Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That's a Huge Mistake

Investors often watch Wall Street's reaction to a business to get a sense of how they should be thinking about a company, but very often the market gets it more wrong than right.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Apache (NYSE: APA), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are three such companies that Wall Street has given up on, but that could be a big mistake. Here are the reasons why three Motley Fool contributors think the market is wrong about these stocks.

Making memories, building wealth

Anders Bylund (Micron Technology): Memory chip giant Micron Technology had a fantastic year in 2017, when chip prices were on the rise and the stock skyrocketed 88% higher in 52 weeks. It was a very different story in 2018. Memory chips turned cheaper again and the entire tech sector was rattled by trade tensions between Beijing and Washington. By the end of the year, Micron's shares had slumped 23% lower.

Today, we Micron investors are looking back at a 30% price drop over the last six months despite a 17% gain in January. Global demand for electronics is running low at the moment due to a lull in the smartphone market and that troublesome Sino-American trade conflict, and that means lower demand for Micron's memory chips.

But Micron is actively managing the supply-and-demand equation for chip prices by tapping the brakes on its manufacturing lines. When -- not if -- the market turns back up again, the floodgates to Micron's in-house manufacturing facilities will open wide and allow the company to take full advantage of the refreshed market conditions.

From consumer-level smartphones to data center servers, with an eye toward self-driving cars and smart homes in the future, devices everywhere are thirsting for larger and larger memory and storage capacities. Right now, wireless buyers may be holding off on upgrades due to the impending launch of 5G devices and networks. In the data center market, solid-state storage devices are moving to a newer, faster, and more reliable data transfer technology, creating a bottleneck in that product pipeline as device manufacturers rejigger their production systems. These are short-term issues with clear solutions just around the corner.

Meanwhile, market makers are treating Micron's stock like a redheaded stepchild. Shares are trading at just 3.1 times trailing earnings and 4.7 times Micron's free cash flows. This stock is spring-loaded for a huge rebound, perhaps in 2019, but most certainly within the next couple of years.

The oil driller the market loves to hate

John Bromels (Apache Corporation): It's not clear why, but Wall Street seems to have given up on independent oil and gas exploration and production company Apache Corporation. Shares have dropped about 60% over the last five years, despite the company's recent string of solid earnings reports.

Naturally, shares of the oil driller sank -- along with all of its peers' -- when oil prices crashed in 2014. But in 2016, Apache announced a massive find in West Texas that it dubbed "Alpine High." The company estimated that the find contained 3 billion barrels of oil and 75 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, but it had only paid an average of $1,300 per acre for the find. That's incredibly cheap by Permian Basin standards, where the hydrocarbon-rich land usually goes for at least $10,000 per acre, and often quite a lot more.