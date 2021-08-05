Wall St edges higher as jobless claims fall, Robinhood weighs on Nasdaq

Signage is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City
Shreyashi Sanyal
·3 min read

By Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Thursday after data showed fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, while a decline in shares of online broker Robinhood capped gains on the Nasdaq.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 14,000 to 385,000 in the week ended July 31, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in more than 21 years last month as companies held on to their workers amid a labor shortage, the Labor Department's report showed.

Focus will now shift to the jobs report for the month of July on Friday.

A disappointing employment report might raise questions about the economic recovery, but it would also lead the Federal Reserve to remain accommodative, said Sean O'Hara, president at Pacer ETFs.

The benchmark S&P 500 index closed just below a record high on Wednesday. Concerns about the pace of economic growth and higher inflation have pressured the index, but stellar corporate earnings so far have put it on track to end the week higher.

"I think the economy and markets have gone from feeling really confident to being a little uncertain, considering the rising risks of inflation and the Delta variant," O'Hara said.

Pulling world stocks down from all-time highs, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, a major architect of the central bank's new policy strategy, said on Wednesday he felt the conditions for raising interest rates could be met by the end of 2022.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were higher in early trading, with only healthcare stocks in the red as health insurer Cigna Corp dropped 12.6% on doubling its estimate of the hit to full-year earnings from the pandemic.

Moderna Inc rose 2% after the company beat expectations for second-quarter sales and said its COVID-19 shot was about 93% effective through six months after the second dose, showing hardly any change from the 94% efficacy reported in its original clinical trial.

Robinhood Markets Inc tumbled 13.0% and was set to snap a four-day rally fueled by interest from retail traders.

Shares in Electronic Arts Inc rose 0.6% after it forecast current-quarter adjusted sales above estimates. Rivals Take-Two and Activision Blizzard fell about 1% each.

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 121.96 points, or 0.35%, at 34,914.63, the S&P 500 was up 12.28 points, or 0.28%, at 4,414.94 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 47.91 points, or 0.32%, at 14,828.44.

Of the 340 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far, a record 87.6% have beat profit estimates, as per Refinitiv IBES data. Overall, analysts expect second-quarter profit at S&P 500 companies to jump 90.2% versus a year ago.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.47-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.94-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 35 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and 48 new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. labor market recovery strengthening as unemployment rolls shrink

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further last week, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in just over 21 years in July as companies held on to workers amid a labor shortage. The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday, the most timely data on the economy's health, also showed the number of people on state jobless rolls dropped in late July to its lowest level since March 2020, when mandatory closures of nonessential businesses were enforced to slow the first wave of COVID-19 cases. Though the data falls outside the survey period for July's closely watched employment report, it bolstered economists' expectations for another month of strong payrolls gains.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) have been on a tear since its initial public offering (IPO) offering on July 29, and the recent interest of ARK CEO Cathie Wood has sent the stock surging this week. It became known before the market opened on Wednesday that Cathie Wood bought more shares of the stock recently for the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKF). The stock has nearly doubled since its IPO.

  • African Union says J&J vaccine shipments begin, warns of slow pace of deliveries

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -African Union officials said on Thursday that the body had begun shipping COVID-19 vaccine doses acquired from Johnson & Johnson, but they raised alarm at the pace of total deliveries to a region where only 1.5% of people are fully vaccinated. The AU's COVID special envoy Strive Masiyiwa said the start of the J&J shipments marked a step forward for the continent of more than 1.3 billion people, but in a news conference he called Africa's situation regarding vaccine deliveries a "crisis". Africa remains in the grip of a third wave of the pandemic, and in the past four weeks the continent has recorded a 2% increase in cases and a 6% increase in deaths.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    These companies could upend the industry in the years ahead.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • Robinhood Sinks After Wild Rally as Investors File to Sell Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. tumbled after shareholders filed to sell nearly 100 million Class A common shares less than a week after its initial public offering.The trading platform’s stock dropped as much as 17% to $58.30, after early investors proposed to sell up to 97.88 million of shares over time. None of the proceeds will be received by Robinhood, with the selling stockholders getting all of the funds from the sales, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Com

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • These High-Growth Stocks Are Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market had a tough day on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to gain a bit of ground despite pressure elsewhere. Two countervailing factors are forcing investors to maintain a balancing act, as corporate earnings have remained generally strong but economic data continues to show ongoing weakness. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have been a couple of the most exciting companies for investors over the past year.

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock Just Crushed Earnings

    Cohu provides essential technology and testing equipment to major semiconductor producers, and it's thriving.

  • 5 EV Stocks with Bullish Outlooks

    Electric Vehicles' (EV) popularity among consumers and investors suggests that the EV revolution is finally here, after years of wait and hype. Their growing sales, positive impact on the environment (reduction of carbon emission), favorable policies (government grants and subsidies to promote EV), and growing infrastructure (increase in public charging stations) indicate that electric vehicles are not far from becoming mainstream. So using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare five

  • This Unusual Pot Stock Is Thriving Amid the Cannabis Boom

    The cannabis boom amid the coronavirus pandemic benefited the marijuana industry to a large extent. The marijuana boom also proved beneficial even for companies that do not directly grow or produce marijuana. One such pot-related company is Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires properties from medical cannabis companies and leases them back.

  • Tilray to make ‘sizeable’ U.S. deals ‘sooner rather than later’: analyst

    One analyst expects Tilray to invest in multiple U.S. cannabis producers to hit its sales goals.

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Here are three healthcare companies that created the economic niches that they still dominate. Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) markets the leading brand of clear aligners, and business is good. The COVID-19 pandemic proved that clear aligner brands that require less interaction with dentists aren't a threat to Align Technology's business model.

  • How about genuine reform of capital-gains tax rates?

    Biden would set the rate way too high, but there is an ideal way to collect some revenue without killing innovation or growth

  • Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.98

    Duke Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DUK ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 16th of September to...

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • AMD Stock Is Rallying Again. Here’s Why This Time.

    Shares of the chip maker have advanced for six consecutive days, after strong earnings. But a threat to a rival may have pushed Wednesday's gains.

  • MGM Growth Is Getting Bought By Vici. What to Know About the Big Las Vegas Real Estate Deal.

    Vici Properties plans to significantly increase its presence on the Las Vegas Strip and elsewhere by acquiring MGM Growth Properties in a $17.2 billion deal.

  • Steve Harvey Says Every Married Couple Should Have 4 Bank Accounts

    The comedian breaks down what he calls "the best advice I ever got."

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]