “to settle down” as calmer markets erase 2020’s pandemic-induced volatility. The hotly-anticipated borrowing rebound also didn’t materialize, with all three banks posting at best tepid growth or at worst declines in consumer loans, as government stimulus measures kept borrowing at bay.

“On the corporate side, we’ve not yet seen growth play out,” Citigroup’s Mason said. “And again, our clients have very, very strong balance sheets. There’s a lot of liquidity in the market.” Wells Fargo’s CFO Mike Santomassimo said higher card spending had not translated into loan growth.

Topping it off were expenses, as inflation drove up wages and banks faced other costs. They climbed 11% at JPMorgan which also forecast an 8.6% increase to $77 billion for this year. Citing inflation and investments, the bank’s CFO Jeremy Barnum said it was in for a “couple of years of sub-target returns.”

But despite the dreary results, executives remained optimistic that borrowing will bounce bank in 2022. The bread-and-butter part of their business -- lending -- stands to benefit from Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and the run-off of stimulus measures.

Wells Fargo said it expected net interest income, a key metric for the lender that tracks what it makes in loans minus what it pays to depositors, could increase about 8% in 2022. JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank, also said it expects NII excluding the markets business to be $50 billion for the full year, higher than in 2021.

Barnum said the bank has begun seeing a pickup in loan growth, after reporting 1% drops in both consumer and business loans from a year earlier. The consumer is in “good shape,” Dimon said.

“In spite of omicron, in spite of supply chains, 2021 was one of the best growth years ever,” he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CoinFund Taps Ex-Wall Street Regulator CryptoDad as an Adviser

    (Bloomberg) -- J. Christopher Giancarlo, a former Wall Street regulator who coin enthusiasts nicknamed CryptoDad, is joining the blockchain-focused investment firm CoinFund as an adviser. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolvi

  • Coca-Cola (KO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $60.90, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day.

  • Inflation Risks Getting Sticky as Big Firms Flex Pricing Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestEconomists have largely dismissed the Biden administration’s efforts to blame

  • ‘Eternals’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Epic Marvel Movie? (Photos)

    Chloe Zhao's MCU film is now streaming on Disney+

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    A stock that plunges nearly 90% is inherently risky, but Wall Street is rapidly warming up to this small-cap company.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The consumer healthcare market is a multi-trillion dollar industry worldwide that could double by 2028, according to Verified Market Research, which means there are opportunities to be had for patient investors. The company recently reported third-quarter 2021 results that showcased a 31% year-over-year increase in monthly active users and a 68% increase in subscription plans.

  • Energy-drink company Monster acquires Colorado's largest craft brewery

    Colorado’s largest craft brewery has been acquired by Monster Beverage Corp. (Nasdaq: MNST) in a deal that will offer Oskar Blues Brewery much deeper financial reserves but will put the Longmont business and the other breweries it owns on a previously uncharted course. The Corona, California-based energy-drink maker announced Thursday that it’s acquired CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC for $330 million in cash, pending regulatory approval. CANarchy, formed after Fireman Capital Partners of Massachusetts acquired Oskar Blues and then began adding other craft beermakers to its fold, also includes Cigar City Brewing of Florida, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery of Utah, Deep Ellum Brewing Company of Texas and Perrin Brewing Company of Michigan.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Want To Get Richer? Invest in These 5 REITs and Wait 10 Years

    All of these real estate investment trusts have well-established track records of outperforming the market for a decade or more and look poised to continue that trend.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains

    For investors seeking the strongest possible returns, there has always been a clear path. It involves risk, but the rewards are real. We’re talking, of course, about the outsized gains available in penny stocks, the low-priced equities that can slide under the radar. Historically, these are shares that sold for less than an old English shilling – just pennies. Later, they were defined as stocks selling for less than a one dollar per share; today, they’re the shares priced at less than $5. No mat

  • Fed has to be ‘far more aggressive … than the Street thinks,’ says academic who called Dow 20,000: ‘This is too much money chasing too few goods’

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Wednesday sounded sanguine about the equity market, even as he conceded that inflation is likely to be more pernicious than Wall Street expectations, causing the Federal Reserve headaches.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.40 on 4th of March. The announced payment will take the...

  • 10 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks billionaire D. E. Shaw is buying. You can skip our detailed analysis of billionaire’s hedge fund and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying. David Elliot Shaw, more commonly known as D. E. Shaw, gained prominence on […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    The Nasdaq Composite got thrown back on Thursday, and is down 1.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Meanwhile, one of its biggest components, semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is faring nearly three times worse -- down 4.1%. What's got investors upset with Nvidia?

  • Nasdaq near a 10% correction isn’t the sell signal you probably think it is

    There’s nothing magical about a stock index hitting the 10% decline that constitutes what Wall Street considers to be a correction. The odds that stocks will rise are no different after a 10% decline than they are before. This is important to keep in mind now that the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is losing ground quickly, down 2.5% on Jan. 13 alone and off 7.8% from its closing high on Nov. 19, 2021.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • Down 15% Already in 2022, Is This Metaverse Stock a Buy?

    While 2021 was very good to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders, 2022 is off to an arguably poor start. This gaming platform company with metaverse potential has been caught up in the broader growth stock sell-off and is trading down about 15.7% year to date. Part of the drop can be attributed to some investor concern heading into 2022 about Roblox's rich valuation.

  • Will my student loans be forgiven? Find out who is included in Navient settlement

    Although Navient denies the charges, the settlement ends probes by multiple states into the company's practices.