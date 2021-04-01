Wall Street opens higher on tech strength; Micron shines

FILE PHOTO: A child leaps off a bench outside the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, as technology shares, led by chipmakers, gained following an upbeat earnings outlook by Micron, while optimism about the U.S. economic growth lifted sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.0 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 33,054.58. The S&P 500 rose 19.9 points, or 0.50%, at the open to 3,992.78​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 167.5 points, or 1.26%, to 13,414.325 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)

Recommended Stories

  • LeBron James honors Lakers fan and rap legend Nipsey Hussle two years after his death

    Los Angeles continues to mourn the loss of rapper and avid basketball fan Nipsey Hussle two years after his death.

  • Deliveroo dives 30% as IPO flops

    About as well received as a cold takeaway...Deliveroo shares made their market debut Wednesday (March 31), and promptly plunged as much as 30%.The float had valued the company at 7.6 billion pounds, or close to $10.5 billion. But Deliveroo lost $3.1 billion of its value within minutes of the market open.That made it one of the biggest debut falls for a major company on the London market for years.A number of major UK fund managers - including Aviva and Aberdeen Standard Life - had said they would avoid investing in the British company.They were put off by a share structure that gives outsize voting rights to founder Will Shu. They also cited the firm's gig economy business model, which has drawn criticism over workers' rights. The IPO was London's biggest since Glencore in May 2011, and the biggest tech float ever on the London Stock Exchange.Now the disappointing open could be a blow to UK finance minister Rishi Sunak - who has aimed to attract more tech firms to London.One analyst told Reuters it could also hurt the market for IPOs in the UK and Europe.

  • Hollywood luminaries sign letter supporting trans women on Trans Day of Visibility

    America Ferrera, Mj Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Gloria Steinem, Laverne Cox and many more are denouncing "ongoing anti-transgender rhetoric."

  • HBO Max's Offbeat Tech Satire Made for Love Goes Down Easy—Maybe Too Easy

    Though certain aspects of Alissa Nutting’s storytelling seem ideally suited to TV—the distinctive characters, the topical premises, the black comedy—others, like the psychologically rich first-person and close third-person perspectives that make her fiction so thrillingly transgressive, present big challenges.

  • Myanmar rebels split on confronting junta

    This Thai village is on heightened alert after airstrikes just over the border in Myanmar forced thousands to flee and raised the fear of armed clashes. Following an escalation in the military's crackdown on anti-coup protesters.Jumi, who runs a restaurant in Thailand's northern Mae Hong Son province, says if something happens, they were told to grab their bags and escape."There have been drills by the authorities and assistant village chief, teaching the villagers what they should do."Fighting has flared in recent days between the army and rebel forces in the east and north.Myanmar has two dozen or so ethnic armed factions, and they control vast swathes of the country.Most agreed ceasefires in recent years but now many anti-coup protesters want them to join forces and take on the ruling junta.Yawd Serk is a Myanmar rebel general from a group called the Restoration Council of Shan State.At his base in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, he agrees with the protesters that the groups must form a federal army."If the Ethnic Armed Groups ideology is to protect their own people and the country, they should no longer be able to just stand by and do nothing. We now have one common enemy, we need to join hands and work together."Other groups are reluctant. Back in Mae Hong Son, Khu Oo Reh of the Karenni National Progressive Party says the Myanmar military could use the involvement of rebel groups to their advantage.It might encourage soldiers and police to more violence, he says, and they could accuse us of being behind it.Thailand has been accused of helping the Myanmar military - on Monday (March 29) it denied turning back thousands of refugees.And in early March, the Thai army denied sending sacks of rice to Myanmar military units across the border after local reports surfaced.

  • Four dead, 2 wounded, including suspect, in shooting near Los Angeles

    ORANGE, Calif. (Reuters) -Four people were killed, one of them a child, in a shooting on Wednesday at an office building in suburban Los Angeles before the suspect, wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police, was taken into custody, police reported. The bloodshed in the city of Orange, about 30 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, marked the third deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than a month. Orange Police Department Lieutenant Jennifer Amat told reporters that police officers arrived on the scene at about 5:30 p.m. local time as shots were being fired and "engaged with the suspect."

