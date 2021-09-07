Wall Street preps for a flood of companies going public
Axios reports that about 100 companies are expected to go public on U.S. stock exchanges by year-end.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will chair on Friday an urgent meeting of Spain's commission against hate crimes amid an uproar over a suspected homophobic assault on a 20-year-old Spaniard in central Madrid. The young man was returning home on Sunday afternoon when eight people wearing hoods managed to surround him in his building's hallway and verbally abused him while threatening him with a knife, a police source said. The attackers carved a homophobic slur with a knife on his buttocks.
Team USA was comprised of more women than men at the Paralympics for the first time in history
President Biden on Sunday approved disaster declarations for New York and New Jersey, directing federal aid to areas hit with deadly flooding last week as the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the region. Why it matters: The move comes ahead of Biden's scheduled visit to the states on Tuesday to survey the destruction. The storm killed more than two dozen people in New Jersey and at least 13 in New York City, AP reports. Several others were killed in neighboring states. Get market news wor
Alicia Silverstone officiated the big day.
If you’re a low-wage worker, North Carolina is the worst state to work in when it comes to wage policies and workplace protections, a new Oxfam America report says.
Stocks were lower at midday Tuesday as traders return from the Labor Day weekend and face a relatively light week of economic data. Several big communications companies rose and helped prop up the sector.
Drake dropped his highly-anticipated album "Certified Lover Boy" on Friday, sending social media into a frenzy.
Imagine fans' reaction when Dwayne Johnson pulled up to a celebrity tour bus. Well, you can see the priceless encounter for yourself because The Rock recorded the whole thing.
The Mets and Marlins play a three-game series in Miami beginning on Tuesday. Here are five things to watch...
Let's get physical.
She's once again wearing the clothes of '00s kids dreams.
The NFL’s 102nd season begins this week with 32 teams jockeying for 12 playoff spots and ultimately a berth in the 56th Super Bowl on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.
Stef Sun appears on an unverified list of Chinese celebrities said to be blacklisted for holding foreign non-Chinese citizenship.
Little is known about the early life of Col Mamady Doumbouya, a former soldier in the French army.
More than 100 companies are expected to go public on U.S. stock exchanges by year-end, capping off what's already been the busiest year for IPOs since 2000.By the numbers: 279 companies already completed U.S. IPOs in 2021, topping last year's 218.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Neither total includes the deluge of SPAC IPOs (423 in 2021 vs 248 in 2020), per SPAC Research, nor the smaller number of direct listings.U.S. IPOs have slightly outperformed the
The soldiers who seized power in Guinea over the weekend have consolidated their takeover with the installation of army officers at the top of Guinea's eight regions and various administrative districts. West African countries have threatened sanctions following the overthrow of President Alpha Conde, who was serving a third term after altering the constitution to permit it, which his opponents said was illegal. Coup leader Mamady Doumbouya, a former officer in the French Foreign Legion, has promised a transitional government of national unity and a "new era for governance and economic development".