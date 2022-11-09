Wall Street generally likes a divided government. Here's why.

If it quacks like a duck and sits like a duck, Wall Street's hoping it's a lame duck president. That's because history shows the stock market performs well amid gridlock.

Although many races are still too close to call, Tuesday's midterm elections look almost certain to result in some form of split government, which would curtail President Joe Biden's agenda and make him a lame duck. Most pundits predict the Republicans will narrowly control the House of Representatives when the votes are all tallied, but the Senate remains a toss up. A run-off election in Georgia could determine the Senate, some say.

As long as Republicans take the House, "we believe it would be a market-friendly outcome no matter what happens in the Senate," said George Smith, LPL Financial portfolio strategist. "Markets don’t react well to uncertainly so political gridlock is normally a favorable outcome as new measures from the administration are thwarted by the opposing party."

How much can stocks rise?

Historically, a Republican congress under a Democrat president has been the strongest environment for stocks, with the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 broad stock market index returning 16.3% on average, annually between 1950 and 2021, Smith said.

A split congress, under a President from either party also sees above average returns, saw a 13.6% S&P 500 annual average return.

Why would stocks rise?

If Republicans win control of just one congressional body, this should prevent material policy changes for the next two years, economists say.

"We will not see anything even vaguely controversial in this Congress, which means we pretty much know that current fiscal policies will remain in place: no tax cuts and no major spending bills for the next two years," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network. "For better or worse, that gives some certainty around a significant part of the economic playbook. And that is a good thing, from a market perspective."

Story continues

Exclusive: Republicans rise: Republican support rises ahead of Election Day, with inflation driving voters

What do midterm elections mean?

Midterm elections are often seen as a referendum on the sitting president and the economy, which have lately seen approval ratings near 40%, according to Reuters/Ipsos tracking.

Voters may recall the economy started 2021 strong when President Joe Biden took office, benefitting from COVID-19 vaccines that allowed economies to reopen more fully and boosted by the quickly approved and economy-accelerating American Rescue Plan Act.

Since then, the economy has deteriorated. Payroll growth is slowing and notably, inflation has surged to the highest level in a generation. Major stock indices have fallen into bear markets, or at least 20% below their peaks, and the Federal Reserve has started aggressively raising interest rates to try to tame inflation. Meanwhile, low energy fuels stockpiles have analysts warning of higher winter heating bills.

This plunge in the economy is what gave Republicans an opening to gain seats in Congress.

Voters cast their ballots on Sept. 23 in Minneapolis. The upcoming midterm elections could give the stock market a sorely needed boost by eliminating at least some of the uncertainty that's clouding the way for investors.

What does history tell us about midterm elections and the stock market?

Most data point to an upturn in the S&P 500 after the midterm elections.

Since 1950, the average return for the S&P 500 in the 12 months after a midterm election is 15%, surprisingly with no down years, John Lynch, Comerica Wealth Management's chief investment officer, wrote in a report.

In 17 of the 19 midterms since 1946, stocks performed better in the six months following the election than they did in the six months leading up to it, Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab's chief investment strategist, said.

The three quarters from midterms onwards are historically the strongest three quarters since 1949, Deutsche Bank says.

Something to talk about: With the midterms two weeks away, what are candidates talking about in political ads?

Need to know: What are the midterm elections? Here's what to know about them and why they're important

Does this mean we can bet on a stock market rally after the election?

No.

This year's market performance has already diverged significantly from the average midterm election year, Sonders noted.

"Post-election outperformance is often driven by the market's expectation of increased government spending from a new Congress," she said. "But an additional infusion of funds seems unlikely this year, given the government's historic levels of spending and stimulus in response to the pandemic."

Some economists attribute the massive government spending over the past two years as contributing to 40-year high inflation, and any new spending could further exacerbate it.

Downturn ahead: A recession is now likely in 2023. Here's what could trigger a sharp downturn in the economy

Economy at stake: As recession fears weigh on midterms, Biden warns Republicans will 'crash the economy' if they win control

"The combination of high inflation, the war in Ukraine, and a lingering pandemic has already made this cycle unlike prior midterm years," she said. "With so many other forces at play in the market, I wouldn't put much weight in historical midterm-year performance."

Actually, "election results have very little impact on long-term market performance," said Isabel Barrow, Edelman Financial Engines director of financial planning. "We analyzed how the S&P 500 performed under different administrations and political parties between 1948 and 2021. Here’s what we found – no political party substantially impacted long-term market returns, and no election outcomes can hurt your portfolio more than your own impulsive behavior."

What we can expect more of though, Lynch says, is volatility.

What should investors watch for stock market direction?

The basics: inflation and Fed policy.

“Despite the current headlines around the election and fiscal policy, we expect markets will maintain focus on monetary policy, as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to defeat inflation,” Lynch said.

With annual inflation still so elevated at 8.2% in September, he expects the Fed to work on getting that down closer to its goal of around 2% at the expense of employment and economic growth over the near term.

Inflation bites: Inflation and Thanksgiving: What you can expect to pay for turkey and all the trimmings

Don't let inflation stop savings: Two-thirds of workers are saving less after inflation. Here's how to save more money.

What can we expect with Republicans controlling the House or all of Congress?

A Republican win in the House likely takes any potential tax hikes off the table, including taxes on corporate buybacks, and makes fiscal spending in a possible recession at least more restrained, Smith says.

Sector-wise, financials, energy, and healthcare would be positioned favorably with Republicans able to influence the regulatory agenda, analysts say.

What can we expect if Democrats control the Senate?

If Democrats keep the Senate, Lynch said infrastructure, hospitals and Medicaid HMOs, clean energy, utilities and municipal bonds investments might benefit.

Smith said "the biggest implication of Democrats holding the Senate would be on the regulatory front, as it would be easier for Democrats to confirm nominees with a stronger regulatory stance."

Are there any negatives to a divided government?

Yes. If the U.S. needs the debt ceiling to be raised yet again or enters a deep recession and there are calls for government help, negotiations could stall.

"The path to raising the debt ceiling may become more difficult, and markets have usually reacted negatively when it starts to look possible that the U.S. may default on its debt," Smith said. "Additionally a recession may be incrementally deeper, if we have one, due to a likely smaller fiscal response in a split government."

Medora Lee is a money, markets, and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at mjlee@usatoday.com and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stocks usually rise after midterms, especially if government is split