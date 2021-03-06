The Wall Street Journal ridicules Trump in public feud after the paper questioned his usefulness to the Republican Party

President Donald Trump holds up The Wall Street Journal as he speaks at the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on April 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Wall Street Journal and Trump are feuding after the paper ridiculed him for his election loss.

The paper published an article that questioned Trump's usefulness to the Republican Party.

Trump responded by saying the paper, backed by Rupert Murdoch, has "lost great credibility."

Donald Trump and the Rupert Murdoch-backed Wall Street Journal are going head to head after the newspaper ridiculed the former president for being in denial about his election loss.

The paper, which has a largely right-leaning editorial board, published an opinion piece earlier this week questioning Trump's usefulness to the Republican Party after losing the White House and the Republican control of Congress.

In a scathing response released on Thursday, Trump accused the paper of supporting "globalist policies such as bad trade deals, open borders, and endless wars that favor other countries and sell out our great American workers," according to The Hill.

"They fight for RINOS that have so badly hurt the Republican Party," Trump added. "That's where they are and that's where they will always be. Fortunately, nobody cares much about The Wall Street Journal editorial anymore. They have lost great credibility."

The editorial board fired back shortly after, writing in another article that read: "For someone who says we don't matter, he sure spends a lot of time reading and responding to us. Thanks for the attention."

"What really seems to rankle the most famous resident of Mar-a-Lago isn't his caricature of our policy differences," the board continued. "It's that we recognize the reality that Mr. Trump is the main reason Republicans lost two Georgia Senate races in January and thus the Senate majority. Mr. Trump refuses to take responsibility for those defeats, contrary to all evidence."

The paper noted that Trump lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden by 7 million votes and failed to win crucial Republican states.

"Losing to Joe Biden of all people, and by 7.1 million votes as an incumbent President, must be painful. Counseling could be in order. Any good analyst will explain that the first step toward recovery is to accept reality. The same applies to Republican voters who want to win back Congress in 2022 and the White House in 2024," the board added.

The former president has not yet responded to the Journal's latest rebuke.

Trump is still banned from Twitter and Facebook, so he has resorted to sending out written statements from his Mar-a-Lago residence.

This included another statement released on Friday, aimed at President Joe Biden and his immigration policies, which Trump described as being "totally out of control," according to The Independent.

Trump made his first public appearance since leaving the White House at The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week, where he hinted at another possible run in 2024.

