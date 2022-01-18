Wall Street’s ‘Model Portfolio’ Boom Gets Slammed in New Paper

Justina Lee
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A booming $4.9 trillion branch of the U.S. asset management industry is funneling investor cash into funds that are pricier and worse-performing than alternatives, new research claims.

Most Read from Bloomberg

So-called model portfolios -- off-the-shelf investment strategies often comprising bundles of ETFs -- are ridden with conflicts of interest that undermine one of the hottest and most opaque businesses on Wall Street, a trio of academics argues.

These allocation blueprints, usually created by asset managers and deployed by financial advisers, have exploded in popularity in recent years as easy, one-stop solutions for investors of all stripes.

Yet the firms designing them tend to favor their own exchange-traded funds, Jonathan Brogaard, Nataliya Gerasimova and Ying Liu wrote. And advisers are steering client money to them with seemingly little regard to what that means for performance.

“These affiliated ETFs, on average, have lower past returns and higher fees than unaffiliated funds,” the team said. “We also do not find evidence that the affiliated ETFs provide superior performance after they are recommended.”

These are big claims against a business with ever-growing clout over the billions gushing in and out of ETFs every day. Model portfolio assets have more than doubled over the last five years and Broadridge Financial Solutions projects they can double again to $10 trillion by 2025.

Read more: BlackRock and TwoSigma Quants Size Up the Model Portfolio Boom

Many providers of models are asset managers, who stand to benefit from new cash flowing to their funds. Meanwhile, financial advisers have embraced them as a way to outsource allocation decisions so more time can be spent attracting and serving clients.

Yet investors are hardly innocent victims. Many appear to be blindly following model recommendations and taking little notice of the fees and performance, the paper said.

“Investors who chase the recommendations also behave differently, as they pay less attention to both the price and the performance of the ETFs,” the study found.

Brogaard at the University of Utah, Gerasimova at the Norwegian School of Economics and Liu at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics tracked the effects of model changes in Morningstar data between 2010 and 2020.

They found that an ETF receives 1.1 percentage point more in flows per month after a recommendation, or inclusion in a model. Demand for the featured products also then becomes less sensitive to fees and past performance.

ETFs owned by the same parent company are a little more than three-times more likely to be added to a model -- despite fees that are on average six basis points higher and year-to-date returns 67 basis points lower compared to unaffiliated funds.

The findings are the latest iteration of longstanding worries that major Wall Street firms tend to use one business line to boost another, regardless of cost to the end-investor. Previous studies have found that investing platforms and retirement-plan providers, for instance, favor funds of the same brand.

Anecdotal evidence has been growing for some time over the impact of model portfolios. A number of outsize ETF flows in recent years have been connected to adjustments in large models.

For example, a tweak to one strategy by BlackRock Inc. in July drew a record daily inflow to its ETF of inflation-hedged bonds. The world’s largest asset manager has also added its main ESG fund to its model portfolios, helping fuel $18 billion of inflows in two years.

“As a fiduciary, BlackRock provides model portfolios for advisors designed to meet clients’ investment objectives while controlling for risk in an efficient, cost-effective manner,” a spokesperson said by email. “Our platform offers advisors choice from a wide range of portfolio options which may include iShares ETFs, BlackRock mutual funds and ETFs and funds from third party managers.”

The new paper, titled “Advising the Advisors: Evidence from ETFs,” is among the first to document the sway of these portfolios.

“Despite the increasing number of model recommendations, little is known about how they influence the investment choices of financial advisors,” the academics wrote. “We aim to add to the industry and regulatory debate about the opacity of the model portfolios.”

(Updates with BlackRock comment in final section.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Reacts as Rising Treasury Yields Hit Tech Stocks Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders returning from the U.S. holiday are facing a sea of red as a deeper slide in tech drags down stock futures across the board.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Gathers Pace as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateThe l

  • Puerto Rico Bankruptcy Judge Approves Debt Restructuring Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy approved its debt-cutting plan, a decision that puts the island on a path to exiting bankruptcy after hurricanes, political turmoil and the pandemic prolonged the more than four-year process.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Gathers

  • Oil Prices Rise 1.7%, Hit 7-Year High as Omicron Variant Fails to Reduce Gas Consumption

    Even amidst the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Americans are traveling and gas prices are rising

  • Petrobras, Novonor to Sell $1.5 Billion Braskem Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- The controlling shareholders of Braskem SA are seeking to raise about $1.5 billion by selling shares in the petrochemical firm in what is expected to be one of Brazil’s largest equity offerings this year. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: V

  • Gold Wavers as Bond Yields Climb on Bets Over Fed Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a third decline in four sessions as U.S. bond yields surged amid increased speculation that the Federal Reserve will deliver more than a quarter-percentage point interest-rate hike in March. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Gathers Pace as Bond Yields Climb: Ma

  • Opinion: 'I’m never going to be the same, am I?' Book helps those who lost someone to suicide

    Sensing a need, the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation created a booklet providing guidance and resources for those who have lost someone to suicide.

