How Wall Street star Cathie Wood is defying her doubters

FILE PHOTO: Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaks during the Skybridge Capital SALT New York 2021 conference in New York
David Randall
·8 min read

By David Randall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Do you believe in Cathie Wood?

Wall Street's star stock picker has seen her fortunes wane over the past year as her flagship tech innovation fund slid more than 50%, losing $13 billion in market value.

Yet investors have continued to buy into her futuristic vision, according to data from industry tracker Lipper: not only holding tight but plowing more than $2 billion in additional net inflows into the fund at her firm ARK, a name inspired by the Ark of the Covenant, a Biblical vessel of divine revelation.

"People like to bet on somebody and look someone in their face and see their conviction," said Tom Lydon, an asset management veteran. "That has helped override any concerns that this fund is broken."

Wood, one of the few prominent female fund managers on Wall Street, is facing one of the greatest challenges of her professional career: how to show the world that she is simply more than the face of what some are calling the pandemic bubble.

While much has been written about the decline of her ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund, this story is the first to draw on a range of interviews, with about a dozen ARK employees, investors, and others within Wood's world, to show how she is trying to keep her reputation intact as she navigates the flip side of fame.

Wood related to Lydon a recent conversation she had with an angry client who had millions invested with her fund and was prepared to pull it all out. She listened to their concerns without interrupting. Finally, it was her turn to speak.

"We have the same commitment to our strategy that we did at the market top, and if you liked it back then you should love it even more because valuations have become more attractive," she told the client from her office high above the palm trees of St. Petersburg, Florida, where she recently moved from New York.

By the end of the conversation, she had not only persuaded him to keep his money invested with her, but to add more to keep his overall allocation to her fund the same.

Stirring the belief of seasoned investors may never be more critical for Wood.

In the space of three years she rose from relative obscurity to being hailed as one of America's greatest stock oracles in 2020 after she made gains of about 150% by piling into shares such as Tesla and Zoom Video Communications before they hit the stratosphere.

Yet inflation soon began to sap the life out of the highly valued tech disruptor stocks she's famed for. From there, gravity seemed to take over, pulling the fund lower and lower last year despite a 20%-plus gain in the broad S&P 500. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine compounding losses, Wood's flagship fund is now down nearly 63% from its February 2021 high.

While Wood declined to be interviewed for this article, those close to her say she is fielding multiple calls a day from financial advisers and investors to convince them to stick with her.

At the same time, she is making a conscious drive to appear in more public forums, such as TV interviews and conferences, in order to bolster the confidence of retail investors who make up a significant portion of her fund base.

SHORTING THE STAR

Her conviction does not waiver in private, said Robby Greengold, an analyst at investment research firm Morningstar who regularly speaks with her. "She doesn't present herself any differently in person than in public," he added.

Wood, a prominent backer of bitcoin, believes technology is advancing at a more rapid pace than many investors realize and will cleave a handful of winners away from a growing trash pile of companies on the losing side of disruption.

Not everyone has faith, though. Not by a long shot.

In fact, a lack of confidence in Wood's long-term prospects led Tuttle Capital to launch an ETF that solely shorts her positions - the first known time that an ETF has specifically shorted the strategy of a single active manager.

"We wanted to short speculative technology and, lucky for us, ARK had already designed that package," said Matthew Tuttle, the head of Tuttle Management, whose fund has swelled to $350 million in assets and is up about 90% since it began trading in November.

More broadly, short-sellers of ARK funds are up $712 million this year through Feb. 16, marked against market prices, a gain that puts them up 22.16% for the year versus a 5.2% gain for shorting the entire domestic ETF market, according to technology and data analytics company S3 Partners.

On Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, which helped power the retail pandemic trading frenzy of "meme" stocks, a recent discussion is entitled "What's the Consensus on Cathie Wood".

"She literally took all of the bubble stocks, put them into an ETF, and just expected the bubble to just keep skyrocketing," one post says.

