Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich 'in good health' in Russian prison: Updates

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy visited Monday with Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, held at Moscow's Lefortovo Prison since March on espionage charges he, his employer and the Biden administration have repeatedly denied.

"Ambassador Tracy said that Evan continues to appear in good health and remains strong, despite his circumstances," the State Department said in a statement. "U.S. Embassy officials will continue to provide all appropriate support to Evan and his family."

Tracy last visited Gershkovich six weeks ago, after which Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian and U.S. officials had "contacts" about a potential prisoner swap involving Vladimir Dunaev, a Russian national held in Ohio on federal cybercrime charges.

Gershkovich, 31, was on a reporting trip to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg when he was taken into custody and later transferred to Moscow's high-security prison. The State Department determined in April that Gershkovich was "wrongfully detained" and condemned Russia for jailing a journalist.

"Once again, the United States calls on the Russian Federation to immediately release Evan Gershkovich, and also to release wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan," the State Department statement said. Whelan, a former U.S. Marine arrested in Russia in December 2018, is serving a 16-year prison sentence.

Developments:

∎Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu is visiting Russia and Belarus in an apparent show of support for Moscow and its top ally.

∎The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its sea-based, long-range weapons destroyed Ukrainian production and storage facilities for unmanned boats used to strike Russian targets.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2023.

7 people, including 23-day-old baby , killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine

US sending more ammo to Ukraine

The Pentagon unveiled a new $200 million Ukraine aid package Monday that includes ammunition for air defense systems and the artillery and tanks spearheading its ongoing counteroffensive.

The U.S. has provided more than $43 billion in weapons and ammunition since Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The latest package also includes mine-clearing equipment, which has become essential to overcome the defenses Russia has built along 600-mile front in eastern and southern Ukraine. The mines, anti-tank barriers, artillery and attack helicopters have slowed the advance of Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine has retaken a fraction of the roughly one-fifth of its territory seized by Russia.

"Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. "Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes."

