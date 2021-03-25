Wall Street Roundup: Bullish & Bearish Calls Of The Day

With volatility likely to continue in the market, TipRanks brings you the latest analyst action on some of your favorite stocks to help you navigate through the ups and downs. Let’s take a closer look at the top bullish and bearish calls of the day and see what market pundits are recommending.

Upgrades

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth upgraded Verizon (VZ) to Buy from Hold, “as growing opportunities in wireless and broadband should start to drive an acceleration in share price performance.” In a note to investors, the analyst said, “Opportunities in 5G and online content delivery along with dividend yield have the potential to create an attractive long-term investment opportunity.” Feinseth added, “We believe further upside exists and recommend purchase at current levels.”

Furthermore, TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 93% Bullish, compared to a sector average of 69%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips turned bullish on Everest Re (RE) and upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold. Phillips’ bullish view is supported by RE’s improving mix, higher pricing, and strong balance sheet. The analyst also raised RE’s price target to $316 from $308, citing its attractive valuation.

Overall, the Street has a cautiously optimistic outlook on the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 2 Buys and 1 Hold. The average analyst price target of $287 implies upside potential of about 18.1% to current levels.

MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes upgraded Matador Resources Company (MTDR) to Buy from Hold as an improved pricing environment is likely to help the company deliver strong free cash flows. Gerdes added that MTDR stock lost a significant amount of value in the recent past, and he sees strong double-digit upside potential. The analyst maintained a price target of $30 on the stock.

On TipRanks’ Smart Score ranking, Matador gets a “Perfect 10”, suggesting that it is likely to outperform market expectations.

Story continues

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Carey upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) to Buy from Hold and increased the price target to $340 from $290. The analyst remains upbeat on EL’s long-term potential and is “increasingly comfortable” about its margins.

Furthermore, TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 84% Bullish, compared to a sector average of 69%.

Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Carrier lifted CME Group’s (CME) rating to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $220 from $200. He expects the top-line growth rate to accelerate as the company paces past tough year-over-year comps. Carrier added that CME’s exposure to multiple asset classes and an expected increase in interest rates could drive its volumes.

Turning now to the rest of the Wall Street community, CME Group has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 6 Buys, 5 Holds and 1 Sell. The average analyst price target of $209.56 implies upside potential of about 2.3% to current levels.

Downgrades

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter downgraded GameStop (GME) to Sell from Hold. In a note to investors, the analyst said, “Our downgrade is not a reflection of our opinion of company management, which remains very high; rather, it appears that the “real” value of GameStop shares (the price willing buyers are prepared to pay in the open market) vastly exceeds the “fundamental” value we believe investors expecting a financial return can reasonably expect.” However, Pachter raised the price target to $29 from $16 to “reflect excellent execution by current and former management.”

On TipRanks’ Smart Score ranking, GameStop gets a 1 out of 10, suggesting that it is likely to underperform market expectations.

BTIG analyst James W Sullivan downgraded Centerspace (CSR) from Buy to Hold, citing the recent run-up in its stock. Sullivan sees 2021 to be a relatively weaker year for Centerspace and expects comparable sales to edge lower.

Meanwhile, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 3 Holds and 1 Buy. The average analyst price target of $77 implies upside potential of about 12% to current levels.

Tencent Music (TME) was downgraded to Hold from Buy by Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi. The analyst also lowered the price target to $28.40 from $29.10, stating that positives are already baked in the stock’s current price. Mubayi also lowered his revenue forecasts for 2021 and 2022.

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Negative stance on TME, with 11% of investors reducing their exposure to TME stock over the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) to Sell from Hold on concerns over its long-term prospects and declining margins.

Meanwhile, the Street has a Hold consensus rating based on 4 Holds, 1 Buy and 1 Sell. The average analyst price target of $10.75 implies upside potential of about 16.7% to current levels.

Scotiabank analyst Jason Mollin downgraded Credicorp (BAP) to Hold from Buy and lowered the price target to $150 from $182. The analyst sees geopolitical risk on Peruvian banks and maintains a cautious stance.

Turning now to the rest of the Wall Street community, Credicorp has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 3 Holds and 1 Buy. The average analyst price target of $170.67 implies upside potential of over 23% to current levels.

Besides the above, you can also have a look at the following:

Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

Is XPeng Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

Moka Acquisition Puts Mogo in the Fintech Major League

More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: