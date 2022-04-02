Wall Street’s Slashed Prices Reflect New Reality for China Tech

Jeanny Yu and Ishika Mookerjee
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- After years of breakneck growth that catapulted Chinese tech firms into stock market giants, a number of strategists are coming to terms with the new reality of a sector beset by slower expansion and lower earnings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Morgan Stanley has lowered target prices for tech firms including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., while China International Capital Corp. said this week it assumes zero valuation for some tech investments in 2022. JPMorgan Chase & Co. slashed its target prices across China tech last month, some by more than a half, after changing their valuation model.

The simmering changes in models and thinking are a reflection of the challenging environment facing the industry, as regulatory risks and Covid-19 disruptions make it increasingly difficult to determine fair value. It’s a new normal that the firms themselves are embracing. After reporting the slowest pace of quarterly growth on record, Tencent acknowledged a “new industry paradigm” where reckless growth is no longer feasible.

Read: Tencent Declares ‘Reckless’ Tech Era Over as Growth Tanks

“We are hearing a common theme from key players in the Chinese internet sector of shifting to a more prudent strategy when it comes to investing in new growth areas and pulling back to focus closer to the core business,” said Ramiz Chelat, portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management. “We are more constructive on companies that have already displayed investment discipline,” than those that are intending to, Chelat added.

The Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks some of China’s biggest tech firms, recorded a fifth straight quarterly loss, shedding almost 20% in the three months through March. Their peers trading on American exchanges fell by a similar extent.

The losses came despite a mid-March pledge by the Chinese government to stabilize markets and end more than a yearlong crackdown on private enterprise. Limited progress in negotiations between Beijing and Washington over auditing China firms is also a concern, raising the risk of delisting from U.S. exchanges.

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that in what would be a rare concession, Chinese authorities were preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year.

To be sure, a majority of analysts still hold aggressive 12-month targets based on longer-term optimism and as prices remain far below a February 2021 peak. Only two of the 63 analysts tracked by Bloomberg rated delivery behemoth Meituan a sell, while its average target price is 52% higher than its last trading level.

Drilling Down

The vast divergence in target prices for tech stems from different valuation approaches.

Under what’s called the sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) method, which adds up the market value of various business units, Morgan Stanley says it would put Alibaba’s U.S. stock price target at $360, their earlier bull case. That figure has now been trimmed to $220 when backing out the value of non-core business, such as Taobao Deals.

A more prudent and preferred methodology for the brokerage is using a discounted cash flow method (DCF), which values the stock at $140. On Thursday, its U.S. shares closed at $108.80.

“Right now, the price targets we are having across the board are very easy to achieve in the DCF model by giving it a discount because we sit at so much risk associated,” said Manuel Muehl, analyst at DZ Bank AG, who is one of the three analysts rating Tencent a sell. He called it “unrealistic” for bullish analysts to avoid pricing in political risks.

JPMorgan switched to adopt price-to-earnings multiples, which focuses more on earnings growth and compares with industry peers, from SOTP methods in assessing most tech giants as they cited a “regime shift.”

“While shares of these Chinese tech firms may be bottoming out, we are not seeing any new growth catalysts,” said Andy Wong, fund manager at LW Asset Management Advisors Ltd. in Hong Kong, whose fund trimmed down their China exposure last July. “What we have been waiting to see are changes in business models to work with the regulatory new normal, but we don’t see much in sight.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Intel’s new graphics chip is taking on Nvidia and AMD

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down Intel's new graphics chip, competing with the likes of Nvidia and AMD.

