Wall Street Journal op-ed telling Jill Biden to drop her 'Dr' title condemned as 'patronizing drivel.' Even the WSJ higher education reporter was disgusted.

Insider Inc.
jill biden
Dr. Jill Biden speaks during a stop with her husband, Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, on their "No Malarkey!" campaign bus tour in Mason City, Iowa, U.S., December 3, 2019. Reuters

  • An op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal on Friday sparked criticism after it suggested that First Lady-elect Jill Biden should drop her "Dr." title because she is not a medical doctor.

  • Essayist Joseph Epstein urged Jill Biden to "drop the doc" in her name, saying that it "sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic."

  • A spokesperson for the first lady-elect called the op-ed a "disgusting and sexist attack," as many public figures, including Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, tweeted in support.

  • Jill Biden holds a bachelor's degree, two master's degrees, and a doctorate of education and will become the only first lady to keep a full-time job while serving in office.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

An op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal on Friday sparked backlash after it suggested that First Lady-elect Jill Biden should drop her "Dr." title because she is not a medical doctor.

In the opinion article, essayist Joseph Epstein addressed the President-elect Joe Biden's wife as "kiddo." Jill Biden is 69 years-old.

Epstein went on to offer her "advice" on "what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter."

"'Dr. Jill Biden' sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic," he wrote. "Your degree is, I believe, an Ed.D., a doctor of education, earned at the University of Delaware through a dissertation with the unpromising title 'Student Retention at the Community College Level: Meeting Students' Needs.'" 

"A wise man once said that no one should call himself 'Dr.' unless he has delivered a child," Epstein added.

Jill Biden is a university professor with a bachelor's degree, two master's degrees, and a doctorate of education, which she obtained from the University of Delaware in 2007.

Throughout her husband's career, she has expressed her commitment to continue teaching and will become the only first lady in the role's 231-year history to keep a full-time job while serving in office.

Michael LaRosa, a spokesman for Jill Biden, described Epstein's piece as a "disgusting and sexist attack" and called on the Wall Street Journal to apologize and retract the article.  

The communications director for President-elect Joe Biden, Kate Bedingfield, also condemned the article, calling it "patronizing, sexist, elitist drivel," according to Newsweek. 

 

"Dr. B earned a doctorate in education, so we call her Doctor. The title Mr. Epstein has earned here is perhaps not fit for mixed company," Bedingfield added.

Epstein's comments also sparked anger on social media, with many public figures in politics and academia alike stepping in to support Jill Biden.

Melissa Korn, who is the higher education reporter at the Wall Street Journal, called the column "disgusting."

"Pieces like that make it harder for me to do my job," she wrote.

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and the country's first incoming second gentleman, said Biden had earned her degrees "through hard work and pure grit."

"She is an inspiration to me, to her students, and to Americans across this country," he wrote on Twitter. "This story would never have been written about a man."

 

"The author could've used fewer words to just say 'ya know in my day we didn't have to respect women,'" Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, tweeted on Saturday.

Ebony Elizabeth Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education tweeted:, "President and Dr. Biden will be how they are addressed. Period."

Jill Biden will use her background in education in her role as the first lady, with a close source telling Yahoo News earlier this month that she will push for debt-free community college.

"If we get to the White House, I'm gonna continue to teach," she told CBS in August. "It's important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions, and lift up the profession."

Epstein has not yet commented on the criticism. 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Al Gore says he has no regrets over conceding 2000 race to Bush. Will Trump take the hint?

    Former Vice President Al Gore said Sunday that he hasn’t felt any regrets over conceding the razor-tight 2000 election to George W. Bush.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Joe Biden's agenda 'a little hazy' and criticizes his Cabinet picks as lacking an 'overall vision'

    Joe Biden has promised to build the "most diverse cabinet based on race, color, based on gender that's ever existed in the United States of America."

  • U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of March -Slaoui

    The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Sunday. The first vaccine was authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators on Friday night and began shipping on Sunday. "We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021," U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

  • China's tiny Jewish community in fear as Beijing erases its history

    For this year’s Hanukkah, Amir is lighting menorah candles and reciting blessings to celebrate the holiday’s eight nights, as many Jews are around the world. But he does so in secret, worried that Chinese officials will come around – as they often do on religious occasions – to enforce a ban against Judaism, pressuring him to renounce his faith. Sometimes, he’s even called in for interrogations. “Every time we celebrate, we are scared,” said Amir, not his real name as he asked not to be identified over worries of retaliation. "Whatever we do, we’re always very careful to make sure the authorities don’t find out.” Since 2015, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has waged a harsh campaign against foreign influence and unapproved religion, part of a push to ‘Sinicise’ faith – ripping down church crosses and mosque onion domes, and detaining more than a million Muslims in the western Xinjiang region.

