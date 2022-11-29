Wall Street Rips Up Dollar Playbook as 2022’s Top Bet Crumbles

2
Ruth Carson
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar looked unstoppable earlier this year when investors were adding to bets on inflation and US rate hikes. Now they’re turning against it in droves.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Former bulls including JPMorgan Asset Management and Morgan Stanley say the era of dollar strength is ending as cooling prices spur markets to trim bets on further Federal Reserve tightening. That may spell buying opportunities for the currencies of Europe, Japan and emerging markets.

“Markets now have a better grasp of the Fed’s trajectory,” said Kerry Craig, a strategist in Melbourne at JPMorgan Asset, which oversees $2.5 trillion. “The dollar is no longer the straight, one-way buy we’ve seen this year. There’s room for currencies like the euro and yen to recover.”

Debate is intensifying on how best to trade the world’s reserve currency as more dovish commentary from Fed officials and slowing inflation fuel bets of a slower pace of rate hikes. Most have arrived at a similar conclusion: US exceptionalism is waning.

A longer-term downturn in the dollar has broader implications than just currency markets too. It will ease stress on European economies caused by imported inflation, dampen the price of food purchases for the poorest nations, and reduce the debt repayment burdens for governments who borrow in the US currency.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which tracks the US currency against 10 of its major peers, has dropped more than 6% from its September high. At the same time, the greenback has weakened against all of its Group-of-10 peers over the past month, sliding about 7% against the yen and New Zealand dollar.

“US inflation is showing signs of moderating and the central bank is conscious of the lagged effect rate hikes would have on price growth,” said James Athey, investment director of rates management for abrdn in London. At the same time, “we think that divergence has reached its limit,” he said, referring to the difference between monetary policy in the US and Japan.

The UK-based fund switched to a dollar neutral position about a month ago from an overweight one, and anticipates the greenback will weaken against the yen and pound.

Positioning data show asset managers boosted bets on a weaker US currency by the most since July 2021 during the week to Nov. 18, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

The latest Fed minutes back their view. Most officials agreed it would soon be appropriate to slow the pace of rate increases. Expectations for the peak in Fed rates has dropped to below 5%, from above that in early November, according to overnight index swaps.

Treasury yields are also showing signs of having peaked, with those on 10-year notes having slipped around 70 basis points from their October high.

Still Bullish

While the dollar may no longer be a straight-forward buy, there are still factors that may lead to episodes of US currency strength.

The Fed remains laser-focused on ensuring inflation is under control, and that means interest rates may have to stay elevated for a while before it starts cutting, supporting dollar assets, according to Agnes Belaisch, a strategist at Barings in London.

“The Fed’s job is not done,” said Belaisch, whose firm oversees $338 billion. “A long dollar position continues to make sense.”

Dollar to ‘Flop’

For a growing cohort of investors though, paring long dollar positions is a key trade into 2023. Among them is Eva Sun-wai, money manager M&G Investments, who has been taking profit on long greenback bets in favor of its Group-of-Four and emerging-market peers.

It’s a good time to buy currencies that have “been under extreme pressure,” including the yen and the South Korean won, said Sonal Desai, chief investment officer for fixed income at San Mateo, California-based Franklin Templeton.

Morgan Stanley analysts led by Andrew Sheets predicts the dollar will peak this quarter, and then decline through 2023, supporting emerging-market assets. HSBC Holdings Plc strategist Paul Mackel said the US currency is likely to “flop” next year.

--With assistance from Chester Yung.

(Updates to add comments from M&G in 15th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian Stocks Rise on China Rebound; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Asian stocks climbed as Chinese shares rebounded from the selloff sparked by nationwide unrest over Covid curbs. The dollar weakened against most major currencies as demand for haven assets eased.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapHong Kon

  • India’s Free-Market Oasis Aims to Take On Singapore and Dubai

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- India’s newest financial hub is rising from scrubland near the banks of the Sabarmati River once dominated by marsh birds and grazing buffalo.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapIn the state of Gujarat, just a few glass-fronted towers greet th

  • China Property Stocks Rise as Regulators Step Up Support

    Chinese property developers are up in early Tuesday trade after regulators stepped up support for the embattled sector with some measures aimed at broadening equity-financing channels. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement Monday that it will now allow listed property companies to engage in share issuance, mergers and acquisitions, reorganizations and refinancing via non-public offerings, among other steps to help shore up the real-estate market. The People's Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued a joint notice earlier in November on financial measures aimed at supporting the stability of the country's real-estate markets.

