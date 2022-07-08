Wall Street ends winning week with mixed close on jobs data

Stan Choe, Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga
·6 min read
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. Stocks are opening with solid gains on Wall Street Wednesday, Jan. 26, led by technology stocks after Microsoft reported standout results for its latest quarter. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Wall Street's key concern centers around the Federal Reserve's effort to rein in inflation, and the risk its plan could send the economy into a recession. (Mary Altaffer / Associated Press)

Wall Street capped a winning week with a sputtering finish Friday, as stocks waffled following a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. jobs market.

The Standard & Poor's 500 slipped 0.1% after earlier flipping between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.4%. Despite its weak finish, the benchmark index delivered just its third winning week in the last 14.

The surprisingly strong jobs report showed that employers are continuing to hire despite worries about a possible recession. However, the hotter the economy remains, the more likely the Federal Reserve is to continue raising interest rates sharply in its fight against inflation.

Treasury yields shot higher immediately after the release of the jobs data, underscoring expectations of Fed rate hikes, but then eased back. The yield on the two-year Treasury jumped as high as 3.15% from 3.03% late Thursday, but it then moderated to 3.11%. The 10-year yield, which influences rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, rose to 3.08% from 3% a day earlier.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1% after swinging between a loss of 1.2% and a 0.6% gain. The technology and other high-growth companies that make up a big chunk of the Nasdaq index have been some of the most vulnerable to rising rates recently. Both indexes also notched a gain for the week, something that’s been rare in recent months as the market’s downturn gained momentum.

“Today we just have a little reversal, because rates popped over 3% on this strong employment report,” said Jay Hatfield, chief executive of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

Wall Street’s key concern centers around the Federal Reserve’s effort to rein in inflation, and the risk its plan could send the economy into a recession.

The central bank has already hiked its key overnight interest rate three times this year, and the increases have become increasingly aggressive. Last month it raised rates by the sharpest degree since 1994, by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 1.50% to 1.75%. It was at virtually zero as recently as March.

By making it more expensive to borrow, the Fed has already slowed some parts of the economy. The housing market has cooled in particular as mortgage rates rise due to the Fed’s actions. Other parts of the economy have also shown signs of flagging, and confidence has fallen sharply among consumers as they contend with the highest inflation in four decades.

The hope on Wall Street had been that the recently mixed data on the economy could convince the Federal Reserve to take it easier on rate hikes. This week’s reprieve from spiking prices for oil and other commodities helped strengthen such hopes. But Friday’s jobs report may have undercut them.

The choppy trading Friday comes ahead of a key report Wednesday on inflation at the consumer level. The consumer price index, which in May came in at the highest level since 1981, is projected to show an increase of 8.8% over the 12 months ended in June, according to FactSet.

“I don’t think anybody wants to get super long over the weekend going into the CPI,” Hatfield said.

Higher interest rates slow the economy by design, and the Fed’s intent is to do so enough to force down inflation. It’s a sharp reversal from policy during the pandemic, which was to keep rates low in order to support economic growth. The danger is that rate hikes are a notoriously blunt tool, with long lag times before their full effects are seen, and the Fed risks causing a recession if it acts too aggressively.

“You can’t just raise rates and reduce the balance sheet without it doing the opposite of what it did before,” said Jerry Braakman, chief investment officer of First American Trust. “When you do the reverse, you can expect it will do the opposite as well.”

Other central banks around the world are also raising interest rates and removing emergency plans put in place early in the pandemic to prop up financial markets.

One closely watched signal in the U.S. bond market is continuing to warn of a possible recession. The yield on the two-year Treasury this week topped the yield on the 10-year Treasury and remained that way on Friday. It’s a relatively rare occurrence that some see as a precursor for a recession within a year or two. Other warning signals in the bond market, which focus on shorter-term yields, are not flashing though.

Even if the Fed can pull off the delicate task of crushing inflation and avoiding a recession, higher interest rates push down on prices for stocks, bonds, cryptocurrencies and all kinds of investments in the meantime.

