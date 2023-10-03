Wall Street plunges as jobs data fuels rate worries

STORY: Major U.S. stock indexes plunged Tuesday as economic data underscored the view the Federal Reserve may need to keep interest rates high.

The Dow shed about 1.3%, the S&P 500 dropped nearly 1.4%, while the Nasdaq plummeted almost 1.9%.

Data showed U.S. job openings unexpectedly increased in August, fueling worries about a tight labor market ahead of Friday's key U.S. monthly jobs report.

“So a tough day for the markets across the board….”

Mel Casey is Senior Portfolio Manager at FBB Capital Partners.

“Markets continue to have difficulty trying to predict the direction and the change in rates going forward. Is the Fed done? Is inflation behind us, or are we still deep in the trenches on this fight?”

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said there is no urgency for the central bank to raise its policy rate again, but it will likely be "a long time" before rate cuts are appropriate. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she is open to raising rates again, potentially at the bank's next meeting.

In company news, shares of Amazon and Microsoft dropped more than 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively, after Reuters reported British media regulator Ofcom will push for an antitrust investigation into the companies' dominance of the UK cloud computing market.

With third quarter earnings season kicking in, investors are hoping results could provide some positive news again for the market.