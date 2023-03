Benzinga

BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa