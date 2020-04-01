Wall Street slumps at open as coronavirus fears intensify

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the building prepares to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes tumbled at the open on Wednesday, as investors fled to safe-haven assets following the first slide in U.S. private payrolls since 2017 and dire predictions on the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 689.78 points, or 3.15%, at the open to 21,227.38. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened lower by 86.51 points, or 3.35%, at 2,498.08, while the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 240.60 points, or 3.12%, to 7,459.50 at the opening bell.