  • Girl Scout shatters record by selling 32,484 boxes of cookies in 1 season

    To sell tens of thousands of Girl Scout cookies in just two months is an incredible feat — and one made even more special when it's done during a pandemic. Lilly Bumpus, 8, made it her mission to sell as many cookies as she could this season, within the restrictions. She wasn't able to go door-to-door or set up a table outside of a grocery store, but she could sell online — either dropping off or mailing boxes to customers — and Bumpus was also able to have a booth in the front yard of her San Bernardino, California, home. "She sold her freaking heart out til the last day of Girl Scout cookie season," Bumpus' mom, Trish Bauer, told the San Bernardino Sun. "We boothed 11 hours straight outside our house and sold 500 boxes in one day. It's Lilly being Lilly. She does not like somebody telling her something is not possible." Bumpus is a cancer survivor, and her troop is mostly comprised of other kids who have either battled cancer, are still fighting it, or lost a loved one to the disease. Last week, her fellow scouts showed up at her house to surprise Bumpus, and share some good news: She sold 32,484 boxes of cookies, breaking the record for most boxes sold in a season. About 5,000 of the boxes are being donated to pediatric cancer patients, homeless individuals, and soldiers serving overseas. "It feels like the world believes in me and it feels really good," Bumpus told the Sun. "It means so much to me that people are coming to support me by buying cookies." More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs you

  • Russia now requires all smartphones and devices in the country to have Russian software preinstalled

    Reuters said Russia viewed the new law as a way to help Russian software companies compete with international ones.

  • Republicans Have Been Waiting for a Matt Gaetz Scandal to Break

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAfter Rep. Matt Gaetz accused a Florida lawyer of a $25 million extortion scheme to make sex trafficking allegations disappear, Republicans on and off Capitol Hill on Wednesday largely kept their mouths shut.Gaetz—the Trump-loving, Fox News-grinning, 38-year-old Florida Republican—has a less-than-sterling reputation among his congressional colleagues. More than a half-dozen lawmakers have spoken to these reporters about his love of alcohol and illegal drugs, as well as his proclivity for younger women. It’s well-known among Republican lawmakers that Gaetz was dating a college student—one over the age of consent—in 2018. She came to Washington as an intern. In response to these allegations and a question about whether he had ever had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old while in Congress, Gaetz told The Daily Beast late Wednesday night:“The last time I had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old, I was 17. As for the Hill, I know I have many enemies and few friends. My support generally lies outside of Washington, D.C., and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”As for his few friends in Washington, The Daily Beast found that to be true. One former GOP staffer said Wednesday that their office had an informal rule to not allow their member to appear next to Gaetz during TV hits, fearful of the inevitable scandal that would come out one day.On Tuesday, it might finally have dropped.According to The New York Times, Gaetz is under investigation by the Justice Department for potentially having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz has denied the existence of a 17-year-old lover, he’s been less offended about the suggestion that he’s dated women much younger than him while in Congress. And he’s openly admitted that he’s paid for flights and hotels for women to visit him.“I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner,” Gaetz said Tuesday.Now, Gaetz may be finding generosity in short supply among his colleagues. Only two House Republicans jumped to his defense on Wednesday: Judiciary Committee ranking Republican Jim Jordan (R-OH), who himself has been accused of turning a blind eye to sexual assault; and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has repeatedly boosted the QAnon conspiracy theory accusing Democrats of abusing children.While Greene compared the Gaetz allegations to a “witch hunt” and the “conspiracy theories and lies like Trump/Russia collusion,” Jordan was more muted. “I believe Matt Gaetz,” he said in a statement to CNN.GOP aides noted to The Daily Beast that Jordan has been one of Gaetz’s closest allies in Congress—and the most he would offer was that tepid statement and his support for Gaetz staying on the Judiciary Committee.More importantly, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wasn’t exactly jumping to Gaetz’s corner.McCarthy said on Fox News that he wanted to wait for the facts before meting out any punishment, like removing Gaetz from committees, but the GOP leader also offered that, “If it comes out to be true, yes, we would remove him.”