Wall Street reacts to Hindenburg's report on Block: 'We find it highly unlikely'

9
Brian Sozzi
·Executive Editor
·5 min read

Block (SQ) is still being put in a square penalty box by Hindenburg Research.

Block stock fell another 4% in pre-market trading on Friday, after falling 15% on Thursday, as Wall Street continued to sift through a new piece of short-seller research out of Hindenburg. The digital payments outfit remains a top five trending ticker on the Yahoo Finance platform.

Hindenburg Research levied accusations of fraud against the company, which was founded and led by billionaire Jack Dorsey.

The research accused Block of a "willingness to facilitate fraud against consumers and the government, avoid regulation, dress up predatory loans and fees as revolutionary technology, and mislead investors with inflated metrics."

Block hit back, but not as hard as investors wanted — which kept questions on the company's business swirling.

"We intend to work with the SEC and explore legal action against Hindenburg Research for the factually inaccurate and misleading report they shared about our Cash App business today. Hindenburg is known for these types of attacks, which are designed solely to allow short sellers to profit from a declined stock price. We have reviewed the full report in the context of our own data and believe it’s designed to deceive and confuse investors. We are a highly regulated public company with regular disclosures, and are confident in our products, reporting, compliance programs, and controls. We will not be distracted by typical short seller tactics," Block said in a statement.

Dr. Greg Werner poses for a picture with his Square (now Block) credit card reader at his office in New York on Jan. 5, 2015.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Dr. Greg Werner poses for a picture with his Square (now Block) credit card reader at his office in New York on Jan. 5, 2015.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Dorsey didn't return Yahoo Finance's request for comment. Hindenburg Research didn't reply to repeated attempts to discuss its new research.

Here is the vibe on Wall Street:

Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey: "We have known Block's management team for years and have confidence in the way the [company] discusses, manages and discloses details about its Cash App business. While we think Cash App incurs some fraud, like any other P2P payments app, we find it highly unlikely that one of the most sophisticated FinTechs in the US is running rampant with systemic fraud. We also highlight that the majority of Cash App gross profit is generated by Cash Card (5x gross profit $), which requires a legitimate bank account. While anyone can order a card, it still needs to be authenticated like any bank card — including verification of an SSN and/or drivers license. To our knowledge, it is not possible to gain access to the full functionality of Cash App by using a fake SSN. To the extent Cash App fraud exists, we think authentication requirements are enough to assure that core profitability is not materially impacted. In addition to fraud assertions, the negative piece repeats a well-trodden argument that the Durbin carve out for small banks will come under scrutiny. Any change to the Durbin exemption could adversely affect Cash App's interchange revenue. That said, we don't see policymakers eliminating the Durbin carve out because it would marginalize thousands of small [financial institutions] and the communities they serve. Despite the foregoing, we recognize that increased scrutiny of fraud at any neobanking platform may result in a review of business practices and could slow user growth. We contend this is materially reflected in yesterday's 15% sell off (SPX +30bp) and SQ's ~20x estimated 2024 EBITDA multiple."

Citi analyst Peter Christiansen: "We've read through the activist short-seller report alleging improper compliance standards as it relates to Cash App account establishment and ongoing fraud monitoring, among other items. While Block, like any other financial institution, cannot control what people do with their money, the report raises two important lines of questioning: (i) Are (or were) Cash App fraud/KYC controls up to both regulatory and industry standards; and (ii) if not, are Cash App's growth profile, revenue retention, and user engagement the result of a mass user perception that the platform has inadequate fraud/KYC controls (i.e. are lax fraud/KYC controls perceived as a product feature). Further, given Block's mission to serve the underserved, proportionality is also a highly relevant consideration. We had hoped Block's response/refutation would be more detailed and believe 'exploring legal action' will likely not be enough to settle investors' concerns."

Keybanc analyst Josh Beck: "In summary, we see no merit to the disparaging claims and rather view the report as observations from a relatively novice industry outsider who is not familiar with standard operating practices and principles within the FinTech industry or the broader regulatory construct. 1) Key metrics related to Cash App are defined in a logical way comparable to the broader technology universe. MAU were 51M exiting 2022, which are defined as a transacting active that has had at least one financial transaction using any product or service within Cash App, consistent with peers and other third-party data sources (that tend to only track app-based activity, not pure financial activity such as a card transaction). 2) Fees generated from sources such as interchange or instant deposit fees are standard industry practices. Cash App has ~18M card users, with a revenue model premised on interchange, a standard model across the financial services and FinTech industry. Instant deposit fees provide users with faster access to funds, an intrinsic money movement across the industry. 3) Block compliance processes are robust and consistent with industry standards. As a financial services provider, Block is subject to numerous laws and regulation including, but not limited to, payment regulation (e.g., registered with Treasury's FinCen), CFPB, AML (a collection of policies, procedures, reports and controls spearheaded by Block's chief compliance office) and clearly articulated acceptable use policy. We believe Block fully complies with applicable regulations and laws and prevents the maximal amount of fraud possible within a business that is inherently subject to, while not immune to, any instances of fraud, which is simply the reality of being a financial services provider as highlighted by the well-respected Nilson Report issue, which cited $32.3B of card fraud across issuers, merchants and acquirers in 2021."

Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre contributed to this story.