Following Friday’s jobs report, traders are universally betting the Fed will raise the target for its short-term interest rate by at least three-quarters of a percentage point at its meeting later this month, according to CME Group. That would match June’s big move.

A small number of traders are even betting on an increase of a full percentage point. A week ago, no one was predicting that big a move, and some traders were thinking an increase of just half that was the most likely scenario.

All told, the S&P 500 dropped 3.24 points Friday to 3,899.38. The modest decline snapped the index’s four-day winning streak.

The Dow fell 46.40 points to 31,388.15, while the Nasdaq rose 13.96 points to 11,635.31. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks slipped 0.24 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,769.36.

In overseas markets, stocks ended mixed or modestly higher.

Tokyo’s main stock market index ebbed following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but stayed in positive territory for the day. Abe, 67, died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan.

The Nikkei 225 edged up by 0.1% after being up by more than 1% before the attack. Abe oversaw an effort to jolt Japan’s economy dubbed “Abenomics,” and he stepped down as prime minister in 2020.

On Wall Street, shares of GameStop fell 4.9% after the retailer abruptly ousted its chief financial officer. A day earlier, the stock that shook Wall Street last year after soaring far beyond what professionals said was reasonable had climbed 15.1% after it announced a 4-for-1 stock split.

On the winning side was Costco Wholesale, which rose 1.3% after it said sales at its stores strengthened by 20% last month from a year ago.

Associated Press writer Joe McDonald contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • 2Q Earnings Season Begins. We’ll Learn a Lot About Where Stocks and the Economy Are Going.

    Earnings themselves may be decent. But investors will be waiting to hear the tone of executive comments, and the guidance for the rest of the year.

  • Pass on Bonds and Stick With Equities

    Readers weigh in on income investments, auto-parts retailers AutoZone and Reilly Automotive, monkeypox-vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic, the problem with crypto, and out-of-touch analysts

  • Crypto Exchange Blockchain.com Faces $270M Hit on Loans to Three Arrows Capital

    Crypto exchange Blockchain.com stands to lose $270 million from lending to Three Arrows Capital (3AC), the over-leveraged hedge fund now subject to a liquidation order in the British Virgin Islands. "The Hash" team discusses the latest big player to be hit by 3AC's continued contagion effects.

  • Musk officially calls off Twitter deal

    Elon Musk is terminating his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, saying the social media company was "in material breach of multiple provisions of that agreement” and made “false and misleading representations” as part of the agreement, according to an SEC filing late Friday. Musk had previously accused San Francisco-based Twitter of misrepresenting the number of fake accounts on the platform, which Twitter estimates make up 5% of daily active users on the site but Musk has pegged as high as 20%. Twitter shares (NYSE: TWTR) are down about 5% in after hours trading following the announcement.

  • Rogers Network Outage Disrupts Canada Internet Access and Bank Transactions

    The telecommunications provider, one of Canada’s largest, said it was working to restore service but didn’t comment on the cause of the outage.

  • Twitter is really not having Elon Musk's attempt to back out of buying it

    Twitter is not on the same page as Elon Musk when it comes to his newly official attempt to back out of his proposed $44 billion acquisition of the company. The company issued a brief formal statement regarding Musk's merger termination attempt, which relies on the prodigious breeder's assertion that Twitter misled him about the extent of its bot problem when he entered into the deal. The statement pretty much exactly mirrors a tweet sent out by Twitter board chair and Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, so it's clear the approach is one Twitter likely prepared in advance and had ready for this moment.