“Those are serious implications,” McCarthy said.It was not surprising to some observers that the wagons didn’t circle around Gaetz in the explosive 24 hours after the scandal, even as the congressman produced documents that lent some weight to his extortion claims. “I don’t think a lot of people are going to go out of their way to defend him, especially with this outlandish-sounding defense,” one GOP staffer said. “I don’t think you’ll find a lot of people who are desperate to keep him involved in Republican politics.”The cartoonishly scandalous perception of Gaetz is so commonplace that sometimes it’s visible, literally, in the halls of Congress. A Hill source sent The Daily Beast a photo of a trash bin outside Gaetz's office as lawmakers cleared out their offices at the end of a recent session. At the top of the heap was an empty Costco-size box of “Bareskin” Trojan condoms.While he’s openly courted a number of women in Washington, Gaetz has not exactly made it a priority to court fellow lawmakers since arriving in Congress in 2017. He even wears his reluctance to win friends and influence GOP lawmakers as a badge of honor.“I don’t really socialize with my colleagues,” Gaetz said in a 2019 profile in BuzzFeed News.One person he does actively socialize with is the 45th president. He proved quick to defend Donald Trump at nearly every opportunity, yes, but even quicker to criticize his GOP colleagues for insufficient Trump support. At the same time, he’s also run afoul of Trump: he was reportedly “iced out” of the White House in 2020 when he backed a resolution curbing the president’s ability to wage war with Iran, after Democrats said they would give Gaetz a vote on one of his amendments if he would support the overall war powers bill.The rift was short-lived, however, as Trump looked for Capitol Hill allies during the early days of the COVID crisis and Gaetz was more than happy to defend the president.His desire to be on TV most days of the week has shown lawmakers what Matt Gaetz’s primary goal is in Congress: the promotion of Matt Gaetz. He rarely partners with colleagues on bills and has yet to see any legislation he authored become law. Constant rumors about his ambition to seek higher office in Florida—or even Alabama—underscored the perception he didn’t prioritize the job.Four years into his House career, Gaetz’s theatrics have put off Democrats and Republicans alike. His visit to Wyoming in February to host a rally condemning House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) for her vote to impeach Trump rubbed many the wrong way, even if they opposed Cheney’s vote.“Even the Republican Party doesn’t like him very much,” said a Republican operative familiar with the Florida congressional delegation.Still, Gaetz does have allies—they’re just less interested in defending him at the moment than they are in attacking the media.Reached by phone on Wednesday, Mike Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor and GOP presidential candidate, said he thinks the New York Times is a “joke” and has no confidence in their reporting. Huckabee was an early backer of Gaetz’s—he hosted a fundraiser for the congressman in 2018 at his beach home not far from the congressman’s hometown—and is reportedly close with his family.“He said it didn’t happen,” Huckabee told The Daily Beast. “Until proven otherwise, I think he deserves the same consideration of the presumption of innocence and due process as anybody else.”Back home in Gaetz’s deep red Florida district, the story is also landing with a skeptical audience. John Roberts, the chair of the Escambia County Republican Party, said he doubted any reporting from the Times and other mainstream media after the Trump era. “Republicans aren’t here saying, ‘Oh dear what’s happening,’” Roberts told The Daily Beast. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, another smear job.’”But even Roberts—who leads the GOP organization in the largest county in the district where Gaetz and his father, former state Sen. Don Gaetz, have been fixtures for decades—claimed he did not personally know the congressman, saying he has talked with him “a few times briefly.”“We’ve been very supportive of him politically. I’m just very skeptical of this whole thing,” Roberts said.The most deafening silence, though, is that of another Florida resident: the former president.Gaetz is perhaps Trump’s biggest defender in Congress. In February, Gaetz offered to resign his office if it meant he got the opportunity to defend the ex-president at his impeachment trial. And a story where the New York Times attacks a GOP politician—when that politician is actually the victim—almost seems made for Trump.But so far, the ex-president has remained on the sidelines, waiting to see what comes out next. So has his son, Don Jr., who is an influential Gaetz ally, too. He has tweeted numerous times since Tuesday evening, but offered no defense of the congressman.As much as Trump would probably like to slam the media for allegedly inaccurate and irresponsible reporting, it appears he’s unwilling to attach his name to Gaetz right now the way that Gaetz has attached his name to Trump’s.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • White mobs rioted in Washington in 1848 to defend slaveholders' rights after 76 Black enslaved people staged an unsuccessful mass escape on a boat

