Wall Street is Playing Chicken on Bitcoin Adoption: Hedge Fund CIO

Ari Paul, the co-founder of crypto investment firm BlockTower Capital, says bitcoin adoption is at a standstill because Wall Street is taking a “wait-and-see” approach amid the bear market.

In a lengthy tweetstorm, Paul says institutional viewpoints about cryptocurrencies fall into three categories:

Venture capital mindset: Is there value creation we can capture with early-stage investment? Passive bitcoin or index exposure: Is this going to be digital gold or a portfolio hedge? Is this a market where we can generate profits as service providers or through active trading?

Institutions Are In ‘Wait-and-See’ Mode

Paul says the three viewpoints are not mutually exclusive, and that each has its respective obstacles and catalysts to drive adoption. However, many investors are in a holding pattern due to regulatory uncertainty amid the protracted market slump.

This mirrors the sentiment expressed by Dan Morehead, the CEO of bitcoin investment firm Pantera Capital. (PLS. LINK TO PANTERA STORY) Morehead believes that institutional investors will eventually start wading in crypto en masse once the bitcoin price recovers. But it won’t happen before then, he says.