  • Scotch Whisky Prices Jump as Investors Seek Haven, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The value of rare Scotch whiskies has climbed by more than a fifth this year as younger investors sought tangible assets amid volatile financial markets, the Financial Times reported. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingVolumes have jumped by almost a quarter, the FT said, citing a report by Scottish investment bank Noble & Co. The increase in auction sales was mainly dri

  • Stagflation to plague global economy in 2023, keeping stocks on edge

    Stagflation is the consensus view for the global economy and stock market in 2023, according to a majority of fund managers surveyed by Bank of America.

  • Dollar holds firm as China's COVID-related worries weigh

    The dollar held its overnight gains on Tuesday as concerns about unrest in China over COVID-19 restrictions dampened market sentiment, and as hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials gave the greenback an additional leg up. Rising tensions in China over the country's stringent pandemic measures sent investors flocking to the safe-haven dollar, triggering a slide of more than 1% in the Aussie, kiwi and sterling overnight. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said overnight that euro zone inflation has not peaked and it risks turning out even higher than currently expected, hinting at a series of interest rate hikes ahead.

  • Gold edges up on dollar dip; Fed policy cues remain key

    Gold prices ticked up on Tuesday, helped by a softer dollar, while market participants awaited more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike stance. Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,745.22 per ounce as of 0251 GMT. Bullion prices fell about 1% in the previous session after hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

  • BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

    This past year has been hectic for the crypto lending platform BlockFi, and today is no different as the company shared an announcement that it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. Bain Capital Ventures, partners of DST Global, Pomp Investments and Tiger Global co-led the round with participation from a number of other firms.

  • Asian markets largely rise as investors weigh effects of China protests

    Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday as market jitters declined over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions.

  • China Stocks Defy US Gloom on Optimism Over Earnings, Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the US rose Monday, bucking a broad market selloff, amid stronger-than-expected earnings, newly-announced housing support measures and speculation that nationwide protests could hasten a shift away from Covid Zero policies.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as Chin

  • Leon Black accused in lawsuit of raping woman in Jeffrey Epstein's mansion

    Leon Black, the billionaire co-founder of private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, was sued on Monday by a woman who said he raped her two decades ago in the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion. Cheri Pierson said she had been a cash-strapped single mother who had already given Epstein five massages for $300 each, when the financier arranged in the spring of 2002 for her to massage Black for $300. She said Black, who was eight inches taller and weighed more than twice as much, without her consent physically overwhelmed her and caused "excruciating pain" in their encounter on the third floor of Epstein's home.

  • Fed’s Bullard Says Markets Underestimating Chances of Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said financial markets are underestimating the chances that policymakers will need to be more aggressive next year in raising interest rates to curb inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next Recession“There is still a heavy degree” of expectations that inflatio

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • Since 2016, Warren Buffett Has Bought $9 Billion More of This Stock Than Apple and Chevron, Combined!

    There's a very good reason everyone from Wall Street professionals to retail investors closely eye billionaire Warren Buffett's buying and selling activity. Since he took over as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO in 1965, he's outpaced the aggregate return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 120! While not infallible, the Oracle of Omaha has demonstrated a penchant for running circles around the broad market indexes.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    This year, some of the most talked-about companies completed stock splits. These operations offer existing shareholders more shares -- but the value of their investment and the market value of the company remain the same.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Oftentimes, investing in early-stage biotech companies can mean seeing a few of your picks lose 95% or even 100% of their value. Drug development is highly risky since it involves creating something new. Let's take a peek at two biotechs that make their money by solving the problems of other biopharma companies.

  • Billionaire investor Howard Marks touts a bargain boom as interest-rate fears grip markets - and predicts a surge in companies going bankrupt

    Marks sees a chance to scoop up cheap assets as fears of inflation, interest-rate hikes, and a potential recession weigh on prices.