    An abolitionist lithograph of the slave trade in Washington, D.C., with the U.S. Capitol in the background. Library of CongressThe summer of 2020 was not the first time America saw protests and violence over the treatment of African Americans. An account on April 19, 1848, of the Pearl’s capture appearing in The Daily Union newspaper of Washington, D.C. Library of Congress Long before the demonstrations over Black Lives Matter, long before the marches of the civil rights era, strife over racism convulsed the nation’s capital. But those riots in Washington, D.C., were led by proslavery mobs. In the spring of 1848, conspirators orchestrated one of the largest escapes from slavery in U.S. history. In doing so, they sparked a crisis that entangled advocates for slavery’s abolition, white supremacists, the press and even the president. Daniel Bell, a free Black man in Washington, wanted to liberate his enslaved wife, children and grandchildren. Citing a promise of freedom from their onetime owner, he tried but failed to do so through the courts. So he started planning an escape. A lawyer he consulted knew of others eager to flee lives of bondage. He and Bell decided to help them all. They approached Daniel Drayton. A sea captain, he had carried small groups of fugitives to freedom. For $100, he agreed to hire a ship for this larger scheme. Drayton, in turn, paid $100 to fellow captain Edward Sayres to charter his schooner, the Pearl. On the night of April 15, the Pearl left Washington. Seventy-six Black men, women and children, having quietly left area farms, hid beneath the deck. Drayton and Sayres steered the ship down the Potomac River. They were bound for Philadelphia, where slavery was illegal. The fugitives did not get far. Owners soon noticed their absence and formed a posse to find them. The posse, aboard a steamboat, overtook and commandeered the Pearl as it entered Chesapeake Bay on April 17. The next day, the fugitives and their white abettors were marched through Washington and thrown in the city jail. Riots in the capital Furious at the conspirators’ challenge to the social order, Washington’s white population wanted to punish someone. With Drayton and Sayres awaiting trial behind bars, white supremacists turned against the abolitionist press. Opponents of slavery published several newspapers promoting their cause. In Washington, Gamaliel Bailey Jr. had founded the National Era in 1847. Bailey and his paper opposed escape attempts but supported ending the slave trade and eventually slavery itself. The nights of April 18 and 19, thousands gathered outside the National Era’s offices. They gave speeches and spread a false rumor about journalists’ involvement in the Pearl escape. The protesters’ leaders reportedly included U.S. government clerks. Soon the protesters turned violent. They threw rocks at the building the first night and intended to destroy it the second. Both nights, though, they dispersed when confronted by local police. Abolitionist newspaper publisher Gamaliel Bailey Jr., whose presses were attacked by proslavery mobs. Mathew Brady, photographer/The Massachusetts Historical Society/Wikipedia Presidential intervention The crisis had begun with slavery. Of the more than 3 million Black Americans in 1848, nearly 90% were held in bondage. They lived and worked on Southern farms owned by the same white men who claimed them as property. Each year, thousands of them fled in search of freedom. James K. Polk, the nation’s president, both defended slavery and enriched himself by it. He owned more than 50 workers on his Mississippi cotton plantation. While editing his letters, the final volume of them just published, I often read his complaints about escapes from there. Like other slave owners, he relied on relatives and paid agents to capture, return and physically punish the fugitives. President James K. Polk, who helped calm the rioters. N. Currier, lithograph/Library of Congress After the Pearl escape, Polk shared the rioters’ belief in white supremacy and their indignation at resistance to enslavement. He also shared their hostility toward abolitionists and pro-reform newspapers, blaming those in his diary for the whole incident: “The outrage committed by stealing or seducing the slaves … had produced the excitement & the threatened violence on the abolition press.” Yet, by April 20, the president was worried about the violence in Washington. Federal employees’ involvement especially troubled him. He ordered them to “abstain from participation in all scenes of riot or violence” and threatened those who disobeyed with prosecution. Polk also directed the U.S. deputy marshal, Thomas Woodward, to cooperate with local law enforcement in suppressing the riots. As Polk told an adviser, he intended to “exercise every constitutional power … with which the President was cloathe’d” to restore peace. It worked. When the mob reassembled at the National Era the night of the 20th, it was successfully countered by city and federal officers. About 200 rioters moved on to Bailey’s home, threatening to tar and feather him. But he managed to talk them down, even earning applause for his speech from the formerly hostile crowd. The violence was over. Following the Pearl’s capture, this poster was made by the government of Washington, D.C., warning white citizens, who feared a slave revolt, not to riot or commit acts of violence. Library of Congress/Wikipedia Losers and winners Captains Drayton and Sayres suffered for their efforts. Convicted of illegally transporting slaves, they remained incarcerated until President Millard Fillmore pardoned them in 1852. Even worse off were the people they had helped escape. Abolitionists bought a very few their liberty, but nearly all returned to slavery. Many were sold farther south, more distant than ever from their dream of freedom. The National Era, aside from broken windows, emerged unscathed. City and federal authorities, by ending the riots, had protected the press’s freedom to print unpopular views. The rioters, too, came out just fine. Not one was charged with a crime. Polk, perhaps, benefited the most. He avoided major bloodshed on his watch and earned praise for cooperating with local police. Yet he never questioned the rioters’ complaints or the racist society they defended. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Michael David Cohen, American University. Read more:John Brown was a violent crusader, but he blazed a moral path that the cautious Lincoln followed to end slaveryBefore sanctuary cities, here’s how black Americans protected fugitive slaves The author and his current project, the Correspondence of Zachary Taylor and Millard Fillmore, receive funding from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, the Summerlee Foundation, and the Watson-Brown Foundation. He previously received funding from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, Delaplaine Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Tennessee Historical Commission. He is a member of the Association for Documentary Editing, the American Historical Association, the Organization of American Historians, and the Southern Historical Association.

