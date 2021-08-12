Wall St slips after jobless claims, inflation data

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City
Devik Jain and Ambar Warrick
·3 min read

By Devik Jain and Ambar Warrick

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Thursday as investors weighed data showing a steady jobs market recovery against a rise in producer prices, ahead of earnings reports from major companies including Walt Disney.

The Labor Department's report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, as expected, while a separate reading showed U.S. producer prices rose more than expected through July.

The inflation reading came on the heels of data that showed growth in consumer prices appeared to be slowing. The consumer price index and personal consumption data are usually the preferred inflation gauges of the Federal Reserve.

"The inflationary transitory camp is winning the debate and as the fear of inflation somewhat ebbs ... equities have a certain tendency to outperform," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average logged record closing highs on Wednesday, as investors moved into economy-linked value stocks from technology-heavy shares following the passage of a large infrastructure bill.

The S&P 500 value index has gained 1.8% so far this month and is on track to outperform its growth counterpart for the first time since June.

"They're mostly cyclical, are cheap, and therefore people feel more comfortable about holding value, particularly if they think that the business cycle is going to improve going forward, as evidenced by lower inflation and a better labor market," Galy said.

At 10:27 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.81 points, or 0.27%, to 35,388.16, the S&P 500 lost 5.19 points, or 0.12%, to 4,442.51 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 16.50 points, or 0.11 %, to 14,748.64.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors declined in early trading, with energy down 1%, followed by economy-linked industrials and materials.

Micron Technology slipped 6.5% to the bottom of the S&P 500 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "equal-weight".

In earnings-related moves, Baidu Inc's U.S. shares fell 3.3% even after the company posted upbeat quarterly revenue, buoyed by a rebound in advertising sales and higher demand for its artificial intelligence and cloud products.

EBay Inc slipped 1.6% after forecasting third-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates, signaling that reopening economies and vaccine rollouts could be putting an end to the pandemic-led shopping boom.

Palantir Technologies Inc gained 9.4% after the U.S. data analytics firm forecast third-quarter sales above expectations.

Earnings report from Walt Disney Co, home rental firm Airbnb Inc and food-delivery firm DoorDash Inc are due later in the day.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.6-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.9-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index posted 34 new 52-week highs and one new low while the Nasdaq recorded 66 new highs and 90 new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Three stocks that pay above-average dividends and are also trading near their 52-week lows today are Baxter International (NYSE: BAX), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB). Baxter International plays an important role in the healthcare industry, providing products and services that help keep patients safe, including dialysis therapies to support renal care.

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • This J.P. Morgan Analyst Still Hates GE Stock. Here’s His Latest Reason.

    J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa recapped GE's second-quarter results in a Wednesday report. Once again, he didn't like what he saw.

  • Hyzon Motors has begun shipping hydrogen fuel cell trucks to customers

    Hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck company Hyzon Motors said Wednesday it is ramping up operations in the wake of its merger with blank-check firm Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp., including shipping its first trucks to European customers. Like other transportation companies that have gone public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition fund, Hyzon doesn’t yet have any revenue to speak of. Instead, Hyzon is banking on the huge injection of capital from the transaction -- more than $500 million -- and growing customer orders to take it to positive cash flow.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Lordstown eyes contract manufacturing, leasing space at its Ohio plant

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Lordstown Motors Corp, which previously warned it needs to raise additional funding, hung the "open for business" sign on its northeastern Ohio plant on Wednesday, saying it was in talks to build vehicles for other automakers or lease space in the factory. Shares of the electric vehicle startup, which also said it will begin limited production of its Endurance pickup truck in late September, rose 6.1% in after-hours trading. "We're discussing with multiple (automakers) who are interested in exploring how they can leverage the assets that we have."

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • 3 Hydrogen Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    Investing in hydrogen has long been on my radar, and these three stocks look like they could be the way to do it.

  • Will TSMC Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) is the world's largest and most advanced contract chipmaker. Many leading "fabless" chipmakers -- including AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple -- rely on TSMC to manufacture their smallest and most powerful chips. Thanks to the market's growing appetite for new chips, TSMC's revenue has surged over the past few years, and its stock hit an all-time high this February.

  • Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in Aerospace and Defense

    Great long-term investments can come in a variety of ways, but a tried-and-true strategy is finding businesses in durable industries with steadily increasing dividends getting paid out to shareholders each year. One industry with a strong history of dividend payouts is aerospace and defense. Three top dividend stocks that investors should look at in this sector are Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX).

  • An Uber-backed aerospace company looking to make flying taxis a reality by 2024 leaps 15% in its stock-market debut

    Joby displayed a prototype of its distinctive five-seater aircraft, brought in from California, outside the NYSE for its public debut.

  • Here's Why Fisker Stock Shot Up Today

    Electric vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) hasn't yet sold a vehicle, and doesn't plan to begin production until November 2022. As a result, Fisker shares popped almost 30% at the start of Tuesday's market session. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas told clients he has a $40 price target on Fisker, representing 166% upside versus Monday's closing price.

  • Nio shares rise after narrower quarterly loss for Chinese EV maker

    Nio Inc. late Wednesday reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, saying that it expects higher revenue in the current quarter thanks to higher demand for its cars as it smooths out its supply chain.

  • Buy This Top Cathie Wood Stock Before It Breaks Higher

    This cloud stock is the ninth-largest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF, and it recently became an attractive buy.

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Nvidia (NVDA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

    Nvidia (NVDA) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.