A DAY IN THE LIFE

The interviews with the people close to 66-year-old Wood offer a window upon a day in the life of the celebrated stock picker.

7 a.m: She begins work at her office in a 26-storey tower just a few blocks away from the shimmering waters of Tampa Bay, often listening to earnings calls of companies in her portfolio and potential acquisitions.

8:45 a.m: she joins a call with her analyst team. On Friday mornings, she also holds a two-hour video meeting with her analysts and industry experts on how technology will drive societal change that she occasionally opens to select investors.

The rest of the day is spent on calls with clients, trading decisions, and increasingly frequent media appearances, whether in the form of a nearly 45-minute grilling of her positions on CNBC or the firm's own YouTube shows and webinars.

"She is more than willing to speak with any client that's out there to walk through what is happening in the market and just reassure them this is an opportunity," said Renato Leggi, a client portfolio manager at ARK.

Wood might not need to convince her roughly 45-person staff at ARK Invest, where belief in her remains as powerful as the Florida sunshine.

"People follow and are willing to give their life or entrust in her because of her humility," said Alex Cahana, a theme developer at ARK since 2014, helping identify the industry trends that could shape ARK's investment strategy.

Her conviction in the face of piling losses appears to be resonating with investors.

This year alone, they have entrusted more than half a billion dollars in net inflows to her innovation fund, despite it turning in one of the worst performances of all funds tracked by Morningstar over the same time.

Despite its recent losses, the fund has returned an annualised average of 27.5% over the last three years, putting it in the top 2% of the 491 U.S. mid-cap growth funds tracked by Morningstar. That said, many investors who weren't there from the early days are now underwater.

The fund's long-term track record is one reason to believe in Wood once inflation subsides, said Jimmy Lee, the head of Las Vegas-based Wealth Consulting Group, which has $2 billion in overall assets under management.

He said his group had added to its ARK investment in recent weeks: "A lot of their names purchased in the past were way too rich in valuation, but now we're at a good entry point."

'GO WHERE YOU NEED TO GO'

Woods, who has a deep-seated Christian faith, shot to finance fame relatively late in life after starting her career in 1980 at New York-based investment advisory firm Jennison Associates. She founded ARK in 2014 after other stints at Tupelo Capital Services and AllianceBernstein.

While the sort of broad, thematic bets that are a hallmark of ARK's investment style has long been a part of her strategy, her willingness to take large positions - approximately 30% of her flagship fund is invested in the shares of five companies - has not always been welcomed at previous firms where she worked.

While she was chief investment officer of thematic portfolios at AllianceBernstein, the firm began to implement new constraints on how she could manage her fund following the market meltdown in 2008, adding limits on position sizes and requiring more sector diversification.

Frustrated, Wood pitched the idea of a transparent, actively managed ETF to AllianceBernstein in 2013 but was refused, said Leggi. She left the firm and formed ARK Invest the following year.

"You can't really run a constrained portfolio across innovation. You need to be able to go where you need to go when you want to," Leggi said.

AllianceBernstein declined to comment for this article.

Wood's ability to retain investors despite large losses could be a sign that her fund won't become the pandemic version of the Munder NetNet fund, which soared to more than $11.5 billion in assets in the late 1990s thanks to bets on internet stocks, before falling over 90% once the dotcom bubble burst. Its once-celebrated portfolio manager, Paul Cook, left Wall Street and now works at a human resources software company.

Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF research at CFRA, said he admired Wood and ARK's ability to retain their appeal after a torrid year.

"Performance-chasing is much more common than investors demonstrating loyalty in the face of underperformance," he added. "It is a credit to the shareholder base ARK has built."

(Reporting by David Randall; Additional reporting by Hannah Lang; Editing by Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • New wave of inflation - and disruptions - hits U.S. factory floors

    Surging inflation is disrupting everything from carpools to the ability to quote prices on new business at already-strained U.S. factories. At BCI Solutions Inc., a metal foundry in Bremen, Indiana, 14 workers quit in the last two weeks - over 7% of its total workforce and an unprecedented number compared with pre-pandemic times. Company chief executive officer J.B. Brown blames at least part of the sudden loss of workers on the spike in gasoline prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled global energy markets and sent prices at the pump through the roof.