  • A church barred a woman from winning a fishing trip because the pastor wanted to avoid a 'false accusations'

    A pastor said "living in the days of sexual scandals and accusations," he avoids positions that could lead to false accusations, which are rare.

  • Bill Barr avoided Matt Gaetz in public while the DOJ was conducting its sex-trafficking investigation, report says

    The DOJ has since 2020 been investigating whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel to meet him.

  • Nets lose Harden but beat Rockets, move into first in East

    Admittedly down in the doldrums, the Brooklyn Nets were behind by 18 points in less than five minutes. Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a season-high 12 assists, and the Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday night and move into first place in the East. The Nets put together the pivotal run without him, scoring 12 straight midway through the final period to turn a six-point deficit into a 107-101 lead.

  • A judge ordered Lil Nas X's 'Satan shoe' maker to halt all orders, but they've reportedly already started shipping and the rapper is hosting a giveaway for the 666th pair

    MSCHF sold out all available pairs of the shoes in less than a minute on Monday, and Lil Nas X is having a giveaway for the 666th pair.

  • The Matt Gaetz case now involves a missing FBI agent last seen in Iran

    When Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) father received a message that referred to a Justice Department investigation into his son and asked for help funding the search for Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who went missing in Iran 14 years ago, he thought the request was suspicious and went to the FBI, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, The New York Times reported that in the waning months of the Trump administration, the DOJ launched an investigation into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Gaetz, who denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes, released a statement saying his family had been targeted by extortionists, and his father wore a wire at the insistence of the FBI. People familiar with the matter told the Post that Gaetz's wealthy father, Don Gaetz, received a text message and document from two men who said if he gave them money to help with the search for Levinson, Matt Gaetz would be seen as a hero and his legal troubles would likely go away. Levinson disappeared from Iran's Kish Island in 2007 while trying to get information on the country's nuclear program, and was last seen alive in a 2010 hostage video. His family has said the U.S. government told them they believe Levinson is dead. When Don Gaetz received these messages, the DOJ investigation into his son was not known publicly. It isn't clear how the men learned about the investigation, and they do not appear to have any direct connection with the investigation. People with knowledge of the matter told the Post it will be hard to prove this was an extortion attempt because the men did not threaten to expose Gaetz's DOJ investigation if the family did not give them money. Matt Gaetz appeared on Fox News Tuesday night and accused a lawyer named David McGee of being involved in this effort. McGee has represented the Levinson family for years, and on Tuesday night he said Don Gaetz called him and they had a "pleasant conversation" about "the trouble his son was in." McGee denied being involved in any extortion attempt, and his law firm on Wednesday called the allegation "false and defamatory." More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs you

  • Matt Gaetz said he's talked to every conservative network about a post-Congress gig, but Fox News denied his claims, saying it had 'no interest in hiring him'

    No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms and we have no interest in hiring him," Fox said.

  • 2 people were killed in a Cancun plane crash after a gender-reveal stunt went horribly awry

    Two people died in Cancun, Mexico, after a plane that was being used for a gender-reveal stunt went down.

  • It sounds like the Supreme Court is about to bust the NCAA’s [b]racket | Opinion

    Critical words uttered by some U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday is being taken as a sign that the NCAA will have to eventually pay its athletes.

  • A mysterious brain disorder that causes hallucinations and tooth-shattering has infected dozens of Canadians, and experts aren't sure why

    Researchers believe five people died among the 43 Canadians who have developed a brain disorder that causes hallucinations, memory loss, and spasms.

  • Ari Emanuel's Endeavor agrees to buy all of Ultimate Fighting Championship

    Endeavor, the talent agency and live events company led by Ari Emanuel, has agreed to acquire 100% of Ultimate Fighting Championship, according to information contained in a Wednesday afternoon IPO filing.Background: Endeavor currently has a 50.1% stake in UFC, based on a 2016 deal done alongside private equity firms Silver Lake and KKR. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Endeavor did not disclose how much it plans to raise in the IPO, beyond a $100 million placeholder figure, but proceeds are expected to help finance the UFC purchase.Endeavor previously planned to go public in 2019, but pulled the plan at the last minute due to weak investor demand.In addition to UFC and the WME and IMG talent agencies, Endeavor owns the Professional Bull Riders and a streaming unit whose customers include the WWE. The organization reports a $625 million net loss on $3.5 billion in revenue for 2020, when entertainment was hampered by the pandemic. It also lost money in 2019 on higher revenue, but it was profitable in 2018.Of note: Endeavor also disclosed in its IPO filing the company plans to add Elon Musk to its board of directors.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.