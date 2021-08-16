Wall Street P/E Doomsayers See Huge Miss on Earnings Rebound

Lu Wang
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- There’s a whole class of Wall Street pundits whose lone job, it often seems, is to bash stock investors for assigning irrational valuations to companies. Rarely has the chatter from this crowd been as loud as it was in the Spring of 2020, when the pandemic was raging and the economy was collapsing and stocks were suddenly rebounding and nothing seemed to make any sense.

It turns out in the end that they were right. Valuations were wildly off. But in exactly the opposite way that they had proclaimed they’d be. Corporate profits have roared higher in such a spectacular fashion that those valuations -- when analyzed against the actual earnings reported a year later -- were almost 20% cheaper than analysts thought when investors began piling into the S&P 500 Index in April 2020.

In other words, that moment was unequivocally one of the greatest bargain-hunting opportunities in decades. And all the gains that followed that spring were actually a rational attempt by investors -- as unlikely as this may have seemed at the time -- to bring valuations closer to where they should be.

Of course, it didn’t have to work out this way. There were any number of scenarios in which earnings would have taken a lot longer to bounce back and the rally would have quickly proven overdone.

But as the S&P 500 today sets record after record -- and Monday closed with a 100% gain from that March 2020 low -- the ex-post facto analysis serves as an important reminder to those Cassandras who are once again insisting the stock market is forming a bubble that’s about to burst. At 21 times forecast earnings, the S&P 500 indeed sits near the highest multiple since the dot-com era. But what if those profit estimates are too low this time, too?

“It really gets to the crux of the whole debate in terms of how should the market, specifically some of these higher-growth parts of the market, be valued,” said Mark Freeman, chief investment officer at Socorro Asset Management LP. “The market over time follows earnings. Sometimes it gets ahead of itself, sometimes it’s behind. But it’s not behaving irrationally.”

S&P 500 companies have beaten estimates by at least 15% for five quarters in a row, driving their combined annual income to $183.91 a share by June. Based on reported earnings, the index’s pandemic bottom looks like a better deal -- trading at 15.4 times future profits in April 2020. Going by analyst estimates back then, the multiple was 18.7. (The realized future P/E was as low as 12 based on the price at the March 23 bottom.)

Despite a stretch of robust results, analysts have refrained from raising their numbers in any big way. Since the end of June, forecast profits have increased roughly 3% for this quarter and next, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show. For the next two years, the pace of upgrades is even slower.

Analysts can be forgiven by staying put. Corporate guidance has been muted in recent reporting seasons, and according to data tracked by Bank of America Corp., mentions of “optimistic” or “optimism” on earnings calls fell to the lowest level since the first quarter of 2020.

It’s not hard to see why caution persists. A resurgence in Covid cases is forcing businesses to delay their return-to-office plans. And President Joe Biden’s proposed tax hikes are looming.

To Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, analyst calls for profits to reach $216 a share in 2022 are too sanguine. His projection is $5 lower.

“Consensus earnings estimates next year have baked in unrealistic margin assumptions” in the context of higher costs and taxes, Wilson wrote in a note last week.

If stock valuations are any guide, the market is siding with the bullish view. Using historic P/Es as a rough indication of what kind of future earnings are embedded, a return to the five-year average multiple of 18.2 would mean the market now anticipates companies to earn $244 a share in the next year.

Read more: Inflation Earnings Pressures Put Pricing Power in Driver’s Seat

Ben Laidler, eToro’s global markets strategist, says the ability to deliver record-high profitability in the face of all the margin anxiety underlines corporate America’s robust earnings power. To him, the reopening trade hasn’t even started yet, with the average economy around the world only half open and the majority of the global population not yet vaccinated.

“That’s where the mistake is being made -- the leveraged earnings to incremental improvement in revenues,” Laidler said in an interview on “Bloomberg Surveillance.” “This reopening trade, which is going to push revenue and which is going to push earnings, has barely started. Maybe delayed somewhat here? Absolutely. But it’s not derailed.”

(Updates with Monday’s’ market close in fifth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia president says need to balance health and economy in pandemic

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday in his annual state of the nation speech that there was a need to strike a balance between health and economic interests amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia's biggest country. Struggling with a jump in infections driven by the Delta variant, Indonesia has become Asia's epicentre for COVID-19, with hospitals overwhelmed at times and the daily death toll the highest globally and total fatalities topping 100,000. Jokowi, as the president is known, cited the introduction last month of tighter social restrictions, which require staff in non-essential sectors to work from home and limit the operations of malls or restaurants, as examples of the balance.

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech: Fate Therapeutics Data Readout, RenovoRx IPO In Focus Amid Tapering Earnings News Flow

    Biopharma stocks retreated in the week ending Aug. 13, defying the optimism that was found in the broader market. Earnings continued to dominate the headlines, with small- and mid-cap companies among those reporting during the week. On the regulatory front, the Food and Drug Administration kept its tryst with the PDUFA goal date for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAZZ)'s sleep disorder drug and issued a positive verdict. Merck & Co, Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Eisai Co. ,Ltd. (OTC: ESALY) received

  • Boeing Stock Can Gain 35%. How It Can Win the Future by Fixing Its Problems Now.

    Shares in the world’s largest aerospace company could rally more than 35% if CEO Dave Calhoun takes bold steps to restore the company’s engineering supremacy.

