Wall Street Credit Traders on Track for Worst Year Since 2012

1
William Shaw and Ronan Martin
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest banks are heading for their worst year of credit trading in a decade as soaring interest rates and global economic uncertainty bite into their profits.

The 200 biggest investment banks are set to collectively make $8.3 billion this financial year, a 36% yearly drop and the lowest since at least 2012, according to forecasts from Coalition Greenwich. Company bond yields are at the highest levels since the financial crisis in 2009.

“This year feels especially challenging in light of the excellent revenue environment we saw in 2020 and 2021,” Mollie Devine, research director at Coalition Greenwich, said in an interview. “When revenue pools contract we tend to see banks think more critically about personnel needs. On the margins, desks start to become more cautious on new hires and to look at existing traders more carefully.”

Credit trading refers to buying and selling instruments such as government and corporate bonds across global debt markets -- one of the key arenas for firms to raise financing. If a borrower opts to raise debt on the public markets, it will typically hire a syndicate of banks to work together and find investors to buy those bonds in what is historically a big source of revenue for global lenders.

Last year’s top three arrangers of global corporate bond deals, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Securities and Citigroup Inc., have maintained their positions so far this year but seen volume roughly halve. JPMorgan has arranged $78 billion of offerings year-to-date compared with $144 billion at the same point in 2021, while Bank of America is credited with $67 billion versus $126 billion last year. Citi’s $64 billion share is down from $118 billion.

Representatives for the banks declined to comment.

“Flows which drive revenues have been very low as the huge volatility and corresponding low liquidity in turn lowers volumes,” said Max Castle, a fixed income portfolio manager at Mediolanum. “Many investors are more likely to sit on existing cash bond positions rather than make big changes due to the liquidity challenges and instead use derivatives to alter the risk profile of portfolios.”

JPMorgan has helped bring bond deals to market for the likes of Amazon Inc. and also worked on a $30 billion, 11-part transaction for AT&T Inc. and Discovery Inc. in March, Bloomberg’s league table data show. Bank of America and Citi have helped arrange deals for firms including Meta Platforms Inc. and Caterpillar Inc. respectively.

Yet overall volumes have slumped as firms take a cautious approach to raising debt. Global non-financial corporate bond issuance has dropped nearly 35% on last year to $1.5 trillion and the lowest level since 2012, according to Bloomberg league table data.

Borrowers have had to contend with ever-narrower windows in which to get deals done, opting to avoid days with important data releases, central bank meetings or national holidays in other countries to maximize the available investors.

The subsequent lack of new issuance has hurt lenders’ revenues, and investors are sitting on the sidelines given macro-economic uncertainty, Coalition’s Devine said.

Firms’ clients have been more reluctant to trade, with many waiting until rates have settled at a higher point. “However by the end of last year spreads had gotten very tight, and this year there was almost nowhere to go but up,” she said.

Elsewhere in credit markets:

EMEA

There were 11 issuers raising at least €6.56 billion-equivalent in Europe’s primary market on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley is jumping into the European bond market, seeking at least €1 billion across a two-part deal on Tuesday in six-year and 11-year fixed-to-floating rate notes, according to a person familiar with the matter.

  • Italian football club AS Roma SpA is repaying its bond investors early and in full as it seeks to lock in new debt

  • German power company EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG is looking to sidestep the volatility of public debt markets to raise the equivalent of $1 billion privately, according to people familiar with the matter

  • The screws are turning on companies that need to make refinancing decisions for more than $50 billion of junior bonds, with some taking unusual steps as the cost of issuing new debt soars

  • The stress weighing on credit markets is proving a boon for Ture Invest AB, a Swedish private lender that is increasingly filling the void left by derisking banks and bond markets

  • The recent tumult in the UK government bond market is likely to be repeated where leveraged strategies are in place, said BlackRock Financial Management Inc.’s Bob Miller

    • The Bank of England denied a Financial Times report saying the central bank is delaying the start of its program of gilt sales

Asia

Chinese junk dollar bonds dropped to a record low on Tuesday, as a property debt crisis sparked by a crackdown on excessive borrowing and a slide in home sales showed few signs of turning around.