  • Barr reportedly unlikely to name special counsel to investigate voter fraud, Hunter Biden

    President Trump is reportedly interested in appointing a special counsel to investigate unfounded allegations of election fraud and Hunter Biden's business and financial dealings, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.Trump has reportedly directed advisers to look for candidates, and he reportedly wants to act quickly as lawsuits brought by his presidential campaign and his allies have fizzled in courts at all levels.Ultimately, though, the appointment of a special counsel would have to be made by Attorney General William Barr, and his associates told the Journal he's unlikely to name anyone to the post, especially after he tapped Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham to lead a separate investigation into the origins of the FBI's 2016 Russia investigation.The president already appears angry with Barr -- the attorney general has recently said his department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and he also prevented an existing federal investigation into Hunter Biden from being publicly exposed, which reportedly set Trump off at a meeting Friday. Trump continued to express his disappointment about the latter situation Saturday morning on Twitter, raising speculation about whether Barr's job is in jeopardy. Clashing with Trump over a special counsel appointment, if that turns out to be the case, could add to that uncertainty. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. > Life inside the WH since the election has been a daily sweepstakes on who will get fired first -- or at all: Bill Barr, Steve Hahn, Gina Haspel. https://t.co/fKlJpLeG90> > -- Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) December 12, 2020> We are approaching Sessions-like treatment. https://t.co/7hJb2P8NaH> > -- Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 12, 2020More stories from theweek.com What will become of Trump's border wall? The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress What Couples Therapy suggests about relationships after the pandemic

  • Former Cuomo staffer says the New York governor sexually harassed her 'for years'

    "I am not the only woman," said Lindsey Boylan, who worked for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from 2015 to 2018 as one of his advisors.

  • Israel announces full diplomatic relations with Bhutan

    Israel announced on Saturday that it is establishing full diplomatic relations with the relatively isolated Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, the latest in a string of international deals designed to show Israel’s growing acceptance abroad. “The circle of recognition of Israel is widening,” said Israeli foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi. “The establishment of relations with the Kingdom of Bhutan will constitute a new stage in the deepening of Israel’s relations in Asia.” The agreement follows several years of secret contact between the two countries with the aim of establishing relations, according to a statement from Israel’s foreign ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal, tweeting that it is an “additional fruit of the peace agreements”. The accord between the two countries does not appear to be linked to the US-backed Abraham accords, in which four Arab countries have agreed to normalise relations with the Jewish state since August. Mr Netanyahu added that Israel was in contact with more countries to normalise relations. Bhutan is a relatively isolated country and only maintains diplomatic relations with around 53 countries, which does not include the US, UK or France, who only maintain informal contact via India. With a population of around 800,000 people, the Kingdom of Bhutan is wedged between neighbouring giants, China and India. They have long relied on the latter for guidance on foreign and defence policy. Ron Malka, the Israeli ambassador to India said he signed the agreement with his Bhutanese counterpart, Maj Gen Vestop Namgyel, on Saturday night, calling the agreement a “historic day”. The joint statement on the deal said the key areas of cooperation would include economic, technological and agricultural development. “The ties between the peoples through cultural exchanges and tourism would also be further enhanced,” the statement added. Bhutan was closed off to tourists until 1970 and still strictly limits entry to the country with a $250 daily fee per visitor in high season

  • 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris indicted on new child sex charges

    CHICAGO (AP) — “Cheer” star Jerry Harris, already facing federal child pornography charges, has been indicted on new charges that allege he solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions and convinced teenage boys to send him obscene photographs and videos of themselves. In the original complaint filed in September, not only did prosecutors allege that Harris admitted to FBI agents to asking a teenage boy to send him lewd photographs of himself, but that he requested on Snapchat child pornography from at least 10 to 15 others he knew to be minors. Harris, 21, of Naperville, has been held in a federal detention facility without bond since he was arrested on child pornography charges in September, and a judge has subsequently suggested that Harris would pose a public danger if released from custody.

  • McManus: Trump has changed tactics in his election fight. His new approach is more dangerous

    Trump's challenge to vote counts has become a brazen demand to award him the election — and strengthen his control of the Republican Party.

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist says Moderna vaccine will 'likely' be approved by end of week

    Moncef Slaoui, the head scientist of Operation Warp Speed, said the US will likely not see a shortage of supply in vaccine next spring.

  • Nigeria school attack: Gunmen who seized children in Katsina 'surrounded'

    Gunmen raided an all-boys boarding school on Friday, abducting an unknown number of children.

  • Tehran summons German ambassador over EU condemnation of journalist's execution

    Tehran summoned the German ambassador on Sunday for "unacceptable interference in Iran’s internal affairs," after the European Union condemned the regime's execution of Ruhollah Zam, a prominent journalist. Mr Zam was executed on Saturday morning after he was convicted in June for “corruption on Earth”, a charge often used in cases involving espionage or attempts to overthrow Iran's government. His website and Telegram channel, AmadNews, had over a million followers and was one of Iran’s most popular online news outlets both inside the Islamic republic and among its diaspora. His anti-corruption work, according to the Iranian authorities, fomented violence during the 2017 anti-government protests. AmadNews spread timings for the protests and leaked embarrassing information about officials that directly challenged Iran’s government. The EU, which no longer has a delegation in Iran, is represented by the rotating member state holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU, which is currently Germany. In a statement after his execution on Saturday, the EU said: “The European Union condemns this act in the strongest terms and recalls once again its irrevocable opposition to the use of capital punishment under any circumstances.” Mr Zam, 47, had been exiled under refugee status in Paris and was reportedly tricked into travelling to Iraq by Iranian authorities last year, where he was then abducted and forced to return to Iran under mysterious circumstances. The French envoy is also expected to be summoned according to the semi-official Fars news agency, for “the meddling of his country’s officials in Iran’s judicial affairs.” "This is a barbarous and unacceptable act," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the execution, which also condemned the hanging as a "grave blow" to freedom of speech in Iran.

  • Iran fights fire in southwest after oil pipeline spill - reports

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Firefighters were working to put out a blaze after a pipeline carrying crude oil to Iran's second largest refinery ruptured and burst into flames on Sunday, Iranian news agencies reported. Kiani said the oil had spilled down a hard-to-access valley, which firefighting equipment could not reach. The oil ministry's news agency SHANA said repair teams had shut off the Maroun pipeline, which feeds the Isfahan refinery, Iran's second largest with a capacity of about 375,000 barrels per day.

  • GOP voters ready for Georgia runoffs despite Trump's claims

    Many Republican voters in Georgia are angry. No way, said Trump supporter Lori Davis. “Everyone that I’m around, we’re ready to vote now,” said the 57-year-old businesswoman, as she awaited the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at a rally for GOP Sens.

  • I rode Amtrak up and down the Northeast Corridor during the pandemic and found it surprisingly clean, cheap, and stress-free - here's what it was like

    Amtrak is blocking seats on its trains to ensure passengers don't have to sit next to a stranger while keeping its low fares.

  • First woman detained under India's controversial Love Jihad laws 'forced into miscarriage'

    The first woman detained under India's controversial new 'Love Jihad' laws has miscarried in custody, her family have told The Sunday Telegraph. Yesterday a distraught Muskan Jahan, 22, called her mother-in-law, from a government shelter where she is being held in the city of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, saying she had bled profusely and then lost her baby. Mrs Jahan believes her three-month-pregnant daughter-in-law was given an injection to abort the baby by staff because she converted from Hinduism to Islam and married a Muslim man. “The tyrannical world has said goodbye to this child before he was able to see the world,” said Mrs Jahan. Muskan's husband Rashid, 27, is being held in an unknown prison in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly coercing Muskan into converting from Hinduism to Islam by marrying her. Uttar Pradesh passed legislation last month designed to prevent marriages arranged to convert Hindu women into Muslims, a practice known as 'Love Jihad'. But critics say the law is a poorly disguised attempt by the Hindu nationalist ruling party of prime minister Narendra Modi to break up interfaith unions.

  • Rudy Giuliani on Trump election fight: We have ‘1,000 affidavits from witnesses in 6 different states’

    President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani provides insight into the strongest piece of evidence he will present for legal challenge.

  • More Inside AD100 Designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s History-Rich Parisian Apartment

    In the hands of Pierre Yovanovitch, the Paris apartment that iconic designer Jean-Michel Frank once called home gets a spectacular new lease on lifeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Black and Latino adults feel more hopeful for the state of the country and less fearful since November's election, a new survey says

    A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center shows that 64% of Black and Latino adults are "hopeful" about the climate of the country.

  • Trump revives threat to veto defense bill, teeing up battle with lawmakers

    U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his threat to veto a massive defense spending bill, setting the stage for a major battle with U.S. lawmakers at a time when they are racing to hammer out a compromise on more coronavirus relief. The $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed both houses of Congress with more than the two-thirds majority needed to override a presidential veto. Passage by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Friday sent the measure to Trump, giving him 10 days - minus Sundays - to veto it, sign it or allow it become law without his signature.