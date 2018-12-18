What Wall Street strategists forecast for the S&P 500 in 2019

U.S. dollar banknotes are seen through a printed stock graph in this illustration taken February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

As 2018 comes to a close, investors are turning their attention to the market outlook for 2019. And Wall Street’s top strategists are offering some guidance.

The equity strategists followed by Yahoo Finance see a wide range of outcomes in 2019 as the bull market approaches its 10th anniversary. On the low end, we have Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson who sees the S&P 500 (^GSPC) essentially going sideways and ending 2019 at 2,750. On the bullish side is Credit Suisse’s Jonathan Golub, who sees multiple expansion sending the S&P to 3,350.

Here’s a summary of what Wall Street’s top strategists are telling their clients.

Morgan Stanley (Target: 2,750; EPS: $176) – Beware tightening financial conditions and decelerating growth.

Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief equity strategist, thinks stocks will continue struggling next year. He offered a baseline S&P 500 target for 2019 roughly unchanged from his prediction for stocks’ performance at the end of this year.

“After a roller coaster ride in 2018 driven by tighter financial conditions and peaking growth, we expect another range-bound year driven by disappointing earnings and a Fed that pauses,” Wilson wrote. “Valuation should be key factor in stock selection.”

At the core of Wilson’s view is concern of an impending earnings recession next year as continued tightening financial conditions and decelerating growth weigh on corporate profits. Two years of strong earnings buoyed by topline growth, margin expansion and a boost from lower taxes in 2018 “will be hard to replicate next year,” he noted.

Wilson previously pointed to weak earnings results in equities this year as a contributing factor to a “rolling bear market,” with the forward price-earnings multiple for the S&P 500 falling 18% at the end of October from its peak in December 2017. “The bad news is that with a narrow P/E range combined with what is likely to be stagnant 2019 EPS forecasts means we are in for a choppy ride until those numbers fully adjust or there is a shock (positive or negative) that allows multiples to expand or contract more significantly than our forecast,” he added.

Morgan Stanley’s base case price target for the S&P 500 is 2,750 for 2019, with a bull and bear case of 3,000 and 2,400, respectively. The firm anticipates the S&P 500 will trade within a range of 2,650 to 2,800 by the end of 2018.

“Continued tightening of financial conditions and decelerating growth that weighs on earnings will limit index level upside,” Wilson wrote. “We see a material slowdown in earnings growth coming next year, but recognize that until evidence is in hand and earnings revisions begin falling, the market could temporarily overshoot our base case target on valuation and price.”

Bank of America (Target: 2,900; EPS: $170) – ‘Wildcards’ will make for more volatility.

The stock market may go up before it goes down in 2019, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch chief U.S. equity strategist Savita Subramanian.

According to Bank of America, the S&P 500 will drop to 2,900 at the end of 2019 from 3,000 at the end of this year.

Subramanian’s bearish outlook is based on the flurry of “wildcards” that have recently dominated the macroeconomic landscape, including concerns of trade, geopolitics, a widening federal deficit, increased Federal Reserve tightening and an upward bias for volatility in equity markets. Additional harbingers include the peak in homebuilders about a year ago – which tends to lead equities by about two years – and Bank of America’s projected widening in credit spreads in 2019, which have also historically flashed a warning sign to risk assets including stocks.

“Cash is now competitive and will likely grow more so. Cash yields today are higher than dividend yields for 60% of the S&P 500 today, and our Fed call puts short rates close to 3.5% by the end of 2019, well above the S&P 500’s 1.9% dividend yield,” Subramanian said. “We suspect that we see a peak in equities next year, but bearish positioning and weak sentiment in stocks present upside, especially if trade risks subside, keeping us constructive for now.”

Jefferies (Target: 2,900; EPS: $173) – It’s a ‘mature, not end of, cycle.’

“Jefferies does not expect a recession in 2019 but the US yield curve is close to inverting just as earnings growth moderates, forcing a trade-off between equity and bond valuations,” Jefferies Sean Darby said. “The Fed’s balance sheet normalization implies an increasing competition for capital favoring Quality. Equally, widening credit spreads will mean higher equity volatility, underwriting companies with net cash and high FCF yield. Our 2019 strategy reflects a mature, not end of, cycle.