Wall Street Law Firm Paul Weiss’s China Head Betty Yap to Depart

(Bloomberg) -- Betty Yap, managing partner for the China practice of New York-based law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, is leaving the firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

Yap, who has been based in Hong Kong, plans to pursue other career opportunities, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. After joining Paul Weiss in 2016, she has worked in the firm’s corporate department to focus on deals including cross-border mergers and acquisitions and private equity.

A veteran dealmaker in Asia, Yap was previously a partner at Linklaters LLP, where she worked for 12 years, including five years as head of its China practice, according to her LinkedIn profile. Yap didn’t respond to calls seeking comment.

Yap has worked on transactions including Chinese retailer Wumei Technology Group Inc.’s purchase of German retailer Metro AG’s Chinese business for 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) two years ago, according to Paul Weiss’s website.

“We thank Betty for her significant contributions over the last five years and wish her the very best,” Brad Karp, the law firm’s chairman, said in a statement in response to a Bloomberg News query. Paul Weiss remains committed to growing in Hong Kong and maintaining its China practice, he said.

