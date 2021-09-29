Wall Street firms dust off plans as debt limit talks go to the wire

Pete Schroeder and Michelle Price
·3 min read

By Pete Schroeder and Michelle Price

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Wall Street firms are sounding alarm bells and dusting off contingency plans as fears grow that Congress may fail to reach a deal to raise the country's debt limit in time, executives said.

With federal government funding due to expire on Thursday and borrowing authority set to run out on Oct. 18, Democrats who narrowly control both chambers of Congress are scrambling to prevent an unprecedented U.S. credit default. Their latest efforts on Tuesday were blocked by Republicans.

A failure to raise the legal cap on how much money the government can borrow to fund its budget deficits and meet debt obligations, currently set at $28.4 trillion, could send shockwaves across global markets.

"If there were to be some kind of failure to pay Treasury securities, we honestly don't know what would happen," said Rob Toomey, managing director and associate general counsel for capital markets at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).

"Certainly, you can expect significant volatility were this to occur, and the market needs to be prepared for that.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon told Reuters on Tuesday that the bank had begun preparing for the possibility of a U.S. default, a "potentially catastrophic" event, although he added he expected lawmakers would reach a last-minute deal. Some analysts say, though, that the uncertainty is showing slightly in the spread between one-month Treasury bills and three-month Treasury bills, which are perceived to carry less risk of default. One-month bills currently yield 0.07% compared to 0.04% for three-month bills. At the beginning of the year, both yielded around 0.08%.

Previous debt limit crises have roiled global markets, despite being resolved. A now-notorious 2011 standoff over the ceiling led S&P Global Ratings to downgrade U.S. sovereign debt for the first time, wiping $2.4 trillion off U.S. stocks. Talks went to the wire again in 2017, although with less disruption.

Given how badly exposed Wall Street banks, dealers and investors would be to a default, they have to prepare for the possibility even if they expect the crisis to be resolved.

"We've been through this a number of times," said Toomey, adding the group had reprised its previous plans for a scenario in which the Treasury is unable to pay off debt coming due.

"We've been dusting off that kind of work with our members to make sure that everybody is on the same page."

SIFMA is working on two scenarios. The more likely would see the Treasury buy time to pay back bondholders by announcing ahead of a payment that it would be rolling those maturing securities over for another day. That would allow the market to continue functioning even if there was broader volatility.

The other, much less likely scenario would see the Treasury allow bonds to mature, which would be more disruptive as the unpaid bonds would still need to be settled but would no longer exist in the U.S. Federal Reserve's systems, said SIFMA.

In general, these plans aim to ensure firms have enough technology capacity, staff and cash to handle high trading volumes to ensure the markets continue to function.

The Treasury Market Practices Group, a group of bond dealers convened by the New York Fed, also has a plan for trading in defaulted Treasuries, which it reviewed earlier this year.

Internally, individual banks are also making plans.

Dimon said JPMorgan had begun scenario-planning for how a default would affect the repo and money markets, its capital ratios, and how ratings agencies would react. The bank has also begun combing through its client contracts to understand how they will react.

"You’ve got to check the contracts to try to predict it out," he said. "It's a lot of work."

(Reporting by Michelle Price and Pete Schroeder; additional reporting by David Henry and Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Traders Step In After Rout as Bonds Rebound: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The crowd of dip buyers returned to equity markets amid speculation that the biggest selloff since May had gone too far.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureTech heavyweights, which were among the hardest-hit companies this week,

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Eyes Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Why Don’t Democrats Just Ditch The Debt Ceiling?

    Democrats could make debt limit standoffs a thing of the past — if they wanted to.

  • Retail Traders Stick to Dip-Buying Ways While Hinting at Fatigue

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors bought into the biggest selloff of technology shares since May on Tuesday, targeting heavyweights like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureDay traders snatched up $1.9 billion worth

  • Bitcoin climbs as investment in crypto stays strong

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Wednesday morning as investors continue to put millions of dollars in digital assets.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell According to Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to sell according to Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Robertson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell According to Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management. Billionaire, hedge fund manager and philanthropist Julian Robertson is […]

  • 3 Must-Have Fidelity Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • This Stock Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the coming decade, artificial intelligence (AI) will transform many industries, boosting productivity and efficiency. More importantly, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) looks like a smart way to cash in on that trend. Powered by a unique business model and a strong growth strategy, Lemonade is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar insurance industry.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Buying if the Stock Market Crashes

    Nobody knows whether the market will crash. But if it does, I'm stocking up on these investments.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • JPMorgan warns of shift to Ethereum futures

    The continued divergence away from Bitcoin futures towards Ethereum futures is something to be concerned about, say analysts from JPMorgan.

  • American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR) shareholder returns have been enviable, earning 518% in 1 year

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. When you buy and hold the...

  • The ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ With the Safest Payouts

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 4.3% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday -- and sure, most stocks on the stock market are down today. As Game Rant reports, "While graphics cards have become near impossible to acquire during the pandemic" (depriving Nvidia of revenue and profits it might otherwise have earned were it able to satisfy all the demand that is out there), its rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) "has largely kept its cutting-edge CPUs in supply." If that's the case, and if it's a trend that continues, then there would appear to be a chance that Intel will gain back market share that it might have lost to Nvidia during the pandemic.

  • This Back-Door Retirement Strategy Goes Away Jan. 1 – Did You Even Know About It?

    Americans who are using this "backdoor Roth" tax strategy may be out of luck as the House Ways and Means Committee legislative tax proposals would prohibit some of its uses. The provision is part of...