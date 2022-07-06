Earnings estimates barely budge despite growing recession concerns: Morning Brief

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·5 min read

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Today's newsletter is by Emily McCormick, a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter.

After the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive rate hike since 1994, Wall Street was quick to pencil in increased risks of a recession — but analysts left corporate profit estimates largely intact.

Once those estimates are revised downward, some markets observers argue, it could spark further volatility in the ongoing bear market.

Consensus Wall Street analysts shaved down their second-quarter bottom-up earnings per share estimate for the S&P 500 by just 1.1% between March 31 and June 30, according to data from FactSet published Friday. The current estimated year-over-year earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 stands at 4.1% for the second quarter, which if realized, would be the slowest since the fourth quarter of 2020.

The size of that downward revision is much smaller than the reductions seen during typical quarters in recent history: Over the past five years, earnings estimates have been brought down by 2.4%, on average, during a quarter. And over the past 10 and 15 years, these decreases have averaged 3.3% and 4.7%, respectively.

Furthermore, analysts actually raised their earnings estimates for the second half of this year. FactSet noted that the bottom-up earnings per share estimate for the third quarter of 2022 rose by 0.4% between the ends of March and June and was left unchanged for the fourth quarter.

“So far, the ongoing bear market is the first of the millennium to feature rising earnings estimates," Jason Pride, Glenmede’s chief investment officer for private wealth, wrote in a note Tuesday. "In each of the other three, the peak-to-trough decline in the S&P 500 could be attributed to a mix of falling earnings estimates and falling valuation multiples (e.g. price-to-earnings ratios) that are applied to those estimates."

People sit outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People sit outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The stock selloff of 2022 so far has been driven primarily by valuation pressure as the Federal Reserve has hiked rates and inflation has remained elevated, rather than by a weakening in estimated or actual earnings.

We’ve discussed this issue in the Morning Brief about a month ago. Since then, the outlook for the economy has markedly changed, with firms from Goldman Sachs to Citi calling for a greater likelihood of a near-term recession, purchasing managers’ indices deteriorating, and consumer sentiment sinking as inflation has held up. Crude oil prices have also slid as the recession trade ramped — which may weigh on the profits of energy companies that had seen some of the most marked upward earnings revisions earlier this year.

What hasn’t yet changed has been the consensus outlook on how S&P 500 companies profits will in aggregate be affected by a souring backdrop. And once these estimates begin to reflect those economic concerns, that could make the case for stocks to take another leg lower, Pride argued.

“As the macroeconomic environment becomes more challenging, earnings estimates may face negative revisions,” Pride said. “As a result, the ongoing bear market may have further room to fall as cheapening valuations begin to share the reins with earnings in pushing risk assets lower, justifying an underweight risk posture.”

Pride isn’t the only one to suggest as much. BlackRock strategists in June held calls to buy the dip as the S&P 500 tumbled into a bear market, asserting, in part, that there could be more downside for stocks since investors hadn’t fully appreciated the negative impact inflation would have on corporate profit margins and earnings. Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin recently argued similarly.

“Consensus profit margin forecasts have further to fall which will likely lead to downward EPS revisions whether or not the economy falls into recession,” Kostin said in a note published Friday. “Assuming no change in expected revenues, the margin compression we model would reduce the median stock’s expected 2023 EPS growth from +10% to 0%.”

Chris Wolfe, chief investment officer at First Republic Private Wealth Management, also sees the case for earnings estimates to be brought in. However, he suggested such a move was perhaps “not overly bearish” for stocks that are already off to their worst start in 52 years.

“I think we need some meaningful downward adjustments in analysts' earnings estimates," Wolfe told Yahoo Finance Live on Friday. “They're just sky high, and it does not comport well with the economic data that seems to be coming out, because we're slowing down. Now, that's not overly bearish, because, remember, prices have already done a lot of the adjusting. We just need some capitulation in analyst and corporate expectations. They're just way too high.”

What to Watch Today

Economic calendar

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ended July 1 (0.7% during prior week)

  • 9:45 a.m. ET: S&P Global U.S. Services PMI, June final (51.6 expected, 51.6 during prior month

  • 9:45 a.m. ET: S&P Global U.S. Composite PMI, June final (51.2 expected, 51.6 during prior month)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: ISM Services Index, June (54.0 expected, 55.9 during prior month)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: JOLTS job openings, May (10.9 million expected, 11.4 million during prior month)

  • 2:00 p.m. ET: FOMC Meeting Minutes

Earnings

Pre-market

  • No notable reports scheduled for release.

Post-market

  • No notable reports scheduled for release.

