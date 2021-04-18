Wall Street Closes Higher Friday as S&P 500, Dow Hit Record Highs

Benzinga

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the electric vehicle leader and a prominent IPO. Short sellers were behind some of the bearish calls seen during the week. The Dow Jones industrial average crossed above 34,000 for the first time last week, as strong results from big banks kicked off the first-quarter earnings reporting season. Optimism also was boosted by good economic data, a steady Treasury yield and reassuring words from Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell. All of this muted the impact of bad vaccine news early in the week. Semiconductor shortages continue to plague various industries, and things may get worse. Bitcoin keeps hitting record highs, as does Dogecoin, and the new U.S. Securities and Exchange chair is a blockchain technology expert. The week also saw the largest direct listing in history, Jeff Bezos' final shareholder letter as CEO and news of the much anticipated next big event from the iPhone maker. And as the White House continues its push to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19, signs of pent-up reopening demand are plentiful. Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look. Bulls In "Why This Tesla Analyst Is Turning Bullish," Priya Nigam focuses on how the leading electric vehicle maker's aggressive diversification efforts prompted one key analyst to upgrade Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), despite the stock's rich valuation, and to more than double its price target. In Chris Katje's "Why Coinbase's Upside Could Be Immense, With A Price Target Of 0," discover why the featured analyst considers newly public Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) to be the gold standard among digital asset exchanges. Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has multiple bullish catalysts on the horizon. So says Wayne Duggan's "Wedbush Adds Alphabet Stock To Best Ideas List: What You Need To Know." Updated coverage on tech stocks was also bullish on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). Adam Eckert's "JPMorgan Analyst Rules Out Long-Term Negative Impact Of COVID-19 On The Airline Industry" discusses the long-term prospects for JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) and its peers due to demand recovery among consumers. "Why This Analyst Thinks Plug Power Stock Deserves Elevated Valuation" by Shanthi Rexaline examines what recent developments may mean for shares of hydrogen and fuel cell manufacturer Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG). Bears A 160% rally in the past 11 months has resulted in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock becoming "very overvalued," according to "Gordon Haskett's John Inch On Why General Electric Is 'Very Overvalued'" by Adam Eckert. What about that 8 for 1 reverse stock split? Jon Harris' "Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week" suggests that the current sentiment on Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) and other stocks is bearish. "AMC 'Under Attack' From Short Sellers Again, CEO Says" by Madhukumar Warrier shares why AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is seeking shareholder approval to sell 500 million shares but promises not to do so in the calendar year 2021. See why the CEO also praised the meme investors. In Melanie Schaffer's "QuantumScape Stock Falls After Pump-And-Dump Accusations: A Technical Analysis," find out why the chart for QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) stock looked bearish this past week in the wake of a scathing report on the Bill Gates-supported EV battery maker. In "BofA Says GlaxoSmithKline's Decision To Halt Feladilimab Studies Is Disappointing" Priya Nigam looks at how a top analyst reacted to GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) announcing it would cease its Phase 2 and 3 trials of a cancer treatment. At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.