Brian Sozzi is Yahoo Finance's Executive Editor. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn. Tips on the banking crisis? Email brian.sozzi@yahoofinance.com

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Futures fall as bank contagion worries grip investors

    U.S. stock index futures slipped into red on Friday as lingering concerns over the banking sector's health steered investors away from financial stocks despite reassurances from authorities. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's reassurances that measures will be taken to keep Americans' deposits safe amid turmoil in the banking sector, sparked by the collapse of two U.S regional banks, had driven Wall Street's main indexes higher on Wednesday. "The volatility is continuing because the concerns are still bubbling about just how stable the U.S. banking sector is," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown.

  • Block stock falls 15% amid short seller accusations of 'inflated metrics' and avoiding regulation

    Block stock fell 15% after short seller Hindenburg Research said the digital payment company formally known as Square has "systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping."

  • Down More Than 50%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    When stock prices fall, opportunities open up. That’s true whether we’re talking about a general market decline, or a slip in some individual stocks. However, it is crucial for investors to conduct due diligence and investigate the reasons behind the drop in price to ensure that they are making informed investment decisions. The key to success here is recognizing when a low-priced stock is fundamentally unsound or just facing tough trading conditions. Fortunately, Wall Street’s equity analysts a

  • The Fed gave stocks a reprieve, but the all-clear is a ways off: Morning Brief

    The market may have some answers post-Fed decision, but things are still on edge.

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg Research said it will soon release a new report, two months after the US short seller’s explosive allegations against Adani Group wiped more than $100 billion off the Indian conglomerate’s market value.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Ru

  • Jack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey’s net worth was hammered after Hindenburg Research’s latest report, which alleged the payments company ignored widespread fraud. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Emb

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • Amazon, other retailers revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar

    There is no such thing as free shipping. Even so, Amazon.com Inc and other online retailers who use so-called free delivery to cultivate customer loyalty are scrambling to keep it from draining profits as costs climb and e-commerce contracts. They are adding fees for faster service, raising minimum purchase requirements and making other changes that shift more costs to consumers who are struggling with financial issues of their own.

  • Rep. Jamaal Bowman says TikTok fervor is 'disingenuous,' asks where the outrage is for other social media platforms

    TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifying before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Thursday, facing a grueling line of questions from members of both parties about social media app's relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. Both parties mounting concerns about the security of American users' data on the platform, though New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman telling Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo those concerns are overblown. The Democrat going on to say that any potential threats posed by TikTok are already happening on other social media platforms.Key Video Moments0:40 Moving too quickly on a TikTok ban1:05 These problems are already present on other social media platforms2:10 Facebook looked the other way on election interference3:33 We have to get our own house in order7:55 GOP wants to scapegoat TikTok instead of winning on issues

  • TikTok CEO fails to convince Congress app is safe

    TikTok CEO Shou Chew was seemingly unable to convince members of the House Commerce Committee that the app is safe to use.

  • Global Bonds Rally as Renewed Bank Concerns Fuel Rate-Cut Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bonds rallied on Friday as renewed concern over the banking sector spurred demand for safe assets and fueled bets central banks won’t be able to keep raising rates for long. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-W

  • Block stock sinks following Hindenburg Research investigation into fraud

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre discusses a drop in shares of Block after a report from Hindenburg Research made serious allegations against the payment company.

  • Sorry, Elon! The Fed Didn't Drop Rates 50 BPS: Here's What the 0.25% Hike Means For Retirees

    With the recent collapse of two banks serving as a backdrop, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates another 25 basis points on Wednesday. The decision to raise the federal funds rate to a 4.75-5% target range comes on the heels of the … Continue reading → The post Fed's Latest Rate Hike: What Retirees Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Treasury bills’ popularity is booming after the Fed raised rates. Here’s what you need to know, and how to buy them

    Experts say investors may be able to generate attractive, short-term returns as the Fed continues to raise rates

  • Block shares extend losses as Hindenburg report weighs

    In a report, Hindenburg has alleged that Block overstated its user numbers and understated its customer acquisition costs. Block shares closed 15% lower on Thursday, giving up all the gains made so far this year. Hindenburg in its report also said that while CEO Dorsey has touted Cash App's mention in hip-hop songs as an evidence of its mainstream appeal, its review showed the rappers describe it as a means to "scam, traffic drugs or even pay for murder".

  • Square Plunges On Short Seller Charges, Company To Explore Legal Action

    Square plunged after Hindenburg Research disclosed a short position in SQ stock while claiming Cash App consumer services facilitate fraud.

  • Do Kwon, wanted in $40B crypto crash, arrested in Montenegro

    Police in Montenegro have arrested Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon, who is wanted in South Korea in connection with a $40 billion crash of the firm’s cryptocurrency that devastated retail investors around the world, the European country’s interior minister said Thursday. “Montenegrin police arrested an individual who is believed to be one of the most wanted fugitives, South Korean citizen Do Kwon,” Interior Minister Filip Adzic said on Twitter.

  • Moderna's Bancel defends COVID-19 vaccine price at Sanders hearing

    Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel faced off with Sen. Bernie Sanders and others of the Senate HELP committee to defend raising the COVID vaccine price for the commercial market.

  • Block stock falls on Hindenburg Research short-seller report

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down the decline in stock for Block.

  • Huawei makes breakthroughs in design tools for 14nm chips -media

    SHENZHEN, China -Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has made breakthroughs in electronic design automation (EDA) tools for chips produced at and above 14-nanometre technology, Caijing reported on Friday, citing a speech by a senior executive. Huawei will complete testing on the tools this year, rotating chairman Xu Zhijun said in a speech on Feb. 28, the Chinese financial news magazine reported. Huawei has developed 78 tools related to chip hardware and software, the report added.