  • S&P, Nasdaq end higher as July hot streak continues

    Wall Street benchmarks ended up on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq recording their fourth successive higher closes, as traders leaned in to U.S. equities after the Federal Reserve hinted at a more tempered program of interest rate hikes. U.S. stock markets have stabilized in July after a brutal selloff in the first half against the backdrop of a surge in inflation, the Ukraine conflict and the Fed's pivot away from easy-money policy. The S&P 500 index has closed higher in each of the first four sessions so far this month, after recording its steepest first-half percentage drop since 1970.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq book longest win streak since March as investors await Friday jobs report

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index finishes up 2.3% Thursday, leading the three major U.S. stock indexes higher, a day before the closely watched June labor market report.

  • Recession? Soft landing? Stagflation? Investors assess economy's strength

    With a miserable first half for the stock market now in the history books, investors are assessing whether the U.S. economy can avoid a significant downturn as the Federal Reserve raises rates to fight the worst inflation in decades. Strategists say an economic slump coupled with weak corporate earnings could push the S&P 500 lower by at least another 10%, compounding losses that have already pushed the benchmark index down 18% year-to-date. Conversely, in a scenario that includes solid profit increases and moderating inflation, stocks could bounce to around where they started the year, according to some analysts’ price targets.

  • Twitter will sue Elon Musk for calling off his $44 billion takeover

    Elon Musk regrets his agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion. In a letter to Twitter (pdf) on July 8, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk’s lawyers said that Musk is terminating the takeover agreement with Twitter because, they allege, Twitter made “false and misleading” statements about its user data. Musk, who agreed to buy Twitter on April 25, has since expressed concern with what percentage of Twitter’s monetizable daily active users (mDAU), a metric reported quarterly to the SEC, are non-human—whether bots, automated, or spam accounts.

  • Elon Musk tells Twitter he is killing the deal

    Elon Musk is formally trying to end his bid to buy Twitter. After hinting heavily that he no longer wanted the company in tweets attacking Twitter over its bot calculations and an ominous story in The Washington Post this week reflecting his thinking, Musk's legal team is taking steps to terminate his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. "Mr. Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement, and is likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect," Musk's lawyers wrote in a letter to Twitter's Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde.

  • Major Rogers outage causes internet and mobile network issues across Canada

    911 services and payment network Interac have also been affected.

  • Tesla Shares Edge Higher After Musk Walks Away From Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares rose late Friday after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he’s walking away from his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter Inc., giving investors in the electric-vehicle company a measure of relief that its leader might be slightly less distracted.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny D

  • Hotels report being understaffed amid 'revenge travel' phase of pandemic

    After laying off or furloughing tens of thousands of employees during the height of the pandemic, the hospitality industry is struggling to find staff during the peak summer travel season.

  • Crypto: Liquidity Crisis Spreads to Major Exchanges

    The list of collateral victims of the liquidity crunch currently affecting crypto lenders is far from fully known. Since then, we learned that the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, also known as 3AC, had invested large sums of money in Luna. Indeed, Three Arrows Capital has apparently borrowed money from several crypto firms using the same Bitcoins as collateral.

  • Mexico Credit Rating Cut by Moody’s as Fiscal Picture Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s had its sovereign debt rating cut by Moody’s Investors Service, which said economic and fiscal trends are expected to undermine the country’s overall credit profile.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceShinzo Abe's Assassination Will Scar Japan ForeverIts ratin

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally At Make-Or-Break Point; Elon Musk Moves To Terminate Twitter Deal

    The market rally had a strong week, but is at a make-or-break point. Tesla CEO Elon Musk moved to end the Twitter takeover.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks close flat but cap week higher after strong June jobs report

    Investors seemed to take Friday's stronger-than-expected jobs data as a sign the Federal Reserve will remain resolute in its plans to aggressively raise interest rates.

  • With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

    The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it's nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy. A strengthened dollar also delivers bargains to American tourists sightseeing in Europe, from Amsterdam to Athens.

  • China Tries to Tamp Down Nationalist Fervor Over Abe Shooting

    (Bloomberg) -- Leading nationalist figures in China tried to silence celebrations after the shooting of Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese leader who sparked controversy by urging to Japan to bolster its military.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceShinzo Abe's Assassination Will Scar J