  • Apple Tells U.S. Senators Tech Bills Will Harm iPhone Privacy

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. warned U.S. senators that bipartisan antitrust legislation aimed at curbing the power of big technology companies would harm the privacy and security of American iPhone users if enacted into law. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Gathers Pace as Bond Yields Climb: Ma

  • Stock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell across the board and Treasury yields surged amid a ramp-up in speculation that central banks will have to boost interest rates sooner than earlier anticipated.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Gathers Pace as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapOlympic Ticket Sales Halte

  • Nickel Market Caught Up in Fresh Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel’s biggest supply squeeze in more than a decade is drawing attention from the London Metal Exchange, as plunging inventories mean buyers are forced to pay massive premiums for immediately available metal.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Gathers Pace as Bond Yields Climb:

  • Drought Could Trim a Third of Argentina’s Economic Growth This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Dryness that’s parching soybeans and corn across Argentina’s Pampas crop belt will shave $4.8 billion off the nation’s gross domestic product this year, according to one of the first analyses of the economic impact of the drought.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Gathers Pace a

  • Dow Jones Dives As Yields Rise; Microsoft Stock Falls On Activision Deal; This Sector Gushes Higher

    The Dow Jones took a dive on rising yields. Microsoft stock was bludgeoned lower on a deal to buy Activision. Oil stocks were gushing higher.

  • In Battle for Workers, the Humble 401(k) Gets Richer in 2022

    Facebook and KPMG are among the companies sweetening retirement plan contributions this year in a tight job market.

  • As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Heat Up, Beaten-Up Russian Stocks and Currency May Be Hard to Resist

    Russia is a screaming buy, if you forget about the little business with Ukraine. Oil prices, which usually drive Russian assets, are about even over that period. Underperformance continued this week as Russian-Western diplomatic talks ended without visible progress.

  • NYC Mayor to Retain Control of City Schools Under State Proposal

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams would retain mayoral control of the city’s schools for another four years, in a budget proposal unveiled Tuesday by Governor Kathy Hochul.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Gathers Pace as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapOlympic Ticket Sales Halted;

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Bitcoin Slumps? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Mortgage rates: What a Fed rate hike would mean for homeowners

    Melissa Cohn, Regional Vice President at William Raveis Mortgage, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss home financing amid expected interest rate hikes, credit lines, and the Fed's monetary policies.

  • All homes on one of Tonga's islands destroyed, three dead

    SYDNEY/WELLINGTON (Reuters) -All the homes on one of Tonga's small outer islands have been destroyed by a massive volcanic eruption and tsunami, with three people so far confirmed dead, the government said on Tuesday in its first update since the disaster struck. With communications https://tmsnrt.rs/3qzVPyy badly hampered by the severing of an undersea cable https://www.reuters.com/markets/funds/undersea-cable-fault-could-cut-off-tonga-rest-world-weeks-2022-01-18, information on the scale of the devastation after Saturday's eruption had so far mostly come from reconnaissance aircraft. But the office of Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said in a statement that every home on Mango island, where around 50 people live, had been destroyed, only two houses remained on Fonoifua, and Namuka island had suffered extensive damage.

  • Top S&P 500 Index Funds

    The Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500) is a market-capitalization-weighted index of 500 large-cap U.S. companies that make up 80% of U.S. equity by market cap. It is widely regarded as the best gauge of large-cap U.

  • Why Apple is a $200 stock: Deutsche Bank

    It's time to load back up on shares of Apple, contends Deutsche Bank.

  • German Investor Confidence Surges Amid Hopes for 2022 Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketMicrosoft Buys Activision Blizzard in $69 Billion Game DealStocks Extend Drop in Broad Selloff; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateInvestor confidence in Germany’s economy hi