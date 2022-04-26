Wall Street Journal Editor Has Had It With Republicans Who Back Donald Trump's Big Lie

Gerard Baker, the editor-at-large of The Wall Street Journal, urged Republicans to publicly denounce Donald Trump and the former president’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

In an opinion piece published Monday, Baker wrote that many prominent Republicans and major donors don’t actually believe Trump’s election lies and would love for him to “go quietly away.”

“It is a desire expressed as fervently in private as it is assiduously and dexterously avoided in public,” said Baker, who served as the conservative newspaper’s editor-in-chief until 2018.

Republicans worry Trump leading the presidential ticket in 2024 will be a “lose-lose” situation and the GOP is “is too important a political institution to continue to be a vehicle for this grand deception,” he added.

“Will someone speak that truth at least?” Baker concluded.

Read the full editorial here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