  • Stock Rally That Nobody Saw Coming Is Refusing to Go Quietly

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds distrust it, a clutch of strategists say it’s doomed, and the Federal Reserve probably wishes it would stop. But a fearsome stock market rally that has been giving prognosticators fits is refusing to go away. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Sending $300 Million in Military EquipmentPu

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense Assistance

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. defense department is sending $300 million in additional military and medical assistance to Ukraine, including the Switchblade dive-bombing drone. U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will help allies move Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to support its defenses, the New York Times reported.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To B

  • Chicago high school investigates after teacher hung Black doll in classroom

    Whitney Young high school says in email to students teacher hung doll from projector string and was challenged by Black colleague Whitney Young Magnet high school in Chicago. More than 1,000 people signed an online petition calling for the removal of the white teacher. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images A prestigious Chicago high school that counts Michelle Obama among its alumni launched an investigation after a white teacher hung a Black doll by its neck in his classroom and was challenged b

  • Chicago Teacher Suspended for Hanging Black Doll in Front of Classroom

    A white teacher from Whitney Young Magnet High School in Chicago has been suspended after hanging a Black doll by its neck in front of his classroom, reported Chicago Sun-Times. Following the incident, he allegedly argued with a Black teacher who was offended by what he’d done.

  • IEA Nations Agree to Join Biden’s Massive Oil-Stock Release

    (Bloomberg) -- Several U.S. allies will join President Joe Biden’ss unprecedented deployment of oil stockpiles in an effort to ease the economic damage from high energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Sending $300 Million in Military EquipmentPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not Mad

  • Israel, UAE finalise 'milestone' free trade deal

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and the United Arab Emirates have concluded negotiations for a free trade agreement, Israel's Economy Ministry and the UAE foreign trade minister said on Friday after formally establishing ties in 2020. The UAE and Israel have between $600 million and $700 million in bilateral trade, UAE's economy minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri said in September.

  • Toshiba Rises After Top Holder Spurs Bain Buyout Speculation

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. climbed after the Japanese company’s largest shareholder spurred speculation of a takeover bid by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationShares ros

  • Shiba Inu's Metaverse Will Feature More Than 100K Land Plots

    Developers have decided to use Ethereum's native cryptocurrency ether as a land pricing token.

  • USMNT player ratings from World Cup berth-clinching loss in Costa Rica

    The United States men's national team lost its final World Cup qualifier but is headed to the 2022 World Cup with a third-place finish in CONCACAF.

  • We're Hopeful That PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • VW Snubs Deutsche Bank For Lead Role On One of Germany’s Biggest-Ever IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- The initial public offering of iconic sports-car maker Porsche, which is poised to be one of Germany’s biggest-ever IPOs, is missing the country’s biggest bank, Deutsche Bank AG.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Sending $300 Million in Military EquipmentPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble

  • 10 Things in Tech: Apple TV+ growing pains

    In today's edition, we're taking you inside Apple TV+'s growing pains, and explaining why the alpine green iPhone is so irresistible.

  • Toyota’s Hybrid Bet Vindicated by Big Gains in U.S. Market Share

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeBezos Poised to Clash With Asia’s Richest Man in Cricket AuctionAs automakers prepared to roll out their first-quarter sales results, prognosticator Cox Automotive said it expects Toyota to post strong gains and maybe even b

  • Analysis-Big victory at Amazon gives unions promise - but no end to challenges

    A vote by Amazon workers to organize their warehouse in New York surprised and inspired long-time labor backers, for whom a new reality is settling in: It can be done, though it won't be easy. News on Friday of the first-ever U.S. union coming to the nation's second-largest private employer ricocheted among labor groups as they began to see a path ahead to enlist workers and end decades of contraction in their ranks. Amazon now seems a more manageable target for them, though still a challenging one.

  • Gold Slips as U.S. Jobs Data Spark Bets on Hawkish Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined following a solid U.S. labor report that may strengthen the Federal Reserve’s case to use aggressive interest-rate hikes to tackle inflation. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Sending $300 Million in Military EquipmentPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeThe U

  • Ole Miss baseball bounces back, wins pitchers' duel vs Kentucky on clutch ninth inning hit

    No. 9 Ole Miss baseball survived a pitchers' duel against Kentucky in Lexington on Friday, winning 2-1 behind a go-ahead ninth inning RBI single.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • This Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrat Might Be the Safest Stock on the Planet

    Stock market volatility has eased up just a bit as investors digest interest rate increases and growth stocks begin to rebound off the lows. Most folks know Caterpillar for its earth-moving equipment, mainly in the construction industry. Exposure to the construction, oil and gas, agriculture, and mining sectors makes Caterpillar one of the best-positioned businesses in today's economy.

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is