  • Dollar bonds from some Indonesian property developers are also heading for their biggest declines in roughly seven weeks as concerns about refinancing spreads across the sector

  • Elsewhere, Australia’s policy rate trajectory has been steeper than most other countries despite the central bank’s unexpectedly smaller quarter-point hike this month, said Reserve Bank No. 2 Michele Bullock

Americas

T-Mobile US Inc. has boosted the size of its revolving credit facility to $7.5 billion and removed certain collateral pledges, as the borrower looks to take advantage of its recently achieved investment-grade rating.

  • Bank of Nova Scotia, the Canadian bank with the largest exposure to Latin America, sold $750 million of loss-absorbing hybrid securities amid mounting concerns about the spillover effects of US Federal Reserve rate hikes on emerging-market economies

  • Mark Mobius warned that interest rates will soar to a three-decade high of 9% if inflation persists

  • For deal updates, click here for the New Issue Monitor

  • For more, click here for the Credit Daybook Americas

(Adds credit market sections.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BOE Denies Report That It’s Delayed the Start of Gilt Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England denied a Financial Times report saying the central bank is delaying the start of its program of gilt sales.UK bonds extended losses after the BOE’s denial.The newspaper reported earlier Tuesday the central bank was set to push back the start of its planned sales of government bonds beyond the current date of Oct. 31 because gilt markets have been “very distressed.” “This morning’s FT report that the BOE has decided to delay MPC gilt sales (‘QT’) is inaccurate,”

  • Indonesia Eyes Sugarcane-Mixed Biofuel to Cut Emission, Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia plans to sell biofuels made from a blend of sugarcane extract and oil from next year as the world’s largest exporter of dirty coal seeks to reduce emission and curb fuel imports.State-owned oil and gas firm PT Pertamina Persero will begin selling E20 fuel, which is a mix of 80% gasoline, 15% methanol derived from natural gas and 5% ethanol derived from sugarcanes, Chief Executive Officer Nicke Widyawati said in an interview. It plans to source the bioethanol from state p

  • Cryptoverse: Flurry of funds bet on bruised bitcoin's allure

    A growing number of funds are betting on the long-term appeal of bitcoin and ether, a gritty gambit in the depths of a crypto winter. Unfazed by a collapse in prices over the past 11 months, investment firms have unleashed a flurry of exchange-traded funds, anticipating that elite cryptocurrencies and their underlying technology will eventually prevail. Of more than 180 total active crypto exchange traded products (ETPs) and trust products globally, half have launched since the bitcoin bear market started, Morgan Stanley said in a note published this month.

  • India cenbank's 2013 playbook to rebuild FX reserves unlikely to work-analysts

    The Indian central bank's 2013 playbook to buffer the domestic currency against steep declines and rebuild foreign exchange reserves is unlikely to prove fruitful in the current crisis as economic fundamentals are vastly different, analysts said. India's forex reserves have tumbled about $110 billion from a peak of $642 billion in September last year, and though that is largely due to the fall in the value of holdings in dollars and other currencies, another significant reason is the central bank's intervention in the currency market to protect the rupee. To defend the rupee, the Reserve Bank of India has dipped into its forex reserves.

  • Chinese Junk Bonds Set Record Low as Property Crisis Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese junk dollar bonds have dropped to a record low, as a property debt crisis sparked by a crackdown on excessive borrowing and a slide in home sales show few signs of turning around.Average prices of the notes, dominated by real estate firms, fell 1-2 cents on the dollar Tuesday, according to credit traders. That drags them below a record low of 55.7 cents marked Monday.The declines underscore the implosion of what was once one of the world’s most-profitable bond trades. That

  • Pound drops as Bank of England disputes report it will delay bond sales - live updates

