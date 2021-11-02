Wall Street Law Firm Paul Weiss’s China Head Betty Yap to Depart

Manuel Baigorri
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Betty Yap, managing partner for the China practice of New York-based law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, is leaving the firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Yap, who has been based in Hong Kong, plans to pursue other career opportunities, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. After joining Paul Weiss in 2016, she has worked in the firm’s corporate department to focus on deals including cross-border mergers and acquisitions and private equity.

A veteran dealmaker in Asia, Yap was previously a partner at Linklaters LLP, where she worked for 12 years, including five years as head of its China practice, according to her LinkedIn profile. Yap didn’t respond to calls seeking comment.

Yap has worked on transactions including Chinese retailer Wumei Technology Group Inc.’s purchase of German retailer Metro AG’s Chinese business for 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) two years ago, according to Paul Weiss’s website.

“We thank Betty for her significant contributions over the last five years and wish her the very best,” Brad Karp, the law firm’s chairman, said in a statement in response to a Bloomberg News query. Paul Weiss remains committed to growing in Hong Kong and maintaining its China practice, he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Citigroup Inc. (C)?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • JPMorgan Sells $3 Billion Bonds in Post-Earnings Bank Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. sold $3 billion of bonds in the U.S. investment-grade market, adding to a streak of debt transactions from big Wall Street banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrif

  • Omega Healthcare Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Usher in the Next Phase of its Growth Journey

    Omega Healthcare Management Services (“Omega”), a leading provider of technology-enabled business process services across the healthcare ecosystem, announced today that co-founder and current Chief...

  • Erdogan skips Glasgow climate summit in security dispute

    ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan cancelled plans to attend the global climate conference in Glasgow on Monday because Britain failed to meet Turkey's demands on security arrangements, Turkish media quoted him as saying. Heads of state and government from around the world are attending the COP26 summit Good omens hard to find as global climate conference begins, regarded as critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change. Erdogan had been expected to join them in Scotland after attending the G20 summit in Rome at the weekend, but instead landed back in Turkey shortly after midnight on Monday.

  • Inflation Shock Favors Emerging Markets Leading Way in Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are raising the stakes for emerging-market central banks, rewarding those doing the most to prevent inflation from becoming more than transitory.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismWith inflation in developing nations now ex

  • Elliot Fletcher Believes 'Y: The Last Man' Highlights the 'Bulls**t' of the Gender Binary

    Elliot Fletcher, who plays Sam in 'Y: The Last Man', talks to Men's Health about the show and explains how it subverts gender stereotypes.

  • Australia’s Morrison Cools on Potential $1.9 Billion Icon Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- HRL Morrison & Co.’s interest in a takeover of Australian oncology provider Icon Group is cooling, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe infrastructure investor is no longer actively purs

  • Attempted Recalls Against School Board Members Skyrocket

    On the night his constituents presented over 4,000 signatures to recall him from the Fargo school board, Seth Holden needed an escape. The campaign had been gaining momentum all summer, with green-shirted activists circulating a petition at local concerts and farmer’s markets to remove four members, including Holden. Their complaints stretched back to 2020, when […]

  • The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job

    The U.S. Federal Reserve trails other major central banks in tackling climate change, even as President Joe Biden pledges a "whole of government" approach and fights to salvage his ambitious climate agenda as global leaders meet in Glasgow to hash out responses to rising world temperatures. In recent years the Fed has only begun to look at how changing weather patterns impact its ability to do its job, which includes safeguarding the financial system through bank regulation, and combating economic shocks through monetary policy. And while it is devoting more effort to studying climate-related impacts, it treats climate risk as just another element that affects the economic and financial landscape, like trade or childcare policy, rather than as anything the Fed might try to shape.

  • Stocks Close at All-Time High as Earnings Roll In: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks advanced to another record as solid corporate earnings overshadowed a disappointing manufacturing report.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe S&P 500 rebounded from earlier losses, led by gains in energy and consumer-discret

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Wells Fargo’s spinoff of asset management business gives Charlotte a new corporate HQ

    Wells Fargo had announced it would sell this business for $2.1 billion last February.

  • Fortress Technologies Buys 4,500 Bitcoin Mining Machines From Bitmain

    Bitcoin mining firm Fortress Technologies has purchased 4,500 Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro machines for delivery in monthly instalments from April to September 2022.

  • Kuaishou CEO Is Latest Tech Founder to Retreat in Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology Chief Executive Officer Su Hua became the latest founder to step back from a Chinese tech firm after a yearlong campaign by Beijing to rein in excesses in the industry.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismSu, 39, wi

  • CBRE names new Colorado market leader

    CBRE has named a new market leader for Colorado, tapping a long-time and respected voice in the Denver-area business community for the role. Katie Kruger will lead the Colorado market and become senior managing director for CBRE effective Nov. 22. Previously, Kruger was CEO of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors.

  • Alliance Data Systems spinoff will create public Plano-based firm

    The Dallas area is getting a standalone business that’s set to go public, courtesy of a firm that moved its hub out of town. Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS), a card services provider based in Columbus, Ohio, has announced it will spinoff a business unit that's been deemed Loyalty Ventures Inc. The new entity is set to hit the public market on Nov. 8. Loyalty Ventures is based in Alliance Data’s office in Plano and is committed to remaining in the Dallas metro area, a spokesperson said.

  • Columbia’s COMET bus system names interim executive director

    He has years of transportation experience, including at the University of South Carolina.

  • Cruz Battery Metals Appoints Director

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Frank Bain, PGeo, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, to the company's board of directors. Mr. Bain has vast experience with a focus on lithium projects in Nevada. Mr. Bain will be replacing Mr. Greg Thomson on the board ...

  • Unifi elects Clorox Co. executive to board of directors

    To help guide growth, Unifi Inc. has named a major consumer products company executive to its board of directors.