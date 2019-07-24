Wall Street Gets More Optimistic About Micron -- and Western Digital, Too

Every day, Wall Street analysts upgrade some stocks, downgrade others, and "initiate coverage" on a few more. But do these analysts even know what they're talking about? Today, we're taking two high-profile Wall Street picks and putting them under the microscope...

All of a sudden, it seems investors can't go wrong by buying stock in computer memory makers.

Three weeks ago, I wrote about Mizuho's upgrade of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) stock, now that it seems it won't be as hard-hit by President Trump's trade war with China after all. Just earlier this week, the story was that Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Western Digital rival Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) based on stabilizing demand for NAND flash memory, and hopes that DRAM demand will follow suit.

And today?

Today it seems another analyst likes 'em both!

You get a price target hike! And you get a price target hike! Everybody gets a better price target!

According to StreetInsider.com, German megabanker Deutsche Bank has come out with improved price targets on Western Digital and Micron stocks -- up $10 apiece -- while maintaining buy ratings on both.

Let's take those one at a time.

A target hike for Western Digital

Calling the last three months "eventful" for the computer memory market -- with Western Digital shares in particular falling first 35% from their April highs, then surging more than 50% since mid-June -- Deutsche observes that "the power outage at Toshiba Memory Corp and the Huawei ban reprieve" appear to have turned things around for the company.

"[O]ptimism" is "increasing ... that the NAND industry will soon return to supply-demand balance," says the analyst, and while Q2 numbers could still be rough, it sees "upside" for Western Digital stock "given a better pricing environment and the resumption of shipments to Huawei."

Also helping Western Digital is a recovery in hard disk drive demand, which Deutsche says remains "on track despite some concerns of slowing enterprise spending." The analyst predicts Western Digital will gain market share there, helping the company earn perhaps $5.90 per share this year (presumably pro forma -- most analysts still predict the company to be unprofitable under generally accepted accounting principles this year), and leading Deutsche to raise its price target to 11 times that number, or $65.

And one for Micron, too

The story is similar for Micron, with Deutsche blaming the "Huawei ban and weaker server/smartphone demand" for early underperformance, and identifying the loosening of that ban, as well as Toshiba's power outage, as positives for the company's prospects.

More than these one-time events, though, the analyst argues that in general, "[M]emory suppliers are acting more rationally this cycle in terms of supply growth and pricing strategy," cutting output in the face of weakening demand, so as to restore supply-demand balance to the market and support prices -- rather than engaging in the kind of overproduction and price wars that can be so damaging to company profits.

In fact, in Deutsche's estimation, it's even possible that oversupply in the computer memory market could already be abating. The analyst predicts that the company's current fiscal Q4 2019 "will be the trough quarter for MU for this cycle." And to get ahead of the rebound, Deutsche is raising its price target on Micron stock to $55.