    Jeremy Hunt's tax U-turn saves £20bn on debt costs Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Order restored at breath-taking speed The FTSE 100 closed at 6920.24 Millions to face annual energy bills of up to £5,000 Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Mark Mobius Warns US Interest Rates Will Hit 9% If Inflation Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation has veteran fund manager Mark Mobius warning that interest rates will soar to 9%.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze Drones“If inflation is 8%, the

  • Renault, Nissan Near Landmark Deal to Reshape Alliance

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA is in the final stages of concluding a deal this week to reduce its stake in Japanese partner Nissan Motor Co. and reshape their two-decades-old alliance, a person familiar with the negotiations said.The pact would allow the French carmaker to proceed with a planned carve-out of its electric-vehicle business. Both sides are set to sign a non-binding agreement after details were largely finalized late last week, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for Early 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.The bank’s monthly global fund manager survey “screams macro capitulation, investor capitulation, start of policy capitulation,” strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note on Tuesday. They expect stocks to bottom in the first half of 2023 after the Federal Reserve finally pivots away from raising interest rat

  • Wall Street rally throws spotlight on reports from Tesla, Netflix

    Investors are speculating about whether Monday's big stock surge is the start of a recovery or another pause in the market's decline, and the answer may depend in part on upcoming quarterly results from heavyweights including Tesla Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Netflix Inc. The world's most widely tracked stock benchmark jumped 2.65% on Monday, lifted in part by strong quarterly results from Bank of America, even as investors worry that the U.S. Federal Reserve's war against inflation may hobble the economy. Monday's major rally on Wall Street was just the latest in an unusually volatile year.

  • Netflix Kicks Off Tech Earnings Season. Subscriber Growth Is a Big Question.

    Streaming giant Netflix is expected to snap a two-quarter drop in subscribers when it reports late Tuesday. The Street sees growth reaccelerating in the fourth quarter.

  • Wall Street surges as market seeks bottoming signs

    Wall Street's main stock indexes rallied as much as 3% on Monday, catalyzed by better-than-expected Bank of America earnings, while traders debated whether recent wild swings signaled some sort of bottom was forming after new-bear market lows were reached last week. On Thursday the benchmark S&P initially nosedived to its lowest since November 2020 after hotter-than-expected consumer Prices data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path would trigger a recession. Obviously, the positive BofA earnings as well as and others have caused positive movement – while EPS growth is lower than previous quarters, it’s better than expected.

  • Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) sheds 10% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    Microchip Technology Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MCHP ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 13% over the month...

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings Report?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Intel Eyes Significantly Lower Valuation in IPO of Mobileye Unit

    Mobileye, originally expected to land a roughly $50 billion valuation, is now set to target one of under $20 billion and sell a smaller number of shares than originally planned, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • 3 Reasons Why PepsiCo Stock Is a Buy

    If there's a pullback in consumer spending, you wouldn't know it by following PepsiCo's (NASDAQ: PEP) latest earnings. The company recently reported accelerating revenue and earnings growth, gushing cash flow, and healthy sales volumes. This performance confirms that investors have been right to flock toward PepsiCo's stock for much of 2022.

  • Oil Extends Volatile Run as Tight Supply Vies With Growth Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil switched between gains and losses as investors continued to weigh a tight market against concerns over a global economic slowdown.West Texas Intermediate surrendered earlier gains to trade near $85 a barrel. Crude remains within the wide range it has been trading in for the last month, and turned lower on Tuesday as the dollar pared an earlier decline. The US is moving toward releasing further barrels from its strategic oil reserve in order to bolster supply.Crude’s choppy tra

  • As home sales stall, sellers' fix-it punch list budget is 50% higher, data shows

    As the housing market softens, would-be home buyers are no longer waiving that option that sellers make repairs, new data suggests.

  • Giants RB Saquon Barkley's slide seals win over Ravens, much to the chagrin of fantasy managers

    Barkley's decision let the Giants end the game on their own terms.

  • ‘Material risk’ looms over stocks as investors face bear market’s ‘second act,’ warns Morgan Stanley

    Stock-market investors have been adjusting to the jump in interest rates amid high inflation, but they have yet to cope with profit headwinds faced by the S&P 500, according to Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.