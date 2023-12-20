A Wall Street escort underwent a $3,900 cosmetic procedure to help maximize time with high-paying clients

Mia Lee is a professional escort and stripper in New York City.

To save money and time, Lee did a cosmetic procedure to help her sweat less.

The procedure, called miraDry, consists of using heat to destroy the sweat glands.

For Mia Lee, time is money.

Lee, a 35-year-old professional escort and stripper based in New York City, has streamlined her entire life so that she can maximize time with her clients and boost her earnings. Her efficiency has helped her rake in almost $68,000 during the first two weeks of December alone, Business Insider previously reported.

One of the ways Lee has made her daily routine more efficient is by investing in a variety of cosmetic procedures to cut down on the amount of time it takes her to get ready.

One of these procedures, Lee told BI, is a cosmetic procedure called miraDry to eliminate sweating.

Less sweating means she doesn't have to shower as often, and can wear her lingerie sets more often before sending them off to the cleaners.

In fact, miraDry has been so effective for Lee that she told Business Insider that she hasn't had to wear deodorant in 10 years.

The procedure uses heat to destroy sweat glands

First approved in 2011 by the FDA, miraDry uses microwaves to create heat that permanently destroys sweat glands in a patients' armpits.

The device is only approved for use on people who have a condition known as hyperhidrosis , or excessive sweating. Lee did not say whether or not she has this condition.

So far, it's only approved to eliminate sweating in the armpits — it is not yet FDA approved to eliminate sweating in other areas of the body, like hands, feet, or the groin. In fact, one woman who used "off-label" on her genitals experienced a fatal infection.

During the procedure, the armpits are first numbed, then the miraDry device is held to the area, where it applies heat to destroy the sweat glands. The whole procedure is generally pain free and takes about an hour, according to the International Hyperhidrosis Society .

Dr. Whitney Bowe told the New York Times that patients typically experience results after one procedure, but may need two or three treatments in total. According to the International Hyperhidrosis Society, after two sessions of miraDry sweat is reduced by 82% on average.

While miraDry is effective, it's not usually covered by health insurance and can be very expensive — often running several thousand dollars per session. Lee told BI that she spent $3,900 on the treatment.

The procedure is popular — but comes with side effects

Lee isn't the only person to tout the benefits of the miraDry procedure.

Bachelor in Paradise star Raven Gates told People Magazine in 2020 that she had a miraDry procedure to eliminate sweating before her wedding.

"I didn't want to throw the bouquet and there'd be sweat stains on my underarms and it like ruined pictures," she said. Gates also said that the treatment was "super easy" and worth the money.

The procedure is not without side effects, however.

According to a small 2012 study of the device, out of 31 people who got treated with the device, everyone experienced swelling, discomfort, and numbness in the armpit.

Some of the people who underwent the procedure also experienced altered sensation in the skin of the arm, though this effect went away.

