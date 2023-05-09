Wall Street Journal Hits Republicans With The Harsh Truth About Donald Trump

The editorial board of the conservative, Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal has urged its readers to take heed of William Barr’s recent warning about Donald Trump, and the former attorney general’s caution about what would happen if the former president won a second term in the White House.

Barr last week described Trump’s first term as a “horror show. He predicted Trump would fail to deliver on conservative policies, even if he did win the 2024 election.

The Journal wholeheartedly agreed.

“The rebuttal from the Trump establishment will be to cite his first term, but that record supports Mr. Barr’s point,” it wrote. “We also agree with many of Mr. Trump’s policies, and we backed them during his Presidency. But his most important policy victories were conventional GOP priorities delivered by people he now denounces as “RINOs.”

“A fuller account of Mr. Trump’s Presidency can wait for other days, but Mr. Barr’s warning is one that GOP voters deserve to hear,” it added. Republicans “have to decide if they want to let Democrats make their nominating choice for them, while ignoring Mr. Barr’s warning about the policy risks of a second Trump term.”

Read the full editorial here.