  • China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs the economic recovery is losing momentum. Industrial production in the world's second largest economy increased 6.4% year-on-year in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday. Retail sales increased 8.5% in July from a year ago, far lower than the forecast 11.5% rise and June's 12.1% uptick.

  • Roblox Stock Sees Improved Relative Strength Rating; Buys Guilded

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Roblox Corporation shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • China economy faces pressure, T-Mobile investigates data breach, Jay-Z invests in sports betting

    Julie Hyman breaks down Monday’s business headlines, including: China’s economy experiencing a loss in momentum as the factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply due to rising Delta cases, T-Mobile launching an investigation to look into claims about a data breach after hackers claimed to be selling personal data, and Jay-Z applying for a sports betting license in New York as his company Roc Nation pursues plans to invest in Fanatics.

  • Stocks are 'reasonably priced' despite record highs: Economist

    Trillium Asset Management Economist & Portfolio Manager Cheryl Smith joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest market action.

  • Roblox Falls After Quarterly Bookings Miss Wall Street Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp., the developer of a video-game platform that’s widely used by preteens, fell as much as 7.8% in late trading after reporting second-quarter bookings that fell short of Wall Street estimates.Bookings, a measure of sales, rose to $665.5 million, the company said Monday, missing the $683.3 million average of analysts’ estimates. In July, daily active users rose 8% from the prior month to 46.6 million. The company doesn’t provide forecasts.See details here.Key InsightsTo

  • It’s becoming ‘increasingly common.’ How to refinance your home, and spend $0 at closing to do it

    With some mortgage refi rates below 3%, many people are likely pondering a refi, but wonder: Can you refinance your home without any money coming out of your pocket at the closing? The short answer is yes, but you will end up paying those closing costs down the road. Closing costs associated with refinances tend to run about 2-5% of the total principal amount that you owe, and the average closing costs on a refi are upwards of $5,700, according to data from fintech firm ClosingCorp.

  • These Nasdaq Vaccine Stocks Are Feeling the Pain Monday

    Monday was a tough day for the stock market in general, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took the brunt of the damage. As of just after noon EDT, the Nasdaq was down almost 1%, recovering only slightly from its worst levels of the day. Contributing to the Nasdaq's poor performance was a lot of downward pressure from one of the best-performing industries over the past year.

  • After early drop, S&P 500 stages biggest comeback since March and Dow logs longest record win streak in 4 years

    What a difference half a day makes. The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were on the verge of finishing lower for the first time in five sessions, weighed by a confluence of negative headlines, but then stage a turnaround for the record books.

  • Verizon Delays Office Return; India Advisory Cut: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City’s museums and cultural institutions will require visitors and staff to be vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. New York state mandated that all health-care workers must have at least their first dose of a Covid vaccine by Sept. 27.The number of people dying with Covid-19 in hospitals is hitting previous highs in some hot-spot states with low-to-average vaccination rates, upending hopes the virus has become less lethal. Hopes that the world will ever to reach herd i

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow drop from peaks as China data sours mood

    The Dow and the S&P 500 slipped from record highs on Monday as glum data from China sparked fears of slowing global growth and hurt shares of sectors that are closely linked to the health of the U.S. economy. The data showed that retail sales, industrial production and urban investment in China all missed forecasts, pointing to the impact of the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus and knocking down prices of oil and other commodities.

  • Dow Jones Pares Earlier Loss, Nasdaq Remains Negative; These Blue Chips Gear Up For Earnings

    The Dow Jones rose slightly in today's stock market while the S&P 500 also showed modest gains. Both major indexes turned positive.

  • Biden to Give Biggest Permanent Boost to Food-Stamp Benefits

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will give the biggest long-term increase in food stamp benefits in the program’s history, giving Americans more money to buy groceries and adding billions of dollars in costs to the government, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a call Monday.Average benefits in October will go up by more than 25% from pre-pandemic levels for the 42 million people in the program, a U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity before Monday’s announcement.T

  • What's bothering US consumers?: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 16, 2021.

  • Doctor explains why COVID-19 cases are rising among children

    Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Adjunct Professor Dr. Marcos Sanchez-Gonzalez joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in COVID-19.&nbsp;

  • Will Taliban takeover of Afghanistan tarnish the U.S. dollar and other assets?

    The sudden collapse of Afghanistan is raising questions about the standing of the U.S. in the eyes of its allies and enemies, while investors and analysts debate what it means for the dollar and other assets.

  • S&P 500, Dow hit record highs as defensive shares shine

    The benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow industrials hit record highs on Monday as investors moved into defensive sectors and stocks recovered from losses earlier in the session, shaking off glum economic data out of China. But healthcare gained 1.1%, the best-performing S&P 500 sector. The S&P 500 and the Dow both posted record high closes for their fifth straight sessions, even after the major indexes were initially well in the red.

  • Wim Wenders Sounds Rallying Cry for Cinema in Face of ‘Existential Crisis’ Posed by Pandemic, Streaming

    Wim Wenders says cinema is facing an “existential crisis” brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and the rise of streaming services, urging film lovers to “fight” for movie theaters, and calling on his fellow filmmakers to rise to the challenge at a time when their voices are needed more than ever before. “[The pandemic] made […]