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Jobs report, China tariffs, NATO expansion: 3 things to watch in D.C. this week

Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

Travel spending slowing as consumers see 'a no-win situation,' analyst says

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • US Futures, Bonds Swing as Recession Fears Linger: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stock-index futures and Treasuries fluctuated between gains and losses amid concern over a global economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of ChinaUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaContracts on

  • Oil Steadies Near $100 After Growth Worries Stoke Mammoth Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied around $100 a barrel, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. arguing that a plunge driven by fears a recession will hurt demand was overdone.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of ChinaUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Travel spending slowing as consumers see 'a no-win situation,' analyst says

    After more than two years of decreased traffic to dining, travel, and retail locations due to the pandemic, U.S. consumers are back on the go — but at a slower pace.

  • Stocks end mixed as tech shares lead rebound: Nasdaq adds 1.7%, S&P 500 ekes out gain

    US stock futures traded lower Tuesday morning, reversing course after last Friday's gains as concerns over the potential for a deeper economic downturn persisted.

  • Laid-off Tesla workers file emergency plea, allege small severance pay

    Two laid-off Tesla workers filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to stop the electric car maker for allegedly seeking separation agreements for far less severance than legally required. As part of Tesla's ongoing layoffs, it has been asking employees to agree to release it of all claims, in exchange for a severance of just one or two weeks' pay and benefits, the motion filed with a Texas court alleges. This is a small portion of the actual severance of 60 days of pay and benefits that the employees would be entitled to under a labor law - the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, it added.

  • Alibaba Earnings Turnaround Hopes Revived After Shares Rise 60%

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest brokerages have reiterated their bullish calls for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., suggesting more gains may be in store after the e-commerce giant surged from a mid-March low.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out o

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Now that we’re into the second half of 2022, with the Independence Day holiday behind us, we can take stock of the changes that the last six months have brought. And those changes have been dramatic. As this year got started, the S&P 500 was coming off of a 27% annual gain. Today, the index is down 20%, putting it into a bear market. The losses have been broad-based, and have left many otherwise sound equities languishing at low prices. It’s a circumstance that has a lot of unhappy investors won

  • Dow Jones Futures: Techs Lead Stock Market Rebound; Investors See End To Fed Rate Hikes

    Apple and other techs led a big rally off morning lows as oil prices and bond yields dived. Markets see Fed rate hikes ending this year.

  • Redding-area home prices fall 0.5% in June, with houses in high demand in hot California market

    In Shasta County, homes for sale had a median price of $256 per square foot, while California's was $450. Here's a closer look at the local market.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Ford (NYSE: F) were falling today after the company reported second-quarter vehicle-sales results. While vehicle sales increased 1.8% over the period to 483,688, they fell far short of analysts' average estimate for an increase of 4.2% from the year-ago quarter. Ford filed its latest vehicle-delivery figures with the SEC today, and the company reported a 31.5% increase for its June deliveries, year over year.

  • Is Gov. Newsom's Campaign Ad A Sign Of His White House Ambition?

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom set off political fireworks with a new campaign ad. Not only is the ad only airing in Florida, but it debuted on Fox News.

  • Jobs report, China tariffs, NATO expansion: 3 things to watch in D.C. this week

    From the release of the Fed meeting minutes and jobs report data this week to foreign policy with China and NATO allies, here are three things to watch at the intersection of politics and business.

  • Credit Suisse cuts S&P 500 target again for 2022 as U.S. stocks sink

    Credit Suisse Group analysts have again cut their price target for the S&P 500, lowering their estimate for the U.S. stock-market benchmark by 600 points to 4,300.

  • 5-Star Analyst Lays Out the Bullish Case for Apple Stock

    The mega caps have suffered in this year’s market rout and so has the biggest amongst them; Apple (AAPL) shares sit 20% into the red on a year-to-date basis. That said, assessing the tech giant’s prospects, one Street analyst expects the upward trajectory to resume shortly. Tigress 5-star analyst Ivan Feinseth recently reiterated a Buy rating on Apple shares, while maintaining a Street-high target of $210. This suggests the stock will be changing hands for a 48% premium a year from now. (To watc

  • BYD usurps Tesla as top EV maker by sales, Lululemon expands in Spain

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks, including Tesla's drop in delivery numbers and retailer Lululemon's expansion into Europe by opening stores in Spanish cities Madrid and Barcelona.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Back in Its Groove. Why Chinese Tech Could Keep Outperforming.

    The e-commerce company is down 4% so far this year, a strong performance considering that the S&P 500 lost 20% of its value through the end of June.

  • Fintech Stocks To Buy Or Sell As Worries Over U.S. Recession Mount

    Fintech stocks are being pressured by fears of a recession and competition from startups like Stripe as well as tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • Traders Looking to Get Ahead of Fed Again Now Foresee Rate Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs of a rapidly deteriorating US economic outlook have spurred bond traders to pencil in a complete policy turnaround by the Federal Reserve in the coming year, with interest-rate cuts in the middle of 2023.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson

  • Netflix says ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 viewership surpassed a billion hours

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs checks out Netflix reporting "Stranger Things" season 4 accrued over 1.5 billion hours watched on the streaming platform.