Russia arrests US journalist on spying charges for first time since Cold War

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich

Russia arrested an American journalist they accused of spying on a defence company, in a bold step likely to anger Washington.

Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal was on assignment in Yekaterinburg when his editors lost contact with him on Wednesday.

Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, said he had been caught “red handed” on a reporting trip near some of Russia's biggest arms factories.

Mr Gershkovich, 32, is based in Moscow and accredited with the Russian foreign ministry. A fluent Russian speaker, he previously worked for Agence France Press, the New York Times, and the Moscow Times.

He is the first US journalist to be charged with espionage in Russia since the Cold War, in what is likely to trigger a diplomatic row.

Evan Gershkovich leaves a court building in Moscow - EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS

He is believed to have arrived in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday for his second reporting trip there this month. He was last seen online just after 1 PM Moscow time.

A local Telegram channel reported on Wednesday evening that witnesses had seen plain clothes security agents arresting a man in a restaurant in the city centre. It said the agents put a sweater over the man's head and bundled him into a minivan.

Yaroslav Shirshikov, a Yekaterinburg-based publicist who Mr Gershkovich interviewed on his previous reporting trip, wrote on Telegram that he was telephoned overnight by a WSJ reporter who said Mr Gershkovich had returned to the city but had been out of contact for over nine hours.

He said he and Mr Gershkovich had eaten at the same restaurant two weeks earlier and realised after receiving the phone call that the detained man was probably the reporter.

Kommersant, a Russian newspaper, said it understood the case was being handled by the FSB's central office and he would be transferred from Yekaterinburg to Moscow to face formal arrest at the Lefortovo district court.

In a lightning-fast ruling on Thursday, the court ordered Mr Gershkovich to be placed in pre-trial detention.

Russia’s Media Zona media outlet earlier on Thursday released a video showing a handcuffed man, believed to be Mr Gershkovich, being led out of the building with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Lefortovo is the site of the prison used by the FSB to hold its most important suspects.

At Lefortovo Court in Moscow, the FSB is demanding WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich be put under arrest on charges of espionage. Meanwhile, a special police unit came inside the building, demanding reporters leave the floor where hearings are to take place.



Video: Mediazona pic.twitter.com/fjPVrJ4kx4 — Mediazona (@mediazona_en) March 30, 2023

Mr Shirskikov said Mr Gershkovich's last trip had focused on Wagner and relations between the mercenary company and the public.

The FSB did not name the enterprise it suspected him of spying on. Yekaterinburg is a major industrial city and is home to a number of defence firms.

Uralvagonzavod, the country's biggest tank factory, is based in the town of Nizhny Tagil about two hours drive north.

The FSB, Russia's internal security service and the main successor agency to the KGB, said on Thursday morning that he had been arrested for spying for the United States and a criminal case for espionage had been opened against him.

"It has been established that Evan Gershkovich, acting on the instructions of the American side, was collecting information constituting a state secret about the activities of an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex. The foreigner was arrested in Yekaterinburg while attempting to obtain secret information," the FSB said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

Mr Gershkovich’s newspaper flatly rejected the Russian claims and demanded his release.

“The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich. We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family," it said in a statement.

Colleagues reject Kremlin's accusations

Friends and colleagues of Mr Gershkovich poured scorn on the suggestion he was a spy, and suggested he had been targeted for his journalistic work or because the Kremlin wanted an American to trade for suspected Russian spies arrested in the West.

Many foreign reporters fled Russia in 2022 when the Kremlin passed draconian censorship laws and shut down several critical Russian news outlets in a bid to restrict reporting of its invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign correspondents who remained have generally been allowed to continue working, however, and the arrest has been seen as breaking a long-standing taboo on targeting reporters accredited with the Russian foreign ministry.

“The Evan Gershkovich case is a precedent because until now foreign journalists accredited with the foreign ministry worked under the unwritten rule that they would not be touched,” said Ivan Pavlov, a lawyer who specialises in cases involving the security services.

He went on: “It is clear that the US will take all measures to free its citizen. Above all the entire journalistic community will demand American authorities take all measures at the diplomatic level. Such a case can be resolved not legally, but politically. In other words a political decision will be taken - and drawing it up is quite simple.”

There is speculation Mr Gershkovich was arrested to give the Kremlin someone to trade for suspected Russian spies arrested in the West - EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Reuters

Tatiana Stanovaya, a Russian political analyst, said the FSB had expanded its definition of espionage so far that any routine journalistic activity like searching the internet or collecting comments from experts could be used as a pretext for arrest.

"Let's wait to see what the FSB specifically presents, but it appears that they have taken a hostage," she wrote on the Twitter page of her Rpolitik think tank.

"There are many people that could be exchanged: for example, Vladislav Klyushin, who was not swapped in the last exchange...Vadim Krasikov in Germany, as well as some illegals in other countries (Moscow believes that Washington can deal with this).”

Vladislav Klyushin is a Russian businessman who was arrested in Switzerland and extradited to the United States in 2021. A federal court in Boston convicted him of a $90 million insider trading scheme using information hacked from US companies in February this year.

Vadim Krasikov is an FSB assassin who is serving a life sentence in Germany for the state-ordered murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Chechen dissident born in Georgia, in Berlin in 2019.

Two suspected spies from Russia's "illegal," or long-term deep-cover, spy program posing as an Argentinian couple were arrested in Slovenia in January.

Russia's "illegals" are so-called because unlike most spies they do not operate under diplomatic cover from embassies.

They often live under assumed identities for years or decades in an effort to embed themselves in target countries and provide both intelligence and support roles like couriering money for other operations.