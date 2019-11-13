The Wall Street Journal Profiles 1966 Ford GT40 Mk. II P/1046

This car is owned by Rob Kauffman, who also owns classic car dealer RK Motors.

With the release of the Ford V Ferrari movie nearing, interest in the Ford GT40 is absolutely skyrocketing. The Wall Street Journal recently profiled the 1966 Ford GT40 Mk. II P/1046 owned by Rob Kauffman of RK Motors. It was one of the three cars to dethrone Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans. How it ended up in Kauffman’s hands is a story worth telling.

All this attention is getting the story of Ford running Ferrari out of endurance racing out to the general public. While enthusiasts and motorsports fans have known the tale for some time, it’s something novel to most people these days.

As The Wall Street Journal pointed out, the victory was also a matter of patriotism. It was the first time an American car had ever won Le Mans outright, and Ford swept the podium, crowding the dominant Ferrari out.

Thanks to the meticulous restoration of chassis P/1046, the legend of the 1966 Le Mans Ford GT40 Mk. II lives on and can be enjoyed by future generations. In fact, the car was at the premier of Ford V Ferrari, sharing the red carpet with the star actors. Be sure to watch the video above to completely appreciate the beauty of this classic Ford.