  • This website allows Westerners to talk to Russians about the war in Ukraine

    The website created by a group of Polish programmers to help people from around the world establish a dialogue with their Russian counterparts.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • Nasdaq Correction: 3 Growth Stocks Down at Least 35% to Buy This March

    The Nasdaq Composite index was briefly pushed below the 20%-off-peak threshold that marks bear-market territory, but a moderate rebound now has its level sitting down "only" 18% from its previous high mark. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) as top stocks to buy for investors looking to take advantage of recent sell-offs. James Brumley (Autodesk): I get why investors started to sell Autodesk in earnest in November, making it an even easier name to dump when things really started unravel early this year.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • 2 Stocks I Will Buy If the Stock Market Keeps Crashing

    With prices on many stocks dropping like stones, these two companies are near the top of my "to buy" watchlist.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Worse, many common attempts to get rich quick -- by purchasing penny stocks, for instance, or investing using a lot of margin -- tend to end up making people poorer, not richer. If it averages, say, 15% annual growth over 20 years, it would grow to more than $80,000. Over the past decade, its stock has averaged an annual return of 20.4%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into  $64,045 -- and that's without reinvesting dividends.

  • Shock and awe: An unprecedented financial conflict

    How will Russia stay financially afloat?

  • Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Invest $10,000 Right Now

    My personal opinion is that Warren Buffett has the best approach. The legendary investor has led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in building up its cash stockpile. At the same time, though, Buffett has been selectively buying a few stocks that look attractive.

  • The stock market's fear index is sending mixed signals to investors and that could mean a bottom is near, Fundstrat says

    Whenever the VIX fell 5% on the same day the S&P 500 fell 1%, stocks were positive one year later 100% of the time.

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Last Monday, Sea Ltd. employees were starting their week when an email from Chief Executive Officer Forrest Li arrived. In the 900-word memo, the billionaire adopted a contrite tone, addressing head-on a $150 billion plunge in his company’s value since late 2021.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

    Warren Buffett entered the hall of legends buying shares of great companies when they were on sale. If you have money available for investing that you won't need for at least five years, RH (NYSE: RH) -- formerly known as Restoration Hardware -- and Wayfair (NYSE: W) are two outstanding businesses that could deliver big gains from their current price levels.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected on Wednesday to raise the federal-funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

  • Rivian since IPO is ‘a bad episode out of the Twilight Zone’: Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Rivian (RIVN) is losing its momentum after the electric vehicle carmaker halved its production forecast due to ongoing supply chain challenges.

  • Deutsche Bank winding down operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion after sparking backlash for saying that leaving the country wasn't 'practical'

    Deutsche Bank's reversal comes after CEO Christian Sewing reportedly told staff in a memo that withdrawing from Russia would "go against our values."

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    The energy industry is notoriously volatile. Energy prices can rise or fall significantly on the hint of supply or demand issues. Because of that, the sector isn't known for its ability to deliver stable growth.

  • Could This Warren Buffett Recommendation Be Your Ticket to a Million-Dollar Portfolio?

    It's a common myth that the people who do well in the stock market are investing geniuses with a knack for choosing the right companies. Warren Buffett has famously said that for everyday investors, putting money into an S&P 500 index fund is a solid bet. Now to be clear, it's not that Buffett himself needs to rely on index funds.

  • 4 Reasons to Steer Clear of a 15-Year Mortgage

    When you're using a mortgage to buy a home, you'll have to decide what your loan repayment term will be. A 15-year mortgage has a lower interest rate, and it costs less over time. You're locked into making these payments for the entire life of the loan, which means you're taking on a huge financial commitment for 15 years.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.