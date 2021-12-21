Wall Street posts robust gains at close with boost from Nike, Micron, following Omicron slide

Lewis Krauskopf, Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar
·3 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf, Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes closed sharply higher on Tuesday, with strength in travel and tech shares as well as in Nike and Micron Technology following their earnings, as stocks rebounded from a coronavirus-fueled rout the session before.

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus has rattled stock markets around the world, triggering volatility in the final month of 2021, which has otherwise been a strong year for equities.

Gains in massive technology and tech-related stocks such as Microsoft and Apple lifted indexes on Tuesday, as did increases in economically sensitive groups such as energy. Travel-related stocks surged, with Carnival Corp, Las Vegas Sands and Expedia Group among the top percentage gainers on the S&P 500.

“It is clearly a risk-on day," said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston. "This is clearly, at least for the day, investors saying, 'You know what, we are going to be able to ride through this Omicron surge and come out the other side in pretty good shape.’”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 560.54 points, or 1.6%, to 35,492.7, the S&P 500 gained 81.21 points, or 1.78%, to 4,649.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 360.14 points, or 2.4%, to 15,341.09.

Defensive sectors that have led in December lagged on Tuesday, with consumer staples and utilities posting slim declines.

Nike shares rose 6.1% after the sports apparel company's results beat quarterly estimates for profit and revenue, and it said it was more confident that supply chain issues would ease in its next fiscal year.

Micron Technology shares jumped 10.5% after the chip company forecast second-quarter sales and profits will beat estimates with shortages easing in 2022. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index rose 3.4%.

“If Micron’s forecast is strong, that tells us broadly speaking that demand is strong across many different industries,” said King Lip, chief strategist at Baker Avenue Asset Management, adding that Micron's products "go into so many different industrial applications."

General Mills shares fell 4% after the consumer staples company missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit.

The benchmark S&P 500 has gained 23.8% so far in 2021.

Some investors are wary about a tougher environment for equities as the Federal Reserve is expected to start raising interest rates next year.

"It's good to see green going into the next year but if you just take a step back and look at the broader picture, you're seeing financial conditions change," said Joshua Chastant, senior investment analyst at GuideStone Capital Management.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 4.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.95-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 27 new highs and 99 new lows.

About 10.1 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, below the daily average of roughly 12 billion over the last 20 sessions.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Cynthia Osterman and Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Micron Is Real Close to My Favorite Semis: Here's How to Play It

    Micron Technology reported the firm's fiscal first quarter performance on Monday evening. Regardless, Micron beat Wall Street's expectations for both the top and bottom lines and raised guidance past Wall Street's projections for the current quarter. It was a good night for Micron shareholders.

  • Latest on COVID-19 pandemic as omicron surges during holiday season

    Dr. Alok Patel breaks down the severity of the omicron variant and shares tips on how to safely gather with loved ones amid the holiday season.

  • Chinese Estates Plunges by Record After Privatization Collapses

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd. shares tumbled by a record after the company failed to get sufficient shareholder support to go private. Most Read from BloombergStocks Drop Amid Low Volume; Treasuries Advance: Markets WrapModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveBiden to Issue ‘Stark Warning’ on Vaccination Amid Covid SurgeEurope Braces for More Covid Lockdowns as U.K. Cases SurgeThe property firm, a long-time all

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    During the past year, the cryptocurrency market has surged 240% to $2.2 trillion. Unfortunately, that type of volatility is common when dealing with crypto assets. Regardless, cryptocurrencies have undoubtedly created tremendous wealth, and that trend is set to continue.

  • 2 High Yield REITs for Safe and Reliable Income

    A look at 2 stocks paying high yields in a low-rate environment

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Lee Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 10 high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Lee Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Lee Cooperman. Leon “Lee” Cooperman, the billionaire chief of Omega Advisors, is slowly reducing […]

  • Funds Shunning India Turns Rupee Into EM Asia’s Worst Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee is set to end a tumultuous year as Asia’s worst-performing emerging market currency with foreign funds fleeing the nation’s stocks.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronOmicron Becomes Dominant U.S. Strain With 73% of Covid CasesTurkish Lira Swings After Its Biggest Rally in 38 YearsBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapThe currency decli

  • Al Gore’s Generation Investment Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks according to Al Gore’s Generation Investment Management. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gore’s hedge fund and latest developments, and go directly to read Al Gore’s Generation Investment Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Generation Investment Management was founded by the former U.S. vice president Al […]

  • Monday was an ugly one for the stock market headed to Christmas. Here’s what history says about returns on the following Tuesday.

    The folks at Bespoke say the day after an ugly Monday selloff, with drops of at least 1%, tend to be followed by a comparatively strong Tuesday performance.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket 50% or More in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Here are three growth stocks that will skyrocket 50% or more in 2022, according to Wall Street. The consensus 12-month price target for Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) reflects an upside potential of 89%. Sea's past success has been primarily driven by its Free Fire mobile game.

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    Older investors are starved for income these days. To help raise income, investors can pivot to stocks with high dividend yields. Extra risk comes with high dividend-payers, as they can cut their dividends at any time if the business goes south.

  • Nio Is Now Down 58% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) set their all-time high back on Jan. 11, when they traded at $66.99 at some point during the day. Clearly it has been a rough year for Nio, which has been hit by COVID-19 shutdowns, supply chain challenges, and a lull in its new-product cycle that allowed competitors to gain ground. Nio will begin shipping its long-awaited ET7 sedan in March, followed in September by the one-size-down ET5, which was revealed on Saturday. Meanwhile, its order books remain strong, its customer satisfaction is high, and there are signs that it may have put the worst of the supply chain woes in the rearview mirror.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy in a Heartbeat If There's a Stock Market Crash in 2022

    Each has an excellent future, and a stock market crash could give investors a chance to buy them at lower prices.

  • Why Lucid Stock Crashed Today

    Once-hot electric vehicle (EV) stock Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) cooled off Monday morning and sank 5.5% as of 11:15 a.m. ET. At that point in time, Lucid shares were trading just under $38 a share, the "fair value" an analyst just posited on the stock. On Dec. 20, Guggenheim analyst Ali Faghri started coverage on Lucid stock with a neutral rating and a fair value of $38 apiece.

  • AT&T's (NYSE:T) Risk/Reward Outlook is Starting to Look Attractive

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was a rare outperformer last week after Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery upgraded his rating on the stock from ‘equal-weight’ to overweight. The stock gained 6.95% on Thursday, its biggest one day gain in months - although the stock price is still down nearly 20% for the year. Flannery said price weakness had created an opportunity and upgraded his rating, though he lowered the price target from $32 to $28.

  • Mizuho Invests in Vietnam’s MoMo, Sends Value to $2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s M_Service JSC, which operates Warburg Pincus LLC-backed fintech app MoMo, crossed $2 billion in valuation after raising about $200 million from investors led by Mizuho Bank.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronOmicron Becomes Dominant U.S. Strain With 73% of Covid CasesBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateTurkish Lira Swings After Its Biggest Rally in 38 YearsS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since Septem

  • Dave Ramsey Recommends Following These 5 Habits of Millionaires

    Image source: Getty Images Wealthy people often approach their financial situations differently than people who struggle more with their money. For those who are hoping to become rich themselves, it could be worth observing what financially successful people do.

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) sheds US$6.0b, company earnings and investor returns have been trending downwards for past five years

    Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. To...

  • UPS buying 19 new freight jets from Boeing

    Boeing said this purchase is being made during a time of heightened demand for air cargo freighters.

  • GM’s Barra Dismissed Cruise CEO Ammann Over Mission, IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Cruise LLC Chief Executive Officer Dan Ammann had a slate of meetings on Dec. 16 when he got an early afternoon call from General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra. She told Ammann he was being dismissed from the robotaxi startup that GM controls through a majority stake, say people familiar